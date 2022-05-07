Suzie Buck can be found in Muskogee classrooms, Muskogee courtrooms or nearly any place where Muskogee's future is being shaped.
"That’s part of the kingdom of God," she said. "In the Lord’s Prayer, it says 'Thy kingdom come, thy will be done.' How does the kingdom come except through the people in the community?"
Buck volunteers for Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA. She recently was asked to be on the Muskogee Public Schools' Long Range Planning Committee. She likes to help with Kids' Space. And, though she said she does not like politics, Buck said she visits and interviews candidates to find out who shares her views.
This commitment to Muskogee comes after nearly a lifetime spent moving back and forth.
Buck attended Harris School (later Harris-Jobe) when it was a one-room school house.
"The teacher's name was Mrs. Easter, and she would stand outside school and hold her bell and ring the bell and we would hear it and we’d be running down Country Club road to get to school," Buck said. "Each row was a grade, so there were five rows and a lot of good memories."
The family moved to Lapel, Indiana, when Buck was in second grade. She said her father worked with Brockway Glass and was transferred.
"That was a culture shock, even though it was a tiny town, going from a one-room schoolhouse to a full school," she said.
After attending Gulf Park College for Women in Mississippi, she met Wayne Buck, who landed a job with Brockway in Zanesville, Ohio. After living in Dubois, Pennsylvania, the Bucks moved to Muskogee in 1975.
After several years raising her children, Buck became a speech pathologist with MPS. She and her husband also are active at Kingdom Church.
Helping children
find their voices
As a speech pathologist, Suzie Buck works to make a difference in how children speak. She spent 20 years with Muskogee Public Schools before retiring in 2010. She now does speech pathology two afternoons a week at St. Joseph Catholic School.
"Which is just enough," she said. "It helps me keep my credentials up."
Buck helps students with speech articulation problems.
"My goal is to provide the children with the information they need to change a bad habit into a good habit," she said. "To increase their language skills so that they are able to perform appropriately in the classroom and socially."
She said an example could be "children who can't say their Rs and they substitute R with W."
Other students have problems with language, she said.
"We work on vocabulary, or semantics or syntax," Buck said.
It can be challenging sometimes.
"The thing that can be most disappointing is when I am not able to get the child to goal that we set," she said. "Sometimes that does happen. It's rare."
Active in
her church
Praise and worship also has been one of Buck's passions.
She said she and her husband have attended Kingdom Church, a multi-racial church in Broken Arrow, for 31 years. They are active in the praise team, which leads the Sunday worship services.
"I love to sing, and I'm a real good alto," she said. "Mostly, I harmonize by ear and I don't have to have music for it, because I just naturally hear it."
Buck said she and her husband are the team's oldest members.
"The youngest is 17," she said. "We believe in bringing the young people into ministry, into praise and worship because they're the ones who are going to be taking over."
The praise team is not a performance, she said.
"It's a true getting into the spirit of God and worshipping, so that people can be in His presence," she said. "We help the congregation get into that place."
The team and congregation even dance as they sing.
"As the worship team, we get to lead the people into the presence of God with the songs we sing," she said. "Just worshipping God brings in the presence of God in my life and helps me to find a peace and joy."
Helping the
youngest victims
Buck said CASA became a passion when she retired from Muskogee Public Schools.
"I think it's just a calling from God on my life," she said. "I'm available to these people, to the moms, the dads, the foster parents, the children. My love of children was just stirred, and I know it was a calling."
She said MPS Administrator Derryl Venters suggested she sign up for CASA.
"I started hearing more and more about what CASA was all about and then I signed up," she said.
Buck said she recalled several cases resulting in the biological mother going into rehab for substance abuse.
"Then, they come through the whole program and have been able to get their kids back," Buck said, adding that two such women "are like daughters to me now, and their children are like my grandchildren."
However, she recalled other cases in which parents lost their children, and foster parents adopted the children.
Buck said her goal is "to always be available to the children, to know their needs and support them in a difficult time."
"These children have been through trauma, and this trauma affects their development," she said. "If I can be there for them and help them with their emotions or help them with their needs, then that's where I want to be."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My mom and dad came here from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, with Brockway Glass Co. We came back after my husband decided to start an insurance business here 40-some years ago."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"We love the small town atmosphere. I love the fact that we can be involved. We can be involved with our government. We can be involved in our public schools. We can be involved in the overall, even into politics around here. Involvement is very important. In bigger cities, it's not as easy to be involved. I like to be involved in Rotary. I still volunteer with schools because my granddaughters go to school here."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I just wish we could build our mall up again. I think it would make it better. Bringing more industry in. Supporting our small businesses."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Mayor Coleman. He is such an inspiration, how he worked toward unity, trying to make us one. My CASA supervisor, April Cluff, she's always available. She's like a daughter to me."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being involved in CASA. It's like a calling. It's helping children who have been taken out of the security of their home, or the fact that their parent can no longer take care of them and be a constant person in their life. That's what CASA does."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"We haven't done this lately, but something we're getting ready to do is line dancing out at Hatbox. We did that last summer and it was so much fun. The two passions in my life are worshipping God and serving as a CASA volunteer."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a welcoming community that is growing."
Meet Suzie Buck
AGE: 74.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Harris School, Lapel High School, Lapel, Indiana, class of 1966; Gulf Park College for Women, Gulfport, Mississippi; Northeastern State University. Master's degree in speech-language pathology at NSU.
PROFESSION: Semi-retired speech-language pathologist at St. Joseph Catholic School.
FAMILY: Husband, Wayne; daughters, Heather, Jennifer, Whitney, Andrea and son, Jonathan; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
CHURCH: Kingdom Church in Broken Arrow.
HOBBIES: We used to show Tennessee walking horses.
Commented
