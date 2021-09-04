Stephanie Flusche has found ways to turn a flat tire into a story, a flea market visit into an adventure, an old door into art.
She wasn't always so crafty.
Flusche said she was more into dance, cheerleading and softball while growing up in Casa Grande, Arizona. She played softball for Connors State College after moving to Muskogee to help her grandmother care for family.
She said her grandmother encouraged her scrapbooking and craft work.
For example, her grandmother gave her a bagful of pens, paper and other items when she was invited to go to a Creative Memories scrapbooking party.
"We would go to Fin and Feather (Fall Craft Festival). If I picked something up, she’d say, ‘we can make that,'" Flusche said. "And at the time I was like ‘I don’t want to make it, I don’t have time.'"
However, Flusche said that over time, she learned by trial and error.
“When I started painting furniture, my oldest Destrie was at LSU and she just moved out of the sorority house," Flusche recalled. "She needed furniture for her apartment. I started looking for things. We filled that house up quick. I was testing paint, learning ways to paint things, and then after a while she was like, “we don’t need any more furniture mom.'"
Flusche had to find a place to get rid of all her stuff.
In 2013, she opened a booth at Hattie's House Vintage Market on Main Street.
After a while, other crafting friends, including Hope Farmer of Creative Soul, encouraged Flusche to open her own place on Main.
"If it wasn’t for Hope I wouldn’t be here," Flusche said. "She is so encouraging. She was so persistent insisting that I do a class."
In 2016, Flusche opened Lola's Living, named for her English bulldog, Lola, who used to hang out at the shop. The shop dog honor now goes to Rosie, an English bulldog puppy.
Telling stories
in unique way
Stephanie Flusche says she's created 45 scrapbook albums — and each tells a story.
"It's just making memories," she said. "You can have pictures in stacks and in boxes. But my girls will pull these out. Scrapbooks tell stories."
For example, Flusche recalled a scrapbook she made about a recent trip.
"We were going to the Dallas airport, flying to Cancun," she said. "I would not have remembered my truck had a flat on the way to the airport. That's not something I would have remembered unless I had documented it."
She devotes two scrapbook pages, titled Off to a "Rocky" Start, to photos of people changing her tire. The pages feature a brief story, plus a road silhouette.
"It's all about stickers, journaling," she said. "If I didn't have this journal, you would not know what was happening."
Flusche said she likes to put everything into her scrapbook.
"Now that social media is really big and my kids are in high school, the only way I can get a picture of them is stealing one off of Facebook and printing them off," she said. "I like to document everything that goes on, not just events. I like daily life. I do sports, but I also do daily life."
She admitted she has some catching up to do, however.
"I'm definitely behind," she said. "I don't know that anyone's ever caught up with scrapbooking."
Searching for
hidden treasure
Flusche's junking journeys have taken her to several interesting places.
"I'm not necessarily looking for anything specific, but if somebody were to tell me, 'oh, I'm looking for this, keep an eye out,' I am the first to find that piece for them," she said. "I can see the potential in anything. If there is a cabinet, I will turn that into something functional."
She said she looks for vintage furniture, old building parts, old books.
"I definitely like the old things, metal industrial things," she said. "Wood, right now I look for a lot of wood."
She has several favorite places in Muskogee.
"Grand Flea is amazing. They have everything," she said about an indoor flea market a few doors south of her shop. "The Red Barn, across from Walmart. Salvation Army is good, too."
A favorite destination is Canton, Texas, which boasts having the world's largest flea market.
"It's amazing," she said. "It is massive. You can buy anything. Anything you are looking for, you can find it there. They have indoor places, which is newer stuff. But it's the outdoor stuff I love."
Flusche recalled buying old doors at one market.
"My shed is filled with doors," she said. "I have a shed and a storage unit filled with stuff."
Turning trash
into art pieces
Necessity drove Flusche's woodcutting hobby. She said she had to find an effective way to display furniture at her booth.
"That led to signs and how could I make these better, how can I do this more, finding the right paint," she said. "It led to making wood hearts out of shiplap and making wood pumpkins out of drawers from a house in Country Club."
She made several wood pumpkins from old built-in drawers and bookcases. Each one has its own features.
"I'll never be able to recreate this because old paint was on it," she said. "Another was part of the cabinet."
Flusche saws the wood in her garage.
She carves Christmas trees and Oklahoma and US maps from old doors.
"On some of them, I write on the back where they came from, or what building they came from," she said. "Those doors are super thick."
Flusche found a door that came from the former Lakeland Glass and cut it into an Oklahoma shape. She said she plans to donate the creation to the Chamber of Commerce, for an auction planned for Sept. 11.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My grandmother, Ann Reinhardt, lived in Fort Gibson and she was taking care of her dad, L.A. Rounds. When I graduated high school, I moved here to help her with him and went to Connors. I got married, had kids."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Everybody's so friendly. Everybody knows everybody. Even if you don't know them, they're still pretty friendly."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I would like to see more social outdoor activities. I love all of our district and everything they've redone downtown. I would like to see more fall festival, spring festival. I love the farmers market, but I would love to have more events outdoors."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Debbie Greener. She's a member of First Baptist Church. She's very genuine. She's always there to help you. She's involved in a lot of things. And she is the most giving person. If you were to mention something going on, that next day she would check in with you, no matter what."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Having the opportunity to open a shop. I never thought in a million years I'd have anything like this. I never thought about it."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to junk. I like to go to garage sales, flea markets. I love vintage things, either like to transform or keep them."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Good community, friends."
MEET Stephanie Flusche.
AGE: 49.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Casa Grande Union High School, Casa Grande, Arizona; one year at Connors State College.
PROFESSION: Owner of Lola's Living.
FAMILY: Husband, Gary. Children, Madison, Miles, Destrie and Brett; three grandchildren; three dogs, Stella, Olive, Rosie.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Baptist.
HOBBIES: Crafting, woodworking, scrapbooking, repurposing furniture, working out, yard work.
