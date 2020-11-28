Okie from Muskogee: Evans enjoys serving others

Robbie Evans finds all manner of ways to serve his patients, his friends, his community, his world.
He said he grew up wanting to do something in health care, but did not want to do traditional medicine. He said his chiropractor, Dr. John Finnerty, was an inspiration.
“I went home from college and got an adjustment from Dr. Finnerty,” Evans said. “He asked me what I was going to do when I grew up. We sat down and talked about chiropractic and here we are.”
He took over Finnerty’s practice in 2003.
Evans recalls being active at St. Paul United Methodist Church while growing up.
As a youth sponsor, he has gone with youth on mission trips to such places as Rio Bravo, Mexico.
“The people you meet are the ones who change your life,” Evans said. “They’re living in houses that are pallets covered with tar paper, kids are playing on a dirt floor in water they’re drinking. It’s a reminder how your life is blessed compared to theirs.”
Evans and his wife, Shannon, oversee the church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner, which feeds up to 300 people a year.
“My wife and I are able to get 25-30 other people, and provide another opportunity for other people to serve others, on top of the opportunity to serve a free meal that some otherwise may or may not get,” he said.
He said his family also seeks to help the community through veterans organizations and the Salvation Army.
“We enjoy serving the community, helping others less fortunate,” Evans said.
When he’s not out in the community, Evans enjoys serving family and friends meat he has smoked. He said he gets extra busy during football season.
“We usually have friends or family over to watch games, eat and spend time together,” he said.
Learning ins, outs of business
Dr. Robbie Evans said Dr. John Finnerty mentored him in how to run a business and how to care for his patients.
“He and his wife taught me how to run it as a business and how to navigate some of the pitfalls,” he said. “I learned from his mistakes and trials he went through in his practice.”
And Finnerty visits with him occasionally, he said.
Evans said the biggest challenge he has is getting patients to know what to expect during their visits.
“Pain is not always fixed in one setting,” he said. “It takes a multiple approach involving adjustments and sometimes a change in lifestyle, stretching and strengthening exercises. It’s not just an adjustment, go home and you’re done. You’ve got to take care of your health.”
He said the biggest rewards come his patients are able to function better.
“Being able to pick up their child without feeling pain or do their job without pain,” he said. “Just have a better quality of life.”
Smoking, grilling enjoyable for all
Evans finds time to smoke meats at home.
“I just wanted something to do on the patio, be outside and enjoy the weather,” he said. “I used a grill quite often, decided to use a smoker and it’s been a joy ever since.”
He said he’s used a variety of smokers over 10 years, from a small barrel to a large pellet smoker.
Evans enjoys smoking with mesquite pellets.
“It just has a different kind of smoky flavor to it,” he said.
His meats vary from the ribs and salmon for family to pork shoulders for friends.
“My daughter requests the ribs the most. My wife likes the ribs and the fish, too,” he said. “When people come over, I try to do pork shoulder, usually make sandwiches.”
He said he likes brisket best.
“That usually takes 12 to 14 hours,” he said. “It’s usually a larger cut of meat.”
Smoking can range from three hours for the fish and ribs to 12 hours for the pork or beef. He usually sets the heat between 225 and 250 degrees.
“Sometimes I’ll put different kinds of seasoning we get from the grocery store on it, or just do a little seasoning salt,” he said. “Just depends on what we’re going to do with it.”
Sharing a meal with community
Evans said he and his wife have been involved with the St. Paul United Methodist Church Thanksgiving dinner for about 10 years.
“We did it for two years, then the people who were in charge moved to Texas,” Evans said. “We made the mistake of asking who was in charge and they said, ‘Well, you are.”
They’ve overseen the meal for the past eight years.
“It’s a big undertaking of a few days, but we enjoy it,” he said. “It really feeds us more than it feeds the people.”
They feed between 250 and 300 people each year, from all walks of life.
Evans said his role is to “manage the chaos.”
“When there’s a hitch in the chain, we figure out now to fix it,” he said. “Every year there’s a different problem. Some years it’s that the potatoes are not coming out correct, or we’re out of certain foods early. One year the turkeys didn’t get defrosted early enough, so we had to come in late Wednesday night and put them in water baths. You learn from those and learn to fix them next year.”
He said his biggest reward is “to see the faces of the families and kids when they’re full, and they’ve been fed and they’re appreciative.”
“You sometimes forget how impactful this can be,” he said. “We had a family one year ask me to take a picture of them for the Thanksgiving meal because it’s their only meal out for the month. Those things are a reminder we are blessed to have what we have.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born here, born and raised. I went to college. Then, the opportunity came along to take over a practice that I had grown up in, getting adjustments from Dr. Finnerty. The opportunity availed itself. I came home to be closer to family and friends and serve the community I grew up in and raised me to be the person that I am.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“Muskogee has a lot of people who give back to the community, serve the community.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Obviously, you’d like to see Muskogee grow, have more opportunities for other businesses, and to help with diversity.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Meeting my wife. I met my wife because of her parents. I essentially took over the practice and continued to use the accountants Dr. Finnerty used, who happen to now be my in-laws. My mother-in-law set us up and the rest is history.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My dad, Bill Evans. He just showed me the importance of hard work, dedication. He always supported me. And Dr. John Finnerty, having him as a doctor and as a mentor, showing hard work and dedication, and treating people in a way that you want to be treated, with love and compassion.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I play golf. I spend time with our family, friends and our pets. I do some volunteering with the church. When volunteer opportunities arise, we try to involve ourselves and our family any way we can to help the community.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is a small town with a big heart.”
