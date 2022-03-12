Okie from Muskogee: Former Taiwan resident enjoys slower pace

Business owner David Hsieh credits hard work and support with getting him through many changes.
"There are a lot of opportunities that enable you to succeed, but you have to be willing to work. That might by my ultimate philosophy," he said.
He developed that philosophy as a child, living in Taipei until he was about 9. His parents saw to his education, he recalled. Hsieh said he kept sea monkeys and sea horses, plus had telescopes, microscopes, and incubators that had chickens.
"Anything that’s educational, my parents spared no cost, as long as I was able to gain some knowledge of it," he said. "I was quite lucky they were parents who viewed education as important."
He also had to work hard adapting to life and succeeding in the United States.
"There were a lot of people in Muskogee who were tremendous in my growth," he said. "It makes me feel that deep down, a person is viewed not by what he represents on the outside, but what he represents on the inside."
His parents opened and operated Chinese restaurants in Muskogee.
Hsieh said he had considered following many of his relatives into the medical field, but he changed his mind in college.
"It wasn’t until my brother became a doctor, that eased up on me to take over the business," he said. "In a Chinese family the oldest brother takes over the family business."
Hsieh and his wife now own and operate Bubble Trouble: Boba Tea and More. He said the job keeps him working from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
However, he finds time to care for saltwater fish and freshwater fish in aquariums. He's breeding "Nemo" clown fish in tiny aquariums at his store office.
"Saltwater fish require more knowledge," he said. "Saltwater fish are less tolerant to environmental change, water chemical change."
Taipei moves at faster pace
David Hsieh recalled spending his childhood in Taipei "studying all the time."
"The Taiwanese take education seriously, so we had school six days a week," he said. "On top of that, a lot of people took cram classes at night. Cram classes, for Americans, would be tutoring."
Education was competitive in Taiwan, he said. "There's only a few university spots available."
He also recalled how people acted in that city of nearly 15 million in the 1970s.
"In a big city, you don't trust anybody," he said. "It's like everybody for themselves. Everything was pretty busy. It's not slow paced like here. Here everybody is like, 'why rush."
For example, a road project in Taipei might be completed in a matter of hours, with everything shut down, he said.
Otherwise, Hsieh recalled a childhood just like anyone else's.
"Ride my bike, run around the neighborhood, being a nuisance," he recalled, chuckling.
Adjusting to life in Muskogee
Hsieh recalled feeling "mostly scared" when he first came to Muskogee at age 9.
"Back in the 1970s, there were hardly any Asians in Muskogee," he said. "When I went to school, most of the time, I was the only Asian in school, other than my brother and sister."
He settled in and began riding his bike in the Phoenix Village neighborhood.
Language barriers kept his father from getting an engineering job, he recalled.
"Since my mom was a chef, they decided to open a restaurant instead," Hsieh said. "We were the second Chinese restaurant in Muskogee. The first one was in the 1960s. That was more like a mom and pop place."
Hsieh said his parents first ran a Chinese buffet, Muskogee's first, at Curt's Mall. The restaurant became China Garden, then was sold and became Hunan Chinese Restaurant.
"I basically grew up in the restaurant," he said. "You generally are expected to help out. I was a dishwasher, bus boy. I was a waiter, cashier. I did it all. When I was in high school, my dad promoted me to be the assistant manager. That's how I learned the trade."
They also opened Dynasty Express at Arrowhead Mall.
Businesses evolve to go with the times
Hsieh said he opened a Dynasty Express at Oklahoma City's Quail Springs Mall when he was studying at the University of Oklahoma. He said he came back to Muskogee when Quail Springs remodeled, opened a multiplex movie theater and doubled rent.
He said his parents wanted him to stay close.
Hsieh and his wife opened Juice Express, then sold it after seven years. They later operated Dynasty Express, which remained at Arrowhead 32 years, through ups and downs.
"We were one of the original stores at the mall when it first opened," he said. "We were the last original store to leave the mall."
He recalled when Arrowhead Mall was "the hub of Muskogee."
"Near Christmas, it was jam packed all the time," he said.
He also recalled when mall traffic declined the years after a fatal shooting in 2010. The advance of online shopping and the COVID-19 pandemic also hurt mall business. He closed Dynasty Express and opened Bubble Trouble Boba Tea Shop.
He said his is the first shop in Muskogee dedicated to boba tea.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My father used to work for the government of Taiwan. The lieutenant governor of Oklahoma at the time, Spencer Bernard, was sent by Oklahoma to sell wheat and farm products. My father was in charge of showing him around. In the mid '70s there was a situation between China and Taiwan. Spencer Bernard said, 'Why don't you come to Oklahoma...." Bernard said, 'If you don't want to come to a big city, Muskogee is a nice sized town. He suggested us to be here. He helped paved the way for us to be here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's a friendly town. Everything's close. It's a big difference between Taipei and here."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More arts. Muskogee is great. But it's not really attractive to younger people. Most younger people tend to gravitate out as they get older. Maybe more high-tech jobs. Muskogee would be a much better place if it had more cultural aspect. It doesn't have to be ballet."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"The person that affected me the most was probably my fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Lipe. I started school the second day I came to the United States. When I started school I didn't speak a word of English. She was really helpful, pulled me aside and helped me learn English. She went beyond what a teacher would do to help somebody out. That has always amazed me."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Flying with Mr. Curtsinger, who owned Curt's Mall. He had a Cessna. He called me one day and asked, 'Would you like to go flying?' He took me up at the Davis Airport. We flew for about an hour. He even let me fly the plane."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I don't really have much spare time. I run a business and my kids are still in college. My parents live with me. We recently lost my mom. My dad, who is a kidney transplant patient is also having difficulties."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Never changing."
MEET David Hsieh
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Taipei, Taiwan.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High School class of 1985; Earned bachelor's degree in microbiology from Tulane and master's degree in biochemistry from University of Oklahoma.
PROFESSION: Owner-Operator of Bubble Trouble: Boba Tea and More, 811 W. Shawnee Bypass.
FAMILY: Wife, Beth; daughter, Megan; son, Alex.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Nondenominational.
HOBBIES: Read, raising saltwater fish and freshwater fish in aquariums.
