Lauri Henderson loves passing things on.
"My mom said it's wonderful you try to welcome people to a congregation or a community. But, sometimes it's more important to take that cup of water, or take something to someone outside those doors," Henderson said. "If you help people one on one or one at a time, it does make a difference.
Music is one way Henderson passes things on.
She recalled a family that loved music.
"My mom and dad loved music,” Henderson said. "They had the record cabinet with all the vinyl records. They had the old Magnavox that looked like a piece of furniture, so I was always listening to that."
Her mother and two aunts had a string trio, she said. "I don't know that they played much, other than school functions."
Henderson learned to play piano and flute.
"Even some harmonica thanks to my grandpa," she said. "He taught me that when I was little."
She encourages other musicians through such programs as Rising Stars.
"Their whole thing was giving people, especially young people, a chance to get up on stage in a welcoming atmosphere," Henderson said.
Several years ago, Henderson helped start Make Music Muskogee, which brings musicians of different levels and styles together.
Henderson also seeks to pass on the gift of education and a desire to learn and help others. She was valedictorian of the Muskogee High Class of 1984.
She is a senior veterans claims examiner with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"My parents talked a lot about education," she recalled. She said her father, Warren Weakland, earned a degree at the University of Missouri and worked as sports editor for the Muskogee Phoenix.
"My mom and dad helped a lot with the food pantry," Henderson recalls. "My folks' desire to volunteer and help others kind of rubbed off on me."
An early
start in music
Lauri Henderson started making music in kindergarten at First United Methodist Church.
"We had a music teacher for singing and piano, and I started taking lessons from her, Mrs. Carr," she said. "We'd go to her house. We had several students. We had a recital. We still have statue heads of the different composers we got for reaching a goal."
Henderson took lessons through elementary school, then started band in sixth grade.
"I really thought I wanted to play drums, but that was a little much for my folks," she said. "So I settled on the flute, which I still have to this day."
She took band through junior high and high school.
"I'll never forget that first summer going to marching practice," she said. "We sweated a few calories off with that."
Henderson also played keyboard and was involved with the Muskogee High School jazz band. She recalled accompanying choir members during contests.
"Their accompanist got sick at the last minute and had the music," she said. "I was terrified I'd mess them up, but it worked out fine. I think they got a good rating. Then people said, 'could you accompany here or there."
She said she kind of regrets not staying involved with music programs at college.
"I think I could have enjoyed a music career," she said. "It certainly would have been some effort."
Sharing love of
music with others
Henderson remains in music by encouraging other musicians.
"It's that tie that binds people in coming together for the outreach and the love of it, and getting people of diverse backgrounds to come together for that love of music," Henderson said.
Establishing Make Music Muskogee was a group effort, Henderson said. One of the parents involved with Rising Stars had seen it on Facebook and thought it would be good for Muskogee. An early Make Music gathering was in front of the Muskogee Civic Center.
"We just set up with the sound system and the kids played, and people came and we just jammed," she said.
The most recent Make Music Day, last December at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, drew a variety of musicians. Henderson said three or four of the groups had never performed at the Hall.
"The mission of Make Music Day is all ability levels, all genres, all cultures, all styles," she said. "It's very inclusive. It doesn't matter if you had played for a few months or are a professional. It's that thing where everybody can be involved and be appreciative."
Helping others
get an education
Henderson recalled the slogan of the American Negro College Fund: "A mind is a terrible thing to waste."
"That statement always set with me of the importance of education to so many things," she said. "To be able to lift yourself up, to be able to improve and to improve others. It hits close to home."
Henderson seeks to help veterans through her job with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"My actual work is helping process and authorize education benefits for veterans to go to school," she said. "It's really just a routine process. You get an application in, and you make that determination on their eligibility."
She said she feels happy and motivated to help.
"I was fortunate enough to be supported and nurtured enough to get an education and be better," she said, adding that she's happy "in being able to help in some part, even if I'm just a piece of the puzzle."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Born here in 1966 and never left. I don't know that I would have. I just enjoyed the community size, and the VA job is a good job to have here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Willingness of people to come together for a cause, or a need or to help each other, especially when there is a call. We have a lot of varied aspects in the community, diversity. But everybody seems to be able to work well together for whatever it may be. It's big enough to feel that you're accomplishing something, but not so big to have traffic and other stuff."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"You can generally say there's room for better communication among people. Better communication among organizations. An openness to work together."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My two living aunts, Phyllis Feagins and Barbara Ritter, because of their kindness and love of fellow humans and willingness to help others. Putting that before themselves and feeling good about lifting someone else up to feel better about making a difference."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I was really honored I was able to be valedictorian of my graduating class. I always wanted to do well and learn as a process of being educated and doing better in life. It was more about life lessons."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"When it's nice, I like to get out and walk in the neighborhood. I help my aunts a lot, go get groceries for them and run errands for them. I enjoy doing music volunteer stuff. I like to go see a concert."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is a community of diversity with the possibility of growth in a positive direction, with the right people."
MEET Lauri Henderson
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Cherokee Elementary. West Junior High; Muskogee High School, 1984; Northeastern State University, 1989.
PROFESSION: Senior veterans claims examiner, Department of Veterans Affairs.
FAMILY: Husband, John; daughters, Millisa and Annah.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Methodist.
HOBBIES: Music, gardening, walking, reading, community involvement, volunteering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.