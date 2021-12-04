Flowers make Susan Hogle smile.
They could be memories of the lilacs and roses of her grandmother's garden.
They could be poinsettias and petunias she helps sell at Borovetz Carson Greenhouse.
They could be her own lantanas that bloom in summer's heat.
"These hands have planted a lot of plants," Hogle said.
She traces this love of plants to her family, especially her grandmother, Oma Irving of Braggs.
"She was a gardener; she was in a garden club," Hogle said. "My father did it. He grew houseplants. He had tons of houseplants. When he got ill, I took care of his."
Hogle has several memories of Muskogee, including a playmate at Whittier Elementary, Robert Hogle, who now is her husband.
"I have pictures of my husband and me at 9 years old, playing in our yard as kids," she said. "Then I met him again after we got divorced and we've been together ever since. He's the light of my life, such a gentle soul."
She said her children used to call her an old hippy, partly because of her peace sign collection.
"Something I've always wanted — world peace. for everybody to get along," she said. "I love people. I do. I like everybody to be happy."
Hogle said making people happy is one reason she enjoys working each spring and Christmas at the greenhouse. She said she has helped there for 12 years.
She doesn't leave her love of flowers at work, either.
"I like to be outside," she said. "It's my peace, it's peace to me. There is no politics. There is no anything. It's just the earth, and it's what we were meant to be — people who care for the earth. I like to take care of everything, make it green, make it produce food. The more green plants we have, the more oxygen we have."
Grandmother gets
her on the right path
Susan Hogle said lilacs and roses are the most vivid memories of her grandmother's garden.
"I will never forget that smell — lilacs and roses," Hogle said, adding that the peace rose was her favorite.
"My grandmother loved them," she said. "They're kind of a peachy color, peach and yellow. The peace rose was always so fragrant."
Memories of her grandmother reach back to when Hogle was 2 or 3 years old.
"She was an amazing woman that used to drag me around in a little red wagon in her flower bed," she said.
Hogle recalled how her grandmother would teach how to plant the flowers "far into the ground."
"She would show me how to put the tubers a certain way, like you'd have a bulb or a tuber," Hogle said. "We'd plant cannas and we'd plant tulips. And it was all just old school."
Those times in her grandmother's garden are when, Hogle said, she really began loving flowers.
"And she actually had what she called a true butterfly bush," Hogle said. "When I was a child, I was probably 5 or 6 years old, and I actually saw the monarch butterfly come through and they landed on her flowers. And I'll never forget that."
Finding right plant
for the right spot
Hogle said she has learned a lot over the 12 years she has helped at the greenhouse.
"I couldn't tell you what I've learned here, learned from Pete. He's the brains," Hogle said. "I'm just the help."
She said her job is to help customers "find the right plant for the right spot."
"You don't want a customer to buy a plant that isn't in the right spot," she said. "A plant that goes in the sun needs to go in the sun and not in the shade. A shade plant needs to be in the shade."
Hogle only works seasonally at the greenhouse, but each season is special.
She said she works more during spring, and that depends on different years.
"You have to go by what the weather is doing," she said.
She said she might only work three weeks during the holiday season.
The month leading to Christmas has colors of its own, especially when the greenhouse is packed with poinsettias. Not just red poinsettias, but yellow, cream and multi-colors. Spring is an especially busy — and beautiful — time.
"Colors," she said. "Everywhere you look, every color you can imagine. Just color."
She said she couldn't begin to list all the plants that produce such color.
"From perennials to annuals to grasses to vegetables — tomatoes, peppers," she said, "anything from petunias to marigolds."
Finding joy
in the garden
Hogle also enjoys tending to her home garden.
She said she has 150 pots of flowers at her home. Many, she said are "just for me."
"And I plant things and give them to people," she said.
Her smartphone camera is flooded with pictures of her flowers.
A favorite is lantana, which she said is made up of tiny little flowers that grow into a larger bloom.
"Multi-colored, pinks, yellows, orangey, kind of a sunny-bright color, multi-colored," she said, adding that the blooms remind her of tie dye.
Hogle said she usually waits until mid-April to plant it.
"It likes your hot summers. It doesn't care for that cold spring that we have. And I don't either," she said. "It's just grown in the heat and in the sun — and I guess that's just me."
She said she spends about four hours a day, off and on, in her garden. The work helps her feel at peace.
"No matter what's going on with my husband or the world, I'm at peace," she said. "It's clean. It's green. It's beautiful."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born in the old Baptist Hospital, and my parents lived here and my grandparents lived in Braggs. I moved away the last year of high school. Got married, had my children. Got divorced, my father was ill, and I took care of him until he passed away. "
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the people. It's slower paced. If you've ever lived somewhere like Kansas City or Oklahoma City, you don't know anybody. Here, I meet people at the greenhouse that I can go to Walmart and they come up and say 'hey, how you doing? How's the flowers?' To me that's humanity. That's what we need."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Helping the elderly a little bit more, but that's our government. I think there's a lot of elderly who need help. They live on a pension and they get by barely."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Pete Carson. He has taken this business his family owned, and he has been here 40 years and kept it a local business with customer service number one, for the people. I watch it every day. My husband. He was a veteran. I admire him."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I swam on the Muskogee High swim team until I was about 15, 16 years old. I actually got second in the state in 200 freestyle. I lifeguarded at Honor Heights pool and taught swimming lessons."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I don't have any. Not with my husband. I spend it with him. He has limited time left. I spend it with my husband and my children."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee and local businesses and local attorneys, they kind of stick together. They take care of each other. I like that."
MEET Susan Hogle
AGE: 63.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Whittier Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High, West Junior High School, Muskogee High School.
PROFESSION: Help at Borovetz Carson Greenhouse.
FAMILY: Husband, Robert; four children; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
CHURCH: Outside. "That's my church. Where else can you be closer to God than outside?"
HOBBIES: Flowers, "keeping in touch with my children."
