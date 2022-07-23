Waynelle Jackson seeks to help people live better, as well as look better.
On weekdays, she does this as Family Self-Sufficiency Coordinator for Muskogee Housing Authority.
On weekends, she does it as owner of Way Professional Hair and Beauty.
Her experience with both goes back to her childhood.
Jackson, who is biracial, said her mother, who was white, had trouble doing the daughters' textured hair.
"I wanted to learn how to do my and my sister’s hair textures to where I felt like our hair worked where we wanted it," Jackson said.
The family lived at Port City Acres. She was the oldest of five children. Jackson said her father was a disabled veteran.
She also grew up with a sense of determination and was listed on Muskogee High School honor rolls before graduating in 2008.
"Education was important to my parents," she said. “Any effort we put into anything, whether it was science fair, honor rolls, they stayed on us with our education."
She learned cosmetology at Indian Capital Technology Center.
After that, her cosmetology career took off, she said.
"I actually was a lot better than I thought I would be," she said.
She found herself teaching cosmetology at two schools in Tulsa.
However, the commutes began taking their toll. She said she chose to apply for a job with the Muskogee Housing Authority. She began working as a receptionist with the MHA.
Jackson went through the authority's Family Self-Sufficiency Program, which helps families gain the resources and education needed to get out of public housing. She said she has not been on public assistance since 2015.
She also has been with her fiancé, Ain Scott, since 2015. They met when he brought his daughter to her salon.
Cautiously trusting
self-suffiency program
Waynelle Jackson recalled being leery of the self-sufficiency program at first.
"I decided this can't be real; this can't be a program that's going to have my best interests at heart," she said. "When you grow up poor, you're fending for yourself. You don't think that everybody has your best interests at heart."
But she decided to try it.
"An incentive to this program is that as you earn income and pay a larger portion of your rent, they develop an escrow account for you," Jackson said. "And when you graduate, you get the funds out of that escrow account once you accomplish all your goals."
Jackson said her main goals included getting reliable transportation, earning a degree, and establishing and building credit. She said she surprised herself when she earned the certificate.
"I was like, 'in seven years' time I did everything I set out to do," she said. "That was the best part for me, actually completing what I set out to do. And the incentive of the escrow, with the escrow check, I was able to pay off the car I had at the time and paid off expenses I had accrued, and set up a savings account."
Giving others
needed boost
Jackson said part of her job is to connect program participants up to resources.
"We are connected to a lot of resources in the community — Oklahoma Works, DHS, vocational rehab, ICTC, Connors. We have Bridges Out of Poverty. We are all connected to one another," she said. "I connect them with community partners so they can get the help they need."
Jackson said many clients have lived in generational poverty, "or they might be just down on their luck."
"Some people have all the motivation in the world, and some people don't, and they need a cheerleader. Either way, I support them," she said.
She recalled one program graduate who is starting her own business.
"She was able to do that because she set goals, she attained those goals, she'll actually be graduating with her bachelor's as well," she said. "She hit the ground running."
Salon another
chance to help
Jackson continues to style hair at her salon, Way Professional Hair and Beauty.
She works full time weekdays at Muskogee Housing Authority and weekends at her salon.
"It really is a passion," she said. "A lot of people come in and they're stressed, and they're like 'I don't really know what to do with my hair, how to care for it, how to properly do what my hair needs. I don't understand the texture of my hair.' For them to come in and for them to leave with that knowledge, especially kids. You'd be surprised at what a hairdo can do for a kid."
A lot of clients also love getting their hair washed.
She said she faced challenges when she started, but she didn't give up.
"A lot of people get discouraged because they don't have the funds, they don't have the business," she said. "Since I started, I had so many people reach out to me from the community with kids with textured hair, or they had textured hair."
Jackson said the biggest reward is "just having your own space."
"I love working here, but I love working for myself as well," she said.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents met here years ago and started their family here. Neither one of them is from Muskogee. Born and raised. And I stayed here for a family. I am very family oriented. My parents are here, my siblings are here. And I love what I do here in Muskogee. I love the community of Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"So many things. Being a person who came from poverty, the involvement our community gives to those are less fortunate I think is really awesome. Working here and getting to see that more often than others do is really inspiring."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I can't really say, because I don't think Muskogee is a bad place. It's a good place to live. I feel like Muskogee is a beautiful place. My kids love being here. They never said, 'I don't want to be in Muskogee.' And we traveled and went different places, but home is home."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Vanessa McClure, when she was my cosmetology teacher at ICTC. She was much more than that. She really inspired me to continue my career on to getting my degrees. She encouraged so much more than cosmetology."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I remember the first time we went to see the Garden of Lights, as a kid. Being a kid, anything is mesmerizing, but seeing all those lights. We had a Christmas tree at home, but actually going to the Garden of Lights as a little girl and hearing the music, seeing those lights. That is something we always anticipated as a kid."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Spend time with my family. My fiancé and my kids and I like to get out, try new places to eat, shop, go to the park. We like to go to Civitan and walk, and we like to go to Honor Heights and walk. We just like to be out on the town together, having a good time."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is somewhere you can build, somewhere you can grow a beautiful loving family, somewhere you can impact people in beautiful, positive ways."
MEET Waynelle Jackson
AGE: 32.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Pershing Elementary; Alice Robertson Junior High; Muskogee High School, 2008; Business administration degree from Connors State College; studied cosmetology at Indian Capital Technology Center.
PROFESSION: Family Self-Sufficiency coordinator for Muskogee Housing Authority. Owner of Way Professional Hair and Beauty.
FAMILY: Engaged to Ain Scott; two children.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Christian.
HOBBIES: Licensed cosmetologist.
