Whether at home or at work, Eva Fuller loves spending time with her dogs.
She has four of them — plus a cat and a horse — at her Muskogee home.
She also grooms them at Town and Country Pups.
"I thought, 'How fun would it be to have a job with just dogs, working with dogs,'" she said.
Fuller said she’s always been an animal lover.
“I’ve always had dogs and cats, and a horse as a teenager,” she said. “I had a German shepherd named Festus. I had another dog named Sam; he was a hound-beagle mix."
She also had a horse named Bay that her stepfather bought. She recalled how the mountains around Chattanooga offered exciting opportunities for riding.
“One time we were riding, we went over a real small mountain," she said. "He jumped a high log, and I thought he wasn’t going to jump it. But he did.”
Fuller recalled wanting to be a hairdresser when she grew up. She did hair for seven years in Tennessee before working in transportation for 20 years. She said she worked with U.S. Express for 10 years and Mohawk Industries for 10 years.
“I worked a lot of different jobs,” she said. “l started out on switchboard, ended up being a transportation analyst."
Her experience as a hairdresser eventually morphed into dog grooming. She got that opportunity after ending her job with Mohawk Industries.
"We had a big turnover, my boss was leaving and I knew that position was going to be eliminated," she said. "I was working out here, but my boss was in Georgia."
She and a friend opened Town and Country Pups in 2014.
Dog grooming is much more involved than hair dressing, she said. “With dogs, you kind of do everything, their ears, their glands. You don’t do that with people.”
When she is not with her animals Fuller enjoys swimming in a backyard pool. She said she and her husband recently went kayaking on the Illinois River.
"It was refreshing being out in nature," she said.
Finding her
latest career
Eva Fuller turned her love of animals into a career about eight years ago.
"I had a friend, and I wanted to do this, so I started studying," she said. "I basically studied at home, learned how to groom. I'm self-taught."
She began doing dog grooming at home. Her friend worked at Petco.
"I lucked upon this location," she said. "That's how we started. We just opened the doors."
They opened their shop on York Street in March 2014.
She said her first few days went pretty smoothly.
“I started with just friends, and then word of mouth,” Fuller said.
Since then, the job has come with challenges and rewards.
"The biggest challenge is keeping all the customers happy, managing time, get them in and out and giving them what they want," she said. "Sometimes customers are a challenge."
They also get dogs that bite and get restless.
Fuller said the biggest reward of her job is making dogs feel better.
"That’s our mission. We want their dogs to have a good experience here," she said. “Sometimes they come in bad shape. It’s just making them have a good experience.”
Big dogs need
grooming, too
Fuller said her business is doing as well as she expected.
"We're doing close to 30 dogs a day," she said.
They come in all types. Fuller said.
"It's mostly just pet trims that we do," she said. "We have lots of Yorkies and shih tzus. Bichons are my favorites."
Bichon frise, little white dogs with the corkscrew curls "are just so good-natured," she said. "And they're so cute. They're kind of clownish."
Fuller said she grooms her Bichons to be fluffy, but not too fluffy.
"We don't go for the show cut," she said, referring to the extremely fluffed out Bichons at television dog shows.
A great Pyrenees is the largest dog Fuller said she's done.
"They don't usually get a hair cut," she said. "They usually get a de-shedding or a tidy-up."
However the salon is not just for long-haired pretty dogs. Short-haired dogs come for baths and nail clipping, she said. "Sometimes de-shedding."
No breed is harder to groom than others, Fuller said.
"It just depends on the dog and the personality," she said, adding that the biggest challenge comes when dogs are scared.
"You just have to be relaxed with them," she said. "They just need to feel comfortable."
Fuller also has a menagerie of her own — four dogs, a cat and a horse.
Each of her two Bichons has a unique personality.
Zozo, the 7-year-old, is larger and loves being groomed.
"This one is super good on everything," she said.
Ella B, the smaller one, is 10 or 11.
"She just hates her bath," Fuller said. "She cries."
Fuller recalled getting the little one from a customer who had passed away. Ella B originally was named Bella, but Fuller already had a dog named Bella.
"So I changed her name."
Two other dogs are a little Maltipom (Maltese/Pomeranian) named Sophie and a poodle named Roxy.
Fuller also has an 11-year-old cat named Georgia. She was a stray that showed up at her house, Fuller said.
“I tried to re-home her, but we were unsuccessful,” Fuller said. “I hadn’t had a cat since I was a child, and we were dog people. The dogs would chase her when she was a kitten. But they get along now. They chase each other back and forth. That’s cute."
She keeps Blue, a Missouri Fox Trotter horse at Muskogee Roundup Club on South Cherokee Street.
“He’s gaited, he’s real smooth,” Fuller said, adding that she mostly has ridden trails for fun. He’s just a trail horse, not a barrel racer.”
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Joseph took a job out here at a sister company. We both worked for Mohawk Industries, and they owned Dal-tile. He was offered a job out here. He came in 2009. That was when the housing market was bad. It took 17 months for us to sell our house. Then I came out in 2011."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's more laid back. It was a little bit of a culture shock when we moved here. We were from the Atlanta area, a suburb of Atlanta, so the traffic is a lot different. I like the small town. I know the UPS driver and the postal carrier."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Probably more businesses."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Probably my husband. He does a lot to help me with business. We actually refer to him as corporate. He's the man behind this."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I'm pretty tight-knit with my family. My niece lives here also, and my stepdaughter. My stepson lives in Australia.
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I love the water. We have a swimming pool, and I like to be outside. I like to garden. I grow flowers. I like to play in the dirt. I have some cantaloupe, but I don't know what they're going to do. I've never grown them before. Mostly flowers."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a great little town. It's a good place to call home. The people here are super friendly. I think the people here are nicer than people back east are. It's a nice community."
MEET Eva Fuller
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Chattanooga, Tennessee.
EDUCATION: Chattanooga State University.
PROFESSION: Owner of Town and Country Pups.
FAMILY: Husband, Joseph Fuller; two stepchildren.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Christian.
HOBBIES: Dogs. Horses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.