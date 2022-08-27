Debbie James keeps finding ways to learn something new.
It might be a new way to do gardening. It might be a new craft. It might be a new tidbit about her ancestors.
James recalled growing up in Muskogee, where her father raised quarter horses and had a big garden.
"Dad always had a garden, and mother canned a lot," James said. “I probably never had a can of green beans until I was an adult."
James said she dabbled in gardening through most of her adulthood. A good friend got her into the Muskogee County Master Gardener program. James also got into Muskogee Garden Club because the club president, Nancy Gassaway, has been a friend since high school.
James said gardening is good exercise.
"Sometimes too much exercise," she said. "Lifting, adding soil and all the stuff. You do a lot of shoveling. I buy a lot of bags of mulch. You’re having to do a lot of hard work, but it does pay off."
She said she always has been crafty. She used to do macrame when it was all the rage in the 1970s. She also had a friend with a kiln "and we did a lot of ceramics."
She learned all new crafts after getting involved with the Muskogee County OHCE (Oklahoma Home & Community Education) group. She said the group leader, Tammy Perry, asked her to join when they were painting barn quilts. Since then, James has become active in such things as a Craft and Chat, where members do crafts together.
"There's a lot of like-minded people in the group," she said.
James said her sister got her into genealogy about 10 years ago. She said they found out information about relatives on their mother's and father's side.
“We took a lot of genealogy trips and tracked down where our relatives lived," she said.
James spent about a year as secretary of a Muskogee County genealogy club.
Changes in
garden types
Debbie James has seen changes in her gardens since joining Master Gardeners and Muskogee Garden Club.
"I used to have an in-ground, a little bit bigger garden than I have now, mostly in-ground," she said. "I have mostly raised beds now that are easier for an older person."
Before becoming a Master Gardener, she grew basic vegetables — squash, zucchini, lettuce, okra.
"I didn't venture out much," she said. "Then over the years, I tried different things. My favorite things I grow are herbs. I like to use fresh herbs in my cooking. I do a lot of lettuce for my salads."
Her favorites are what she calls the hippie herbs from the 1960s: Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. She said she also grows a lot of mint.
James said that, through Master Gardeners, she learned about plants, amending the soil, fertilization and dealing with insects.
She said the best thing she learned from the garden club has been pollinating flowers to attract butterflies and bees.
"It's just very, very relaxing," she said. "And to see all the bees and different things that are attracted to them."
Upcycling in
craft world
James is discovering different ways to do crafts.
You can find her making Suffolk puffs, or yo-yos, disks of gathered fabric that adorn quilts or pillows. She said she uses a template to create them.
"I have an old quilt that belonged to my great-grandmother that has those on it, and that's what got me interested," she said. "Back then, they didn't have a template."
She also likes English paper piecing, in which fabric is wrapped around cardboard or paper, making them easy to sew together.
"I'm very much interested in junk journals," she said. "It's basically a journal that's made from scraps of just about anything. Cereal boxes are real big. I like the idea that you're recycling and doing stuff instead of throwing it in the trash."
The big word in junk journaling is ephemera: Basically something designed for one thing, but used for something else.
"So any kind of a scrap," she said. "You do a lot of reading. I spend a lot of time looking for quotes from books. Most of them you have a theme you go by."
James said her junk journal will be about horses.
"My daddy raised quarter horses," she said. "I have some of his old breeding records I'm going to be using it."
Learning to
love genealogy
James finds genealogy informative and fun.
"You just got to dig, just dig," she said. "I will find things in the most surprising places, that get you started to where you just can't sleep. I'd find an old obituary that will name different people in it, and you want to know how they were related to the family."
She recalled recently finding an old Muskogee newspaper story about a baby shower for her oldest sister.
"In it, it named several names, and I looked up every one of them to see," she said. "It was real funny to find out they were relatives I didn't even know were related to me. I was able to connect them to my family just from a simple little tiny article about a baby shower."
James said her maternal grandmother, who lived to be 103, used to save newspaper clippings such as obituaries and weddings.
"And I inherited that box," she said.
She said she began doing genealogy on her father's side because people in her mother's family were divorced. She recalled some of the family lore was not always factual.
Her advice is to "jump right into it."
"I really think Ancestry.com is a way to get started," she said. "You'll find enough to really get your interest piqued. And now they have so many yearbook pictures from way back when. It makes it fun to see."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"When I was 7, my dad was a sheet metal worker and his family was from this area, between here and Tahlequah. We moved up here. They lived here until they passed away."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"A small-town feeling. I had lived in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and I didn't like it. It was better for my children here. They went to Hilldale."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I always think the schools can kind of improve."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I admire Bill Crow. He was a pastor of several churches here in Muskogee. He was the chaplain out at the VA for some time and he was a pastor at Mountain View. He was a real kind, kind man. He has a real gentle nature about himself that's very nice. His wife loves to garden, too."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My husband fell and broke his neck about nine years ago, and it has totally changed both of our lives. He was actually completely paralyzed for a while."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to go antiquing. I do volunteer quite a bit on things relating to gardening. I've done a lot of volunteering at the Farmers Market, when they used to have it on Wednesdays. When you're in Master Gardeners, you have to have continuing education, as well as volunteer hours."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's just a good hometown, good place to raise your children. Small enough to where you know your neighbors, know people around you. We have some wonderful neighbors I wouldn't trade for the world."
MEET Debbie James
AGE: 72.
HOMETOWN: Denison, Texas. Grew up in Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Longfellow Elementary; West Junior High; Muskogee High School, 1968. Attended Tulsa Junior College.
PROFESSION: Worked 25 years in credit reporting industry. School principal secretary at Ben Franklin Elementary, then Cherokee Elementary.
FAMILY: Husband, Jerry James; two sons; one grandson, one granddaughter.
CHURCH: Mountain View Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Gardening, genealogy, crafting, primarily sewing.
