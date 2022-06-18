Shannon George has made a life out of achieving goals.
She has taken youthful passions of singing and running and won competitions. She has tested herself and fulfilled a dream.
After graduating from Northeastern State University, she worked for 10 years as marketing director at BancFirst. She now works with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
George said she always had loved singing since she sang in church children's choirs.
"When I got older, I'd perform at weddings," she said.
During college, she participated, and won, the Miss Muskogee Pageant for four years. She went on to the Miss Oklahoma pageant, but never reached finals.
"That was how I paid for my education, through vocal performance and scholarship," she said.
During summers, she sang in the River City Downtown Hoedown, Northeastern State University's country music revue. She recalled several guest singers, including a Checotah High student named Carrie Underwood and middle school Muskogee boys, the Swon Brothers.
She also made friends with musicians Dixie LaRue and Angela Bowden during college.
Years later, those two would help George fulfill a dream. It happened after George was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"After that, you go, 'why am I putting off something that I love so much,'" she said. "I always wanted to have a girl band, and I have two excellent friends who were excellent musicians."
The three began practicing in George's back patio and came up with a name that represents strength, Sister Stone.
George also spent a lifetime running. She ran track at Muskogee High School, then competed in 5-K races.
She said running gets her away from the phone, computer and other distractions.
"It's just you and the pavement," she said. "It's a great way to clear your head and take in the outdoors.”
Plenty of positives
come from pageants
Shannon George said she gained more than scholarships through Miss Muskogee and Miss Oklahoma pageants.
"I thought if I could get a vocal scholarship through Miss Oklahoma, I could pay for my schooling," she said. "That's how it all began."
George said people have a misconception that the pageants were all about appearance.
"Yes, there is some of that, but a lot is about your poise and your presence," she said. "It's all a buildup to you learning about who you are, what you stand for, because a bunch of it is community-service driven. You start to learn to form opinions about who you are, who you want to be in the future."
She said she gained a lot of self-confidence.
"I felt like it really prepared me to go into the workforce," she said. "When I first had my first interviews. You come in with a lot of self confidence because you put yourself under a lot of these situations. It helps you into adulthood, how to carry yourself and who you are."
Races provide
fun challenges
George faced extra challenges when her teams competed in Port to Fort races.
"You start with a swim, so you're jumping off the dock at the Port," she said, referring to Three Forks Harbor. "It changes each year, depending on the water levels. You do a swim, then you quickly transition into the run."
The run takes her to the Fort Gibson Historic Site.
"Then you jump into your canoe or kayak and go back to the the Port, she said. "Then you get out and do a little sprint at the end."
She said the biggest challenge "is that last mile before you are getting into the canoes."
"It's not a paved road," she said. "You are literally running along the paths of the rivers, and there's areas where you cross through water, and you're holding onto rope. Running with wet shoes is always fun, but that's part of the challenge."
George said she loves the atmosphere.
"You have people who are really competitive, people who are running for the first time," she said. "The celebration when you are finished at the end is an accomplishment to say, 'hey, I just did that.'"
Taking their
act public
George recalled Sister Stone playing its first gig at Fort Gibson's Sweet Corn Festival in June 2021.
"We were very full of nerves because we had not performed together, live, in front of people," George said. "We had just played together on the porch and we were like, 'I hope this transitions to the stage well. We picked songs that were ones we knew and loved, that we grew up with, that our parents knew."
George said that one-hour set "was a great first outing."
"It kind of grew from there," she said. "We got lots of requests like where were we going to play again. We built on that momentum."
Over the next year, the group played at Muskogee Brewing Co. and Muskogee Golf Club. They performed at private parties and weddings.
The group recently reached one of its goals of playing at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. George said the group seeks to play at larger events.
She said they were invited to play again at this year's Sweet Corn Festival, but have a conflict.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents relocated here right before I was born."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like that my people are here. My family is in this area, literally blocks from each other, and I love it. Our kids attend Sadler Arts Academy, and we know their teachers, and they are like family."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Seeing continued revitalization of downtown, more large employers relocating and expanding here, adding more nightlife and attractions to get young people and those employed in Muskogee to want to live and reinvest in here, and residents to focus and support the positives Muskogee offers."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"John Barton, BancFirst regional president. He was the president of BancFirst when I began an internship in college. At the end of my internship, he took a chance on me and hired me as the director of marketing, and gave me the freedom to really grow personally and professionally over the 10 years I spent at BancFirst. He taught me a lot about business, commitment to community; he’s a great story teller."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Three years ago I got a very aggressive breast cancer diagnosis, and that’s when I really experienced community. I had so many people praying and supporting me through all the treatments and surgeries. It was incredibly humbling to have family, friends, co-workers, acquaintances, and strangers support my family and I through a really tough time. I’m thankful and grateful to say I’m a cancer thriver. Thank you, Jesus!"
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I’ve taught group fitness at Champion Fitness for over 20 years and enjoy running. I love spending time with my family, playing music in the area with my band Sister Stone, being outside and active, and cheering on my girls in soccer."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Small-town feel but continues to make improvements to offer more amenities to the community. If I need a city fix, it’s a short commute."
MEET Shannon George
AGE: 44.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Northeastern State University – Bachelor of Arts in Communications – Public Relations and Advertising.
PROFESSION: Assistant Education Officer for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
FAMILY: "Husband, Aaron George, and daughters, Kyle, Kory and Kody. My parents and in-laws reside here as well."
CHURCH: New Community Church, where she is worship leader.
HOBBIES: Music, running, golfing and spending time with friends and family.
