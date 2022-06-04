Betty Hood has stitched thousands of fabric pieces together and found many friends through her love of quilting.
"I’ve always sewed all my life. I made curtains, clothes for myself, I made clothes for my boys. I made suits for Ron," she said, referring to her husband.
Hood said she had never learned to quilt until joining the Muskogee Area Quilters Guild in 2011.
Before then, she was busy raising a family and working at the Department of Veterans Affairs. She worked in the Veterans Affairs compensation department for 25 years.
She said she knew a little bit about quilting when she joined the quilters guild.
"I started one when I lived in another town, but I never finished it," she said. "It was a good thing I never finished it because I had to rework it once I learned about quilting."
Hood said she likes putting the different colors together "so they form a design."
"I wanted to meet some people who enjoyed doing what I liked to do," she said. "The only way I knew to do that was to join the group."
She also belongs to a quilters group called Miles to Go. One of that group's recent projects involved making boutique items for a recent quilt show. Items included quilted pincushions.
Hood since has turned one of her rooms into a quilting room. Shelves of fabrics and patterns surround her as she sews. She has about 120 spools of polyester thread hanging on the wall, plus another 60 or so spools of cotton thread in a container.
"I don't have room for everything," she said.
Hood said she still does some regular sewing, and even does a little crochet. She said she crochets double-thick potholders or dishcloths, not clothes.
Beginner's luck
strikes Hood
Betty Hood got a blue ribbon on the first quilt she ever made.
"The reason it was first place was that it was my first quilt that I really made," she said. "You started out with a square, and then you add a different square, and when you get through, it makes this beautiful pattern. All the individual blocks turn into this pretty pattern."
The pattern, "Color Explosion," features 1-inch squares of different colors and patterns stitched together. She said she has no idea how many squares it has.
Hood said she learned to make the quilt in a class.
"They tell you beforehand what material to buy, and how much," she said. "They tell you how to cut it out and put it together."
She said she first got material with a floral pattern, showing purple, green, yellow and red. She then got material in colors to match the pattern.
Hood said the hardest part "was wondering if I was doing it right."
She said she spent at least 12 hours on the quilt, including four hours of class time and eight or ten hours on her own.
However, she discovered several shortcuts. For example, instead of sewing hundreds of tiny squares together, Hood sewed different colored strips together, then cut them into squares.
"It isn't what you think it is," she said.
Process of
beginning quilt
A typical quilt begins with selecting a pattern, Hood said.
"On the back side, it tells you what to buy," she said.
For a current project, Hood bought a package of 42 white cloth squares and a package of 52 patterned squares. She sewed two squares together across a diagonal line, forming white and colored triangles. She cut the triangles into strips.
"Then I laid it out on the bed and decided what looked pretty together," she said.
She sewed the strips together, surrounded by a white border and a pink border. She bought pink material for the quilt's back.
Hood's next step will be to have someone sew the top, filling and back together with a long-arm quilting machine.
"She's going to use a certain design to go all over the quilt," Hood said. "Once she gets it quilted and calls me and tells me to come get it, then I bind it around the edge."
Hood said the quilt was fun to make and easy to understand.
"It's going to be for me because it's pink," she said. "I do have some quilts I need to give away, but I really like this one."
Quilting more
than a craft
Hood enjoys the friendships she has established through the quilters guild and Miles to Go.
"You make friends with all the people who come, learn about their families. When they're sick, you pray for them," she said. "You call them, offer them support, encouragement. It's just fun, and if you don't get to go on a Tuesday, you feel like you missed out."
The Miles to Go group has 16 or 17 people, and the guild has more than 50, Hood said.
Some people bring their projects. The building on Elgin has some sewing machines, so members won't have to bring their own, she said.
"One of the things we do is, if someone doesn't have anything to work on, we get busy and find material so they can do something," Hood said."
The groups also make quilts or quilt items for people in need.
"We've donated 15 to Gospel Rescue Mission. We did that right before Christmas," she said. "We've donated to DHS. We've donated to the Infant Supply Closet."
Members also made children's quilts for Bikers Against Child Abuse and patriotic-colored quilts for the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, she said.
"All of our scraps go into beds for dogs," Hood said. "This one woman is in charge of finishing them up and stuffing the beds, taking them to the animal shelter at Fort Gibson. We had a good time doing that."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
We came to Muskogee in 1981 because Ronnie accepted a call to be pastor at Boston Avenue Baptist Church."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's small enough to get around. There's a lot of activities to go to. You just have to get yourself up and go to them."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If people realized all the things there is to do around here. All the parks that the city has updated and put new swings and playground equipment in. People need to realize those are available and use them, instead of saying there's nothing to do."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"One of the people I've always admired is a man named Rex Wilkerson. He worked for the Baptist Foundation, then he worked at First Baptist Church. He's a pastor. He was our Sunday school teacher. I just admire his philosophy about life and how he felt about the Bible. And he was willing to share the philosophy and teaching."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My sister moved to town. For 45 years, she lived out of state, 12-hour drive. He husband passed away, so she moved here. We had a lot of fun going places together, and she joined the quilt guild."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Playing with Teddy. Going shopping with Ronnie. I read a lot."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is full of a lot of good people who are willing to help you. They just have to know there's someone who needs help."
MEET Betty Hood
AGE: 76.
HOMETOWN: Walters.
EDUCATION: Walters High School, class of 1964; Cameron State University, University of Central Oklahoma.
PROFESSION: Retired from Veterans Affairs.
FAMILY: Husband, Ron; two sons, Mikel and Dustin; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; miniature Australian shepherd, Teddy.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Reading, crochet.
