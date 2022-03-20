Jami Coburn-Speir holds on to her family’s beliefs.
“Beliefs instilled in me in giving back and being a part,” she said.
She acts on those beliefs through support of her children’s activities, involvement in the church worship team, even through baking.
At Muskogee High School, she sang with the choirs and was active in the Tuxedo Junction show choir. She recalled taking music for three hours each day at MHS.
She pursued a criminal justice degree at Northeastern State University and worked in a district attorney’s office in college.
However, after college, she went into small business.
“That’s what I knew,” Coburn-Speir said. “My parents had been in small business since 1983.”
She said she swore she’d never work with her parents, but that changed when she was pregnant with her first-born and she went to work for them in 2002. Her parents owned self-serve storage businesses.
People are the biggest challenge, and the biggest reward of the business, she said.
“Dealing with public can be difficult when someone cannot pay,” she said. But there also are “relationships we’ve gotten to make. We’ve been able to employ people who have become family.”
Pigs and one sheep spurred Coburn-Speir’s involvement with Muskogee FFA.
“My oldest son enrolled in FFA, and came home one day and said, ‘I’m going to show a sheep,’” she said. “Then, our ag instructor had this really huge spot pig, so our youngest showed the spot pig.”
The sons have shown hogs ever since then, she said.
“The first two years, they were kept at the high school barn,” Coburn-Speir said. “We got to build a barn and keep them at home.”
Coburn-Speir sings with Boulevard’s worship team once each month. She also has helped her church serve meals at Gospel Rescue Mission.
“I would bake for anything if I could,” she said. “It still interests me.”
Raising livestock teaches
youth responsibility
Jami Coburn-Speir said she does very little to help her sons’ ag activities, beyond paying expenses.
“They do the work themselves,” she said. “They have friends that help. They have mentors. I very much believe the animals are their projects. I drive to get feed and I pay for feed.”
Carter and Charlie have worked to partly pay for the pigs, she said.
She said her younger son, Carter, began the past year with four pigs, but ended up showing two.
“You kind of begin with more, knowing that some of them won’t make, or some of them have attitudes, that don’t want to be shown,” she said. “This year, he showed a blue-butt cross and a Berkshire. He placed in his class with the Berk at County and Regional.”
Carter is not showing at the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City, considered the world’s largest youth livestock expo. But that hasn’t stopped Coburn-Speir from going.
She said she admires the values that showing livestock demonstrates.
“The peer support, the relationships they build,” she said. “The relationships are with the kids as well as the parents. Carter asked to be there to support his friends. Okay. I can make that happen.”
Developing love
for baking
Coburn-Speir says she relieves stress by baking.
“It makes people happy,” she said. “I can bake and do my thing, and you can always gift that to somebody. They’re appreciative, or surprised, or they feel love because they got something homemade.”
She said she always loved baking, especially when her grandmother made snickerdoodles.
“I can’t make them like Grandma Coburn,” she said.
She started baking in earnest while helping raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
“We did a three-day walk, and we had to raise a certain amount of money, so we started baking cupcakes to help raise that money,” she said.
Coburn-Speir said she now bakes as often as she can.
“We make cookies. I make brownies, cupcakes and cake and bundt cake and rum cake,” she said.
Cupcakes of any flavor are still her favorite thing to bake. She said people seem to especially like her cupcake icing, which she makes with cream cheese.
She said the her biggest baking challenge is cheesecake.
“You crack the top. They aren’t pretty all the time,” she said. “If you bake them incorrectly, they crack.”
Setting asidediscomfort to sing
Coburn-Speir set aside her discomfort to sing with the Boulevard Christian Church worship team.
“I feel like we all are given gifts, and when God blesses you with a gift, it’s your responsibility to use it. If it was comfortable for me or not, I needed to use it again.”
She said she finds it uncomfortable to be in front of people.
Singing in a choir, such as the one at Muskogee High School, felt far more comfortable, she said. Coburn-Speir sang soprano at MHS.
Coburn-Speir said that, despite the discomfort, she does find joy in singing.
“Mostly the worship,” she said. “Knowing that I am giving back to God. It’s not for anybody sitting out in front of me. I don’t like that and that’s not what it’s about. If I find joy in it, then it’s that I’m giving back.”
The Boulevard worship team’s purpose is to assist in worship, not to perform, she said.
“You’re there to assist in the atmosphere and the mood of the room,” she said. “Lots of times it’s the words. What the words of the song may mean depend on where I am that day. This week it may not mean as much as it would next week because circumstances may change.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“We came here because this is where Mom and Dad were raised. What keeps me here is that I don’t like big cities, but we’re close enough to one. I just have always liked it here. This is home.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The small town feel. I like community involvement.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Probably just having indoor activities for young people. We offer so much outside, but that doesn’t keep them very entertained when it’s cold outside.” There’s always something going on.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My parents. My father, Bob Coburn. We’ve always been small business. That’s what we knew. We understood that serving people, like customers, came first. When he decided to run for mayor, we asked him why, he said, ‘This community has been given to us for so many years, it allowed us to be here.’ He felt like he needed to give back. I thought that was admirable that he still saw that. My mom, Gwen Coburn, because she just supports. She tries to stay out of the limelight, but she’s supportive of decisions, of my dad and our business.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“The birth of my kids. They were both born here in the hospital here. My friends were able to be a part of that. Being able to raise them in Muskogee.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Baking and volunteering. If I’m not doing something for work or for my kids, that’s where I would want to be.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee’s given me memories, a livelihood, great friends and family. Muskogee is just home. I don’t want to be anywhere else.”
MEET Jami
Coburn-Speir
AGE: 46.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Harris-Jobe Elementary; West Junior High; Muskogee High School, 1993; Criminal Justice degree from Northeastern State University, 1997.
PROFESSION: Operations manager of A-Avanti Self Storage and Legacy Self Storage.
FAMILY: Husband, Scott; children Charlie and Carter; stepchildren, Lexi and Jace.
CHURCH: Boulevard Christian.
HOBBIES: Baking, spending time at Lake Eufaula, her children’s activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.