David Iven's faith has taken him to remote parts of Guatemala and to a food pantry in Muskogee.
He said he was raised in a Catholic family, in which "church on Sunday was as normal as going to work on Monday."
Iven began considering priesthood at a young age.
"When I was in the eighth grade thinking 'next year I'm going to high school and will have elective classes, what kind of classes do I take,'" he said. "I was thinking about different professions and I liked what I saw our pastor doing. He was involved in lives of people in the parish, counseling, encouraging."
In the 1970s, Iven and other priests served the town of Santiago Atitlan, a village of 35,000 people on the shore of Guatemala's Lake Antitlan. The team was led by the Oklahoma priest Stanley Rother, who was killed there in 1981 and later recognized as a martyr and beatified.
While in Guatemala, Iven shared his love of stone polishing with the townspeople. He said he left Guatemala to tend to his ailing father.
"When I came back from Guatemala, I decided to resign," Iven recalled. "I loved being a priest, but I did not love being single."
His lapidary skill helped him get a job at Zales Jewelry. That job brought him to Muskogee.
He left Zales and got a job in with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, working with DHS child abuse investigation and foster care.
"That work was more in accordance with my work as a priest," he said. "I felt it was a continuation of my ministry."
For several years Iven taught English as a second language.
He now volunteers at Catholic Charities.
"My faith now tells me there is something more to life than making money or making fame," he said. "There is a deeper meaning to life than that."
Mission work has changed lives
David Iven recalled life-changing mission work in Santiago Antitlan.
"I loved it and I hated it," he said. "I ended up in charge of the hospital, and I saw so much suffering, so much illness, so much malnutrition. We were doing what we could. We made some impact."
He said the pastoral team was able to help the people understand more about Christianity.
"The village had been isolated for so long, there were many pagan customs that became amalgamated with the Catholic tradition that the conquistadors brought centuries ago," he said. "They called themselves Catholic. Most of the people there worshipped an idol called Maximon."
Iven recalled that showing Christian principles by helping residents with their medical needs, and preaching the gospel, was the best way to counter the idolatry.
"There were no doctors. No dentists. The only modern medicine was from the Spanish-speaking segment who owned pharmacies."
Most residents were of the Tz'utujil tribe, which had no written language, he said.
"We were very limited in ministry because of the language issue," he said. "We had three bilingual men develop a system to write the language. We started with scripture readings and medical pamphlets."
Treasure in form of stones
Iven boasts a collection of stones he polished.
He said he uses a machine that has a diamond disk.
He compared rock polishing to taking sandpaper to wood. The stone goes through a series of grinding while it is smoothed.
"With a stone, you get it finer and finer and finer in stages," he said. "And the final stage is the polish."
He said he found fascinating stones at rock shops. He has found jade, opal and agate.
"I love agate because there is such a variety of colors," he said, showing one colorful specimen. "This is probably the agatized bone of a dinosaur.
Iven recalled teaching the people in Santiago Atitlan to cut and polish jade, which he said comes in many colors.
"Jade was a treasure of the Maya," he said. "After I left, that was how they made their living."
Volunteer time benefits Iven, others
Iven remains active at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He volunteers every Tuesday at the Catholic Charities food pantry.
"We offer food and nutritional assistance to anyone who is in need," he said. "There is no religion or political party required. We give them enough food to help them. But there is no way a family can live on a month's ration. We can only give an applicant food once a month."
That's a help, Iven said.
"It does not cure all the problems, but it puts a little grease on the squeak," he said.
Iven said he checks the shelves to make sure there is a good supply of food staples to be distributed.
"Sometimes I end up doing that for 10 minutes, sometimes I do it for an hour, depending on how low the stock is," he said. "Office volunteers establish how many people are in each group to be served.
He said he devotes his Tuesdays to service because "I just feel better doing something."
"I don't like to just sit here," he said. "I know that my little contribution isn't going to stop hunger, but I agree with the theory of making assistance available, even though needs need to be addressed on a deeper level."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I got a job at Zales. I think I got the job on the basis of my making jewelry. I was in Enid and they asked me to come to Muskogee and open a new store. We opened a new store. Shortly after I opened the store, I switched over to DHS (Department of Human Services)."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"We've got trees and lakes. I grew up in western Oklahoma. It's big enough to have most of the services available in bigger cities. The traffic, the noise, the pollution is not as extreme here as it is in bigger cities. Just more of a small town atmosphere."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If more of the people who live in Muskogee would do their shopping in Muskogee. The idea of running to Tulsa every time they wanted to buy something is so short-sighted. And I would like to see things that don't cost a lot of money, like bike trails. A lot of families like biking."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Jim Eby and Jim Risch would be right at the top of the list. They're both thinkers. They analyze the things going on around them, whether it's financial or social. Bill Miller, retired from Social Security, the same thing I would say about Bill. Them and their wives."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The night we moved to Muskogee with our 2-week-old baby. We made a contract with a gentleman with a very large cattle truck. He moved us from Enid."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Spend a lot of time at the computer. Lot of times reading Facebook or researching. Interesting how you can go from one topic to another and all of a sudden three hours have gone by."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"I consider Muskogee to have all the good qualities of a small town with all the goods and services available."
