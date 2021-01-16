Okie from Muskogee: Evans' life revolves around and above Muskogee

Tyler Evans makes memories, whether on the job or in the air.
"I grew up on south Country Club Road by the airport and I’d always see the airplanes flying over," Evans said. "That sparked my love for aviation."
He said he started flying at 16, earned his pilot's license at 17 and earned his commercial pilot's license at 20.
"That led for me to get into the Air National Guard," he said.
Evans also recalled watching the "COPS" reality show as a boy. That prompted a desire to go into law enforcement. He said he wanted to be a U.S. marshal, but preferred to stay close to home, so he got a job with the Muskogee Police Department.
He was on the MPD Special Operations Unit's marksman team, once serving as team leader. Evans recalled pointing a gun out of the turret of the special operations unit vehicle.
"You obviously have to be a very good shot," he said, adding that marksmanship involves math and meteorology.
"You're talking about wind drift, bullet drop holdover. And we're talking about weather, talking about the wind," he said. "Guns shoot differently in cold weather than they do in hot weather."
Evans became City of Muskogee Emergency Management director in 2019.
His job involves watching the skies, he said, "being the guy responsible for looking at the weather for the city, setting the storm sirens off."
He said he has come to appreciate the camaraderie he has with other city and county agencies and departments.
"The relationship I formed with the other organizations are some of my happiest memories," he said. "We really became a family through these disasters."
He also enjoys taking to the skies.
"I love aviation. There's nothing else like it," he said. "It allows for opportunities that can't be accomplished on the ground."
Helping others as a police officer
Tyler Evans fondly recalls people he has helped as a Muskogee police officer.
There was the woman with dementia he saw while patrolling downtown one cold, wet night.
"I noticed this lady sitting on the park bench in downtown Muskogee," he said. "It was the middle of the night. I get out and strike a conversation, and she was lost."
Evans said the woman "could have been anybody's grandma."
"When she got in my car, she looked around and spoke to her husband," who wasn't there, he said.
But they made it home, he said.
"It made you feel good to take her back home where she belonged, where her daughter was," he said.
He also recalled helping a child get home.
"Somebody called and said a child was lost, the child was maybe 3," he said. "I remember holding the hand of a small child. I remember walking down Aberdeen."
Evans recalled holding the child's hand "as we walked down the street trying to figure out which home does she live in."
"We're trying our best to help her find her way back home," he said. "We held her hand and carried her until she got back home."
Jumping into his newest job
Evans said he's had a hectic past few years as emergency management director.
A building at Muskogee's Georgia-Pacific plant caught fire in May 2019, three months after Evans started his job.
"That was an all-night and into-the-next-day scene," he said. "We wanted to make sure we had enough fire department personnel. I knew we were going to be out there all night, providing food and water to the guys on the scene."
Floods covered the county that May.
"That lasted for more than a week, and we're still dealing with the aftermath," he said. "Some of the concerns were losing power at the hospital, losing water. The big concern with the city was the water treatment facility. We had flooding in the city. We had the issue where you could not get to Fort Gibson over the bridge. We were working with EMS, because some of our routes to get patients to other hospitals was becoming limited."
Evans recalled last March, when Muskogee "entered the COVID-19 pandemic."
He said his role involves being a liaison among the different city and county departments, hospitals and tribes.
"We're the logistics people," he said. "We get the supplies, the face shields, the masks. Remember when we bought over 100,000 masks for residents, our water customers."
Taking to the air to relax
Evans finds peace in flying.
"To be able to go with the winds, go through the clouds," he said. "There's no stop signs. There's no stop lights. It's just peaceful."
He said aviation can take him anywhere there's an airport.
"To be able to see the earth from above is something else," he said. "My favorite view is when you take off and it's a cloudy day and it looks real gloomy and you punch through the clouds and you get on top. You realize there's nothing but sunshine, nothing but sun on top of those clouds, and it actually is a beautiful day. You just can't see it from the ground."
Evans recalled flying to Nebraska when it was cold and snowy.
"We were wanting to come back home. We punched through the clouds and it was absolutely beautiful, clear skies, blue."
Weather also poses the biggest challenge to flying, Evans said.
"There is a lot of meteorology involved with flying, reading the wind," he said. "Trying to predict. When you're in an airplane going 160 miles an hour, you're going to have to plan ahead. If you're moving along that fast and you have weather moving along that fast, there's some prediction that goes into that."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Born and raised here. Both my parents live here. Got onto the police force in 2013, really got to know the community better, met my wife, started a business, started a family. We really put down roots in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Family feel of Muskogee. It's the right size. It's not too small. You can get most of everything you need here. If you can't find what you need, Tulsa is not too far a drive away. To me, it's between a small rural town and a large city."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I'd like to see Muskogee grow, both with houses and businesses. New attractions, new businesses."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My parents, Paul and Georgia Evans. They were business owners. They had a restaurant many years ago. Both of my parents worked full time as long as I can remember to provide everything one would ever need. They supported me in anything I wanted to do. They paid for me to get my pilot's license."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My job is dealing with disasters and emergencies. The best memories I have is working with our community and department leaders, such as the police department, fire department, EMS and the county emergency management."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I spend time with my family, my girls. Spend time with my business. Flying, anything aviation related. I'm still a reserve officer with the police department."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Full of potential, a great place to start a business."
