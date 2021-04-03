Okie from Muskogee: Ferguson's sports discipline carries over in life

Regina Ferguson recalls developing athletic discipline at a young age.
“My dad would take me out to a vacant diamond and would pitch me balls and teach me how to put an English on the ball,” she said, recalling that she began playing softball at age 6 or 7.”
“Back then, you had to make the team,” she said. “They didn’t make a team for you. You either made it or you were cut.”
Both her parents had strict standards, she said.
“Whenever you made your bed, they’d bounce a quarter on your bed every morning.”
Ferguson added basketball and track to her sports in junior high.
She spent her junior and senior years of high school at Sequoyah High School near Tahlequah because her half-Cherokee father wanted her to get in touch with her heritage and Native roots.
She recalled attending school with Seminoles from Florida, Sac and Fox from the Dakotas, Apaches from New Mexico.
“They were from all over,” she said. “It really taught me some structure. I really learned about my Native heritage.”
Ferguson later married Tony Ferguson, her husband for 27 years. When he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, she cared for him for two years until his death in 2018.
She is engaged to Charles Pearson, who lost his wife after 27 years, she said.
“It helps to have someone who can be on your same level and understand,” she said. “As far as bouncing back after losing your rock and your best friend, it’s kind of a rarity.”
She encourages her two children the same way her father encouraged her.
“My daughter is into barrel racing, and my son is quite the musician,” she said. “He can play the keyboard, the drums, bass guitar. Charles has a fiddle I want him to try.”
Competing in variety of sports
Regina Ferguson recalled learning valuable lessons on the field and on the track.
One influential coach was Terry Irvin at Muskogee, she said.
“He taught us a lot, but was real sentimental to our failures, too,” Ferguson said. “If we didn’t win, it was okay. He worked us hard to get us to do better the next time.”
Ferguson played catcher with fast pitch teams and shortstop, second base and outfield on slow pitch.
She said fast pitch games allowed her to steal bases, something she excelled at.
“I was probably one of the faster ones,” she said. “I was a sprinter in track and was always a leg on the relay teams. I could usually get on base if I bunted.”
Ferguson set high school records in the long jump.
“One record that had stood for 31 years, I think I hit it at 15 feet, 3 inches. That was an event record,” she said. “The other one was at Fort Smith at a regional track meet. I broke a record there with 16 feet, 7 inches.”
She said her longest jump was 17 feet, 3 inches.
“You want to get plenty of speed,” she said. “Once you hit the scratch board, your speed should carry your momentum. You just sail out there.”
Golf keeps her active
Ferguson’s athletic drive changed when she began playing golf in her 30s.
“I was playing something to stay active,” she said, adding that she enjoys the camaraderie.
“Even though you’re playing against yourself, you’re going out in a group of four,” she said. “Just reading the greens and watching how the other ones are doing, their club selection.”
Ferguson said her husband’s co-workers used to play at Pecan Valley north of Fort Gibson.
“I just kind of jumped in there. He’d ask me to ride in the golf cart,” she said. “I struck a ball. I owned my own clubs and kept buying clubs.”
She recalled enjoying the competition.
“In my head, I’m competitive because there’s not a lot of women who play,” she said. “So I have to play with a lot of men, and it feels good to beat them. I wouldn’t ever boast, though.”
Ferguson said she enjoys being outside in nature.
“Golf is related so much to playing softball,” she said. “You have the hand-eye coordination. Hitting a ball to a bat is a lot like hitting a golf club to a ball, even though the ball is sitting still.”
Supporting daughter’s competitive nature
Ferguson found herself following in her father’s supportive footsteps when her daughter began barrel racing.
She said her daughter got interested while helping Oktaha barrel racer Beth Wright with her bottle-fed calves.
“Toni Kay had always loved horses, but she had never barrel raced,” Ferguson said. “She taught Toni Kay, and we started from there. She has three horses now she had bought with her winnings.”
Ferguson said her daughter trained a 5-month-old filly.
“She’s quite the whisperer with animals,” Ferguson said. “She trains her dogs. She’s trained her horses.”
She said the family has traveled a lot of miles to rodeos.
“We went as far away as Alvarado, Texas, and Marshall, Texas,” she said. “We were regular at Ada and Oklahoma City, Chickasha.”
Ferguson has never barrel raced.
“I love the horses, but from the ground,” she said. “I don’t mind getting on them to walk them out after exercising them or doing a run.”
She does have sporting advice to pass on to her daughter.
“I think it’s important to just stay in shape,” Ferguson said. “Just stay in shape and know your equipment, whether its a horse or saddle. Go with what you love.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My mom and dad are originally from Sallisaw, and they put roots here after they had gotten married and had three kids. I’m the middle one. They took up roots here and raised a family. This is where I stayed and I love it.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The hometown feel. You really don’t run into anybody that you can’t say ‘hi’ to. We could stand for a little more growth. As far as a hometown feel, it’s right here. The law enforcement here has made this a safe place.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If we had more industrial jobs, better paying jobs. I think the housing is coming up pretty well. I think the jobs need to keep residents here to where they don’t have to go to Tulsa to get a job.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My mom. She’s been very influential. She and my dad both have instilled some serious work ethic in my siblings and myself. It has passed down into the generations. My mom and dad were married for 52 years before my dad passed, which is a rarity to have your parents together your whole life. That’s what they instilled in me.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“School years and athletics. I was very involved in softball, basketball, track whenever I was in school. Later, as I got out of school, it was golf. My brother is a very avid golfer.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Keep up with Charles Pearson. We do things in the community, stay active. We live out in Gooseneck Bend, and we’re clearing out the land there to have a view of the river.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Hometown feeling. Everybody’s friendly.”
