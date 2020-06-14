OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Growing a family, cattle and business

Phan Nguyen loves learning new things.
"I really don't feel I’m a master of anything, but kind of like a jack of all trades," he said. "I don't know about fixing things, but I know what the issue is."
That desire to learn has drawn Nguyen and his family into a variety of ventures. He and his wife, Jessica, renovated historic buildings and brought businesses to Muskogee. They raised cattle on their 10-acre spread south of town. Current ventures include selling oil and vinegar and growing much of their herbs and vegetables.
"We make a great team," he said. "She has the vision, and I’m more of the analytical and numbers person."
Phan Nguyen moved to Muskogee at age 12 from Gahanna, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. He played baseball at Hilldale, where he graduated in 2004. At Oklahoma State University, he majored in political science and minored in emergency management.
After graduating from OSU in 2008, Nguyen got a job with a Department of Human Services contractor. He got on with DHS in 2013.
"I knew I wanted to work with people," he said. "I really enjoy my work. I've been doing child welfare for seven or eight years now."
Nguyen said his role is to find "permanency for the children."
"As an agency, we want to be able to rehabilitate families, get people the help they need," he said. "That's what I enjoy most, is for kids to go back home when it's safe and when it's appropriate."
As a father, Nguyen seeks to provide a good life for his children, 4-year-old Jude and 18-month-old Selah. Nguyen said he enjoys fishing at a pond behind their house.
"Living out here is quiet and we have great neighbors," he said. "I think it's kind of like a community, but it's not like a housing addition where they're stacked on top of each other."
An idea turns into
business venture
Phan Nguyen recalled how a desire to open a coffee shop turned into a downtown investment.
"We were looking at a property in downtown Muskogee to possibly open up our own business," he said. "At that time the gentleman that had the property — we only wanted one particular space — he said it had to be his entire spaces."
Nguyen said the properties, on the west side of North Main Street, had been used for storage.
"They didn't have any water, they didn't have any HVAC, they didn't have any plumbing or electricity. They were basically just gutted," he said. "Jess did a lot with the design and the vision. My responsibility was finding contractors."
The Nguyens bought the properties and hired local contractors for renovation. Phan Nguyen they had never renovated buildings before.
"I never knew some of the codes and regulations. That was new to us," he said. "We kind of stepped out in a leap of faith. ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) rules, I didn't know much about that."
He said they've been blessed with great tenants.
"I think the biggest reward is seeing people my age invest in Muskogee," he said. "Jess and I plan to be in Muskogee and raise our kids."
Learning to
raise cattle
Scottish Highland cows proved to be a great way for Nguyen to learn about raising cattle.
"Scottish Highlands are really hardy," he said. "They don't need much birthing assistance. They're usually good around people, especially if you're feeding them every day. A lot of people can brush their cows."
He said he and his wife did a lot of research into how to understand and interact with the cattle. He said they'd bucket feed the cattle before work, then when they came home from work.
"Scottish Highlands are good at eating. They're not picky eaters," he said.
The fold got up to eight cattle, including four mother cows and a bull.
"Scottish Highlands are known to be really good moms," he said. "Whenever you see bottle (fed) calves, a lot of times their moms have neglected them. But it's very uncommon for Scottish Highlands to have any bottle calves. It's rare for Scottish Highlands to neglect their little ones."
Nguyen said Jude loved caring for the cows.
"He would ask us almost every night, 'did you feed the cows,'" Nguyen recalled.
The Nguyens recently sold the cows when their lives became busy with work, business and family. However, Nguyen said they might buy Angus cattle this fall.
Learning benefits of
aquaponic gardening
A desire to keep a healthy diet prompted the Nguyens into aquaponic gardening and an oil and vinegar business.
"We enjoy sitting down together and having meals together," he said. "We had gotten introduced to an olive oil company in Michigan, and we were shipping them here. Jess had the vision to get more interested in oils and vinegars."
After locating a wholesaler, they named their business Queen City because Muskogee once had been called the Queen City of the Southwest.
They grow a lot of their own herbs and produce through aquaponic gardening, which Phan Nguyen said is a cycle.
"In aquaponics, you have a system where you have a tank full of fish. We have koi fish," Nguyen said. "We have five grow beds, and the water the fish live in is cycled through each bed."
The water circulates back to the fish tank.
"I like it because we've had gardens before, and I really dislike picking weeds," he said. "For us, it's very efficient and effective. The growing rate is substantially better."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents moved here from Ohio in 1998. They basically took over a family convenience store."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like that it's a small town. I feel that everybody kind of knows everybody, and I think there's just a lot of solid, good people here."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"It starts with investing in our kids, our children. Passing the bond issue was a huge deal. I feel it's on the up and up. I feel it's investing in children and investing in creating more jobs here. I think would be good for Muskogee. Not just retail shops, I think it's more like creating industrial jobs, trade jobs. That would help Muskogee tremendously."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My wife, Jessica. She's very sweet-spirited. She's compassionate. I definitely think I married up. And my parents, Doug and Susie, are a big influence on me. They're always there. They're involved in our kids' lives. They're involved in our own lives. They're a big support to us."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"In general, it's doing life together. For Jess and I, this is our house where we took both of our kids home from the hospital. That's probably some of the most memorable moments of living in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"We like to travel. We love being outdoors. We've been riding our bikes again. We enjoy fishing in the evenings. We have a pond in the back of our property."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A town with a lot of rich history, with a lot of growing potential that includes great people."
MEET Phan Nguyen
AGE: 33.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale High School, 2004; Oklahoma State University, 2008.
PROFESSION: Child welfare supervisor, Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
FAMILY: Wife, Jessica; two children, Jude and Selah; three dogs.
CHURCH: New Community Church.
HOBBIES: Travel, golf, fishing, aquaponic gardening, selling Queen City olive oils and vinegars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.