Keith Harlin recalls what was written on his first job evaluation at the Department of Human Services: “Keith is going to make a great social worker as soon as he learns he cannot save the world.”
He said that, even after 35 years, “I still believe I can change the world."
A Muskogee native, Harlin recalled working as a Muskogee Phoenix paper boy and spending half of his profits on comic books.
After graduating from Muskogee High School in 1978, he attended the University of Oklahoma, then lived with family members in California for several years. Time with a mentally ill aunt spurred an interest in behavioral health care.
He returned to Muskogee in the mid 1980s and earned a degree in social work from Northeastern State University. He said he worked at what was the Oklahoma Children's Center in Taft and for mental health services in Dallas.
Harlin recalled responding to a community need while living in Cedar Hill, near Dallas. He said Texas school districts were not required to provide bus services for children living within two miles from school. Cedar Hill school children had to cross two busy streets while walking to school. Harlin started a bus service specifically for the youth.
"We ended up with 175 kids the first day of school to transport," she said. "We would do more than just drop them off at the corner, we'd drop them off at the front door of the home, make sure they checked in."
As director of Adult Crisis Services at Green Country Behavioral Health Services, Harlin seeks to meet people's needs.
"One person at a time, that's how I change it," he said about changing the world. "You can have some effect on systems and have systems change people, but the majority of change is personal, getting people to believe in themselves."
Reading comic
books, collecting
Keith Harlin believed in collecting comics as a youth.
"I guess, when I was a kid, that was the only way, or one of the ways my mother could get me to read," he said. "I made $90 a month throwing papers, and I'd spend nearly half of that on comic books. Over the years, I just collected and collected and collected."
He said he enjoyed such DC Comics superheroes as Superman, Green Lantern, Flash. Favorite Marvel superheroes included X-Men, Luke Cage, Fantastic Four, Avengers, Ironman. Funny comics included Baby Huey, Little Lotta and Archie.
"I stopped reading them for pleasure as soon as I got to college," he said. "Then I started realizing the value of them."
One valuable comic he still has is X-Men 197, the issue that introduced a new set of X-Men.
"That one comic book is worth ($)2,500, and I've got four issues of that," he said. "They're in a trunk, locked up in Cedar Hill, Texas."
Learning about
behavioral health
Harlin got interested in behavioral health after spending time with an aunt.
"Ph.D. candidate from Oklahoma State University, got a degree in sociology," Harlin said. "When she moved to California, she became very ill. And back in the 1980s, there was nothing they could do about it."
He said his parents wanted him to stay with his aunt because they were concerned for her well-being.
"She became very paranoid. She left her husband. She left her job. She got really, really sick, but she trusted me," he said. "She'd always tell you, 'I'm a strong black woman,' when she wasn't she was extremely paranoid. She'd have audio-visual hallucinations, persecutory hallucinations."
Harlin said time spent with his aunt helped him realize that he can made a difference in people's lives. He said that while cousins seemed afraid of the woman, he was never afraid of her.
"I'm never afraid of mental illness now," he said. "I don't have that. I want to help them. I want to reach out and grab them and reach out and hug them."
Seeing people
get well satisfying
Harlin said his job with GCBH is "like a match made in heaven."
He said that, in his 10 years as supervisor, "I've seen the crisis unit grow into something different than what I had imagined it would be."
The crisis unit is undergoing remodeling to accommodate urgent care, inpatient and outpatient services.
"I'm excited about that," he said. "We're also building a Family Wellness Center. Right now, if a kid needs behavioral mental health hospitalization, we have to take him to Tulsa or Arkansas, away from this community."
A valued part of the job?
"I get to see people get well," Harlin said. "There was a time in behavioral health that when people got sick, you'd send them away, they'd be gone for months. It would take forever for medications to work. Now, you could see in a matter of 48 hours, the new age medications have a profound affect on mental health. It's wonderful to see. I get to see people reunite with family. I get to see people wake up one day, and it's like being in a forest and they'd been lost. And they walk out of the forest and it's like, 'hey, it's me.'"
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and raised in Muskogee. I am a proud graduate of Muskogee High School. Once a Rougher, always a Rougher!"
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like that I can get anywhere I want to in 15 minutes or less. I lived in the DFW Metroplex for 24 years and it was a chore to get anywhere."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Having access to more things to do. It's already difficult living in a small town. Having access to more things, such as more upscale restaurants, more family friendly entertainment. We have lost a whole generation of people because Muskogee didn't want to grow."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"She died almost two years ago. My mother. She was fierce and she was a fighter. Her given name was Patricia (Sanders) Harlin, but her nickname was "Tiny," and she was dynamite! Small in stature, but a heart as big as Oklahoma. She was funny, she was irreverent, she was kind and caring. Mostly, she was my Mom and I miss her every day. The one thing that Muskogee gave me was eight years of loving my mother that were not promised, nor deserved. And I am forever grateful."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"There are way too many great memories of things that have happened to me in Muskogee. My first kiss; first date; first love; first job. I worked at Sam's Drive In, cutting potatoes."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I love spending time with my grandkids, my nieces and my nephews. Since my Mom passed away in 2020, I spend a lot of time with my 87-year-old Dad, who is very feisty. We go to just about every football game, soccer match, volleyball tournament, anything in which they are participating. My youngest grandson was born during COVID, so I've only been able to see him a couple of times."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"'I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee,' I used that "hashtag" while I lived in Texas for 20-something years, and it done me good."
MEET KEITH HARLIN
AGE: 61.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Edison Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Cherokee Elementary; West Junior High; Muskogee High School, class of 1978; Oklahoma University; Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Social Work, Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Director of Adult Crisis Services, Green Country Behavioral Health Services.
FAMILY: Sons, Derrius Thompson and Julian Harlin. Grandsons, Michael, K.J. and Little Derrius.
CHURCH: Independent.
HOBBIES: "Working, golfing, hanging with my Dad. Had a comic book collection of over 4,000 books."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.