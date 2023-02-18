INTRODUCTION
Gary Cooper's work in funeral homes, furniture stores and a monument company has a common theme of helping others.
"I always worked two jobs, because I enjoy working," he said.
He spent his college years working at Taylor Furniture in his hometown of Wagoner, then at a restaurant on weekends. He also felt a desire to get into the funeral business.
"I knew I wanted to do something that would help someone else," Cooper said.
"Furniture industry was great; it had a personal touch because people invited you into their homes. In the funeral business, people are needing your help to guide them through maybe the worst days of their lives, and help make it better, and help remind them there is hope."
For a while, he worked at the furniture store and funeral homes at the same time.
"I had a chance to open my own furniture store in October 1999, because I had always wanted a family business," he said.
That store became GK Furniture on Broadway, which specializes in finer home furnishings.
However, furniture tastes changed when the housing bubble burst, Cooper said.
"I think it was the Lord’s way of saying ‘I need you to do something else,’” Cooper said.
He spent eight years as a director at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Three years ago, Cooper moved to Muskogee Marble & Granite, or Kelly Monument, at the invitation of owner Weldon Key.
Cooper said he enjoys helping people tell stories of their families.
He is reminded of his deep family ties when he talks about his vintage Ford luxury cars — 1979 Thunderbird and 1979 Lincoln Mark V.
Cooper said his "Papaw Turley" piqued his interest in vintage luxury cars.
"Papaw was a self-taught diesel mechanic and would buy and sell cars," Cooper said. "Many times, we'd get a car to buy and it would be less than perfect. He'd get it running well."
Practicing compassion
in the funeral business
For Gary Cooper, funeral work goes beyond preparing bodies for burial.
"Some people think being a funeral director, you're morbid. That's not it at all," he said. "What you want to do is help others. You want to remind them there is hope for tomorrow. What they've experienced today shapes their future, but does not end their future."
He said he uses his life experiences to tenderly help others get through the process.
It also helps to listen, he said.
Cooper recalled one older woman who came in to preplan her funeral.
"We wrote down everything she wanted. We laughed. She was a little bit emotional," he said. "At the end of that, she said, 'I just want to thank you, because I didn't know planning my funeral was going to be such a glorious experience."
He said he was fortunate that his wife has understood the hours he had to work.
"When I was at the funeral home, I worked a lot of hours. At the drop of a hat, I'd have to leave for the funeral home," he said. "And she never complained. She knew I was going to help somebody else."
Allowing families
to tell their story
Cooper said that over the past three years at the monument company, he has noticed a lot of similarities with the funeral business.
"The monument is as much about the end of life experience as the funeral is," he said. "When people come in, this is part of their grieving process. We want them to tell the story."
He recalled some sage advice he received from longtime owner Weldon Key.
“He said, 'We’re order takers, we don’t sell monuments, we take the order that the family wants," he said.
A monument has many ways to tell a story, Cooper said.
"When you first look a monument, you generally see some kind of design, whether it's a cross, a bird, a sailboat, a motorcycle or whatever," he said.
For example, the monument for musician Jim Blair features a banjo and a waving musical staff.
Stones with two names often have wedding rings and a wedding date, he said.
"You see their family names," he said. "Lots of monuments, we put the lady's maiden name on there, so you see ties."
They also might tell of loss. One monument shows a difference of nearly 30 years between the death of one spouse and the death of another.
Cars bring back,
share memories
Cooper said his two 1979 Fords remind him of his Papaw, as well as other family members.
He said his aunt and uncle had a 1979 Heritage model Thunderbird.
"And I always thought that was one of the prettiest cars ever made," he said, adding that he bought his own T-bird about nearly 28 years ago.
"My kids liked to ride around in it when they were little, now it's like, 'No way, Daddy,'" he said.
However, Cooper said his son did accompany him to pick up the Mark V in Ohio 15 years ago.
"We drove just shy of 900 miles," Cooper said. "And it broke down on the way home."
He said that, even with the breakdown, the trip was worth it "because it was something Kenny and I did together."
"I'm all about seeing that my kiddos do good," he said.
Cooper said he's done some replacement work on both cars.
"I replaced mufflers, tune-ups, none of the things that are really going to take some money, such as paint and body work," he said.
He said he loves the cars' look and heritage.
"Both of those were the last of the longer cars," he said. "My wife calls them land yachts."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I guess you could say I'm a true Okie from Muskogee, because my Mom had me in a Muskogee hospital. I like Muskogee. When I graduated from mortuary school, my second job was working at Foster-Petering Funeral Home."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It is centrally located here in Oklahoma. We have a lot of great opportunities here in the city. My children received great educations at Muskogee Public Schools. I like the hometown feel and knowing my neighbor."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I would like to see us revitalize our shopping districts, which includes Arrowhead Mall. I think we have started cleaning our town up, and I would like to see that continue. I love seeing how we have invested in our schools to further education. Muskogee is one of the few cities that have major universities."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Linda Sizemore. I love the way she approached business. When we bought our first home in Muskogee, Linda helped us do that. She prayed about it. That helped us get into our first home. I like that she has always treated me and my family with the utmost respect."
"Weldon Key. He recruited me to come here to be a business partner."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Both of my children were born here. Getting to become partner in Muskogee Marble and Granite has been one of coolest things and best things that have happened to me."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
Active at First Baptist Church, adult choir. Serves on board of Main Street Muskogee.
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"One of the best smaller/middle sized towns in Oklahoma, with great roots, headed toward a wonderful future."
MEET Gary Cooper Jr.
AGE: 60.
HOMETOWN: Wagoner.
EDUCATION: Wagoner High School, class of 1980; Degree in office administration, Northeastern State University, 1985; Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, 1987.
PROFESSION: Partner at Muskogee Marble and Granite (Kelly Monument).
FAMILY: Wife, Beth; son, Kenny; daughter, Molly.
CHURCH: First Baptist.
HOBBIES: Working on two cars, yard work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.