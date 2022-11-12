Lana Sewell Reed reflects on her life and career as "sort of a journey."
"When I was in high school, I worked with a dentist in Henryetta," she said. "And that was a good training ground for me to be comfortable with people, not be squeamish."
She went on to study nursing at Bacone College School of Nursing in the late 1970s. As a registered nurse, she worked at hospitals and health care centers throughout Muskogee.
While working in the labor and delivery department at Muskogee Regional Medical Center, she started working at Indian Capital Technology Center.
"The teacher who had been teaching maternity moved, and they needed someone to teach obstetrical nursing," she said. "The director was my neighbor. She knew I had a background."
She studied teaching at University of Central Oklahoma.
“I feel so fortunate to have had a great career," she said."The whole time I was working it was like one thing led to the next. A door would open, there would be another opportunity for me to gain more skill, grow as a person, to grow as a nurse, to grow as a teacher. I just liked to seize the opportunities when they became available."
Reed also was a licensed barber and operated Planet Studio hair salon with her husband for a few years.
Even after retirement, Reed's journey has not ended. She remains active at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she plays handbells and helps prepare the sanctuary for worship and special seasons. She also helps fill backpacks with healthy snacks for school children in need.
She is active in the Muskogee Art Guild, where she said she found a knack for painting. She also does handcrafts, including sewing, needlepoint and decoupage.
Reed active
at her church
Lana Reed finds creative outlets by serving St. Paul United Methodist.
A main interest is the Ladies' Handbell Choir.
"To be in a bell choir is a learned skill," she said. "You have to be able to use both hands, read music, follow the music, share the bells with the people beside you, watch the conductor."
She said it took a few seasons for her to feel comfortable doing handbells.
"What I would do is I would bring the music home and I would get three or four wooden spoons — however many bells I would be playing in that song — and I would put a piece of tape to have them labeled, is it a C or D, C sharp. I would practice shaking the wooden spoons," Reed said. "I would go on YouTube looking for other handbell choirs looking for other arrangements as ours. I would listen and watch what they're doing. All the ladies in the choir are good to help."
Reed also helps with Arts in Worship, which helps prepare the decorations for different services or seasons.
"It could be something as simple as the color of the cloth on the altar," she said. "For Thanksgiving, we do kind of a cornucopia. We put up special drapes. At Christmas, we do the hanging of the greens and the candles. We do some different things during Lent."
She said she loves being of service to other people.
"It's good to be with other people and seeing other people's ideas," she said.
Art puts her
in happy place
Reed finds another outlet through art.
"During my working years, I didn't have as much time to devote to art as I do now," she said. "I was just doing sketching and kind of got into ceramics for a while. And I've always stayed in my needlework and sewing."
She recalled that after her brother died about 10 years ago, she sought an outlet for her grief.
"I went to a painting thing at the Guild and it kind of breathed life back into me," she said. "It started making me feel whole again and started bringing the happiness back."
Reed said she mostly does acrylics, but is learning to do watercolor.
"I might be painting every day for a while, then I might go a month and not do anything," she says. "It just kind of depends on what I'm doing, how I'm feeling."
Much of Reed's paintings are for friends or family. She painted a picture of her late mother and gave it to her dad. She painted a friend's dachshunds. She's keeping a painting of her own three dogs.
"I can't give it away," she said. "Those are mine."
Getting crafty
for Christmas
Reed enjoys creating a variety of handcrafts.
"I think it's seeing it develop, touching it. 'I did this,'" she said. "If I have time to sit down somewhere, I just like to be doing something."
She's making felt Christmas tree ornaments that look like tin soldiers. She said she found a woman on Instagram who made them, bought the pattern "and went to work."
"Every piece in this has to be cut from felt and hand-stitched," she said. "Every piece is hand-stitched, like the epaulets. I just like doing all the detail out of it. I love doing the embroidery around the sleeves and the little touches here and there. Then you do the embroidery of the faces."
She recently did decoupage to make plastic pumpkins and patterned napkins look like delicate Delft china.
"I did it to match the motif of all my plates," she said. "I start cutting the decoration of the napkin itself, then paint the decoration with Mod Podge (a water-based sealer) and let them get affixed, then do layer after layer after layer to get a sheen."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My dad was at Bacone as the dean of admissions. My sister had started law school. It just seemed conducive of me to stay home and attend Bacone. We actually were living on the Bacone campus because they wanted their faculty as much as possible to live on campus."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the diversity of Muskogee. I like that the population is diverse. I like that the emphasis on arts in our city is diverse. We've got music. We've got the graphic arts. Theater arts. I think there are so many opportunities to be involved in things as a community. That's how you get to know your town."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Every town has areas where they can improve, but I think if we as citizens put our minds to the fact that we have a great town, and we make our attitudes be an area that could improve, and I think everything in the town could improve."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"There are so many people to admire. I admire Ineta Bebb. Ineta possesses those things I was talking about — about attitude, about service, about dedication. When she sees a need, if she sees a vacancy she doesn't think about it, she steps in. She quietly steps in and does it or finds a person who would fit that."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Meeting my husband, having my children, having my career. My career has been here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Work with my plants. Pet my dogs. Be with my grandchildren, my husband."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A destination to meet good people, to find gainful and gratifying occupational opportunities and simply to enjoying life through the use of our theaters and art."
MEET Lana Sewell Reed
AGE: 65.
HOMETOWN: Okmulgee.
EDUCATION: Henryetta High School, 1975; Bacone College of Nursing, 1978; earned teaching degree from University of Central Oklahoma, 1991.
PROFESSION: Retired from nursing.
FAMILY: Husband, Don Reed; three children, Rachael, Lauren, Aaron; two stepchildren, Todd (deceased) and Donna; three grandchildren.
CHURCH: St. Paul United Methodist.
HOBBIES: Music, art of different genres, craft work, needlepoint, gardening, book clubs.
