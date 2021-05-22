Muskogee cardiologist Dr. Diego Humphrey goes the distance, whether it's in a marathon, in the garden or in the kitchen.
"I'm somebody that, if I get something that interests me, I get 100 percent into it," he said.
A native of Grenada, Humphrey said he ran track in his junior year in secondary school.
"When I finished secondary school, I couldn't get work," he said. "I started going to my grandmother's land and started planting vegetables."
He said he learned cooking from his grandmother, who showed him how to make do with foods that are available.
Humphrey said his aunt got him interested in medicine. He attended Truett McConnell University, which had a pre-med program designed to help Grenada students to get into medicine.
Medical school didn't leave much time for running, he said.
A hospital emergency prompted Humphrey's interest in cardiology. He said he was practicing at an intensive care unit in England, when a patient went into cardiac arrest.
"He didn't have a pulse, and then the cardiologist would say 'do this' and 'do this, then boom, the person's heart rate came back," Humphrey recalled. "And I said "Man, that's what I want to do.... It's the quick turn around of things. You make the decisions and see the results."
Humphrey came to Muskogee in 1996 to practice at Cardiology Clinic of Muskogee. He also has practiced in Tahlequah and now practices at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
He said he renewed his interest in running when a patient in Tahlequah invited him to run. He ran a half marathon in 2011 and ran 12 marathons between 2012 and 2019.
Marathon training involves running each day, and longer on weekends, he said.
Getting back
into running
Diego Humphrey recalled the first marathon he ran in 2012, Tulsa's Route 66 Marathon.
“I didn't realize Tulsa had that many hills,” Humphrey said. “After the first 18 miles, you feel pretty good, and then the last six miles, it's like every step is an effort. Those small hills look like mountains when you get above 20 miles.”
Most marathons are like that, he said. The first part is easy, especially with people cheering.
"Then the second half, that's when the grit comes in and the challenge comes in. Your energy level starts falling," he said. "Your muscles are sore and you wonder why you do it. At the end of it, you're ready for the next one."
He said he has no set times he runs.
“I just go by feel,” he said. “I might just say I'll run around the trail, and if at Hatbox and if I feel good, I might extend that by 10 miles. If I want to run any longer, I hit south side of the city and run the trail there. There is the other side, when I hit Fern Mountain Road and go to Honor Heights back there. That would get me 10-12 miles very easily."
Planting with
a purpose
Humphrey spends as much time as he can in his garden.
He said he's starting to plant more vegetables and herbs in his well-mowed back yard. He said he used to do more container gardening, but as he gets closer to retirement, he's working on elevated beds. He's starting some pepper plants along the back side of the yard.
"I would plant as much things that I would eat as I can," Humphrey said. "And I also like to season stuff, use a lot of herbs. Try to plant basil, thyme. I bought some onions."
A brick circle contains Humphrey's new herb bed, which he started this year. His basil and lemon grass already look harvest ready, and the rosemary is getting there. Thyme, parsley, oregano and lemon basil are popping through the soil.
Humphrey said his front yard is his "pride and glory."
He recently planted a new oak tree to replace one that's dying in his front yard.
Roses by the front porch are having "a really good year," he said.
A passion
for cooking
Humphrey recalled his grandmother's kitchen skills.
"She was good at bread and cakes, but she was good at making everything, really," he said, recalling that she taught him to cook with feel.
"She always had a sense of portion, and knowing what's needed, and I developed that same sense," Humphrey said. "People often ask 'what's your recipe,' well, I don't really have a recipe, or 'how long do you cook it?' You cook it until it's done."
He used curry chicken as an example.
"I know how much salt I need to put in, how much coriander I need to put in," he said. "I do it by taste, the sense of portion I need. The same thing goes if I am trying to prepare a meal, I would go by how many people I need to prepare for."
Humphrey says he likely would prepare a curry dish for special guests.
"There is something called pilau, a French dish. It's almost something like jambalaya, similar to that," he said. "I could also make a pretty mean 12-bean soup or 15-bean soup with some dumplings."
He said he likes using a lot of spice in his cooking. Some Caribbean spice, such as turmeric, is hard to find.
"When I go down to the Caribbean, I stock up on my spices," he said. "My nutmeg, cocoa, all the things like that."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Dr. Ye See Ong, we met in 1995 at cardiology conference. I was in my final year as a fellow. He invited me to take a look at Muskogee. We came here in August-September of 1996.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's a small place that has a country feel to it. The family feel means a lot to me. You're able to relate to the people in the community. It's located in a place like if you need to go to a larger place like Tulsa or Oklahoma City, you're not far from there."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"It's an individual thing. If each and everyone can put into what they value Muskogee to be. Each individual should play the part of what they want Muskogee to be. If I want Muskogee to be beautiful with flowers, I should plant flowers."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Ted Hine. He has a lot of drive to do things, to greet individuals, to make whatever is there better than it is. Dr. Ye See Ong, because of his grit and tenacity. Another person, I don't know her name, she works in Parks and Recreation and I see her every day when I run around the park and she would be very excited to say good morning. She makes the day for you."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When I started practice here, I went into the patient's room. They said to me, 'are you the technician?' I said, 'I am Dr. Humphrey.' I sensed some apprehension. I confronted him and I said, 'Look, I'd be glad to have Dr. Ong take care of your or somebody else take care of you, but I am the doctor who is assigned to see you."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I created a web company online and read EKGs and stress tests for Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Small town that allows individuals to be taking part of an environment that is pleasant to live in."
MEET Dr. Diego Humphrey
AGE: 65.
HOMETOWN: Birch Grove, Grenada.
EDUCATION: Pre-medicine at Truett McConnell University; Medicine at St. George's University, Grenada; Internship and residency, cardiology fellowship, Episcopal Hospital, Philadelphia.
PROFESSION: Cardiologist at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medial Center.
FAMILY: Wife, Ellen; three daughters, Eleanor, Genevieve, Madeleine; one son, Diego.
CHURCH: St. Joseph Catholic Church.
HOBBIES: Running, gardening, cooking.
