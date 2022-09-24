Jan Jobe loves creating things, whether it's in the oven, part of a quilt pattern or at a craft show booth.
She recalls learning how to create while growing up in the central Ohio town of Ashland.
"The women up there teach their daughters to cook," she said. "And on my mother's side, I learned to cook, so I've always loved it. Especially baking. I love to bake."
Jobe said she also loves sewing things together.
"I learned how to sew sitting on the floor by my mom's sewing machine," she said.
Her love of sewing has grown into a love of quilting.
"I love to do appliqué, where you sew each little piece," she said, showing appliquéd leaves on a quilt.
"Each one is a different piece of fabric you cut out and back and turn," she said. "Then you sew it down on it. Appliqué is really my thing."
She said she's made six quilts so far, but hasn't entered any quilt shows yet.
Jobe even has shown creativity working with her husband at Action Imprints for 28 years.
"I monogrammed every day," she said.
Over the years, Jobe has made multitudes of crafts and sold them at craft shows. She has gone to the Fin and Feather Fall Festival, held the last weekend of September, for the past 46 times the festival has taken place.
She has made and sold flower arrangements, pumpkins, decorative signs for cabins, wreaths of all types, even purses made from cowboy boots. She said this weekend is her final show at Fin and Feather.
"I just like to create," she said. "I have customers that I've had for years and they say, 'I buy one of these things every year from you, and I'm glad you're here."
One thing has remained constant, however.
"People are the same," she said. "They love pretty things to hang on their door."
Popular craft trends change
Jan Jobe has seen trends come and go over her years at Fin and Feather.
An early favorite were doorstop chickens and geese made of calico fabric.
Boot purses were a hot item five years ago. She recalled a friend's mother had a $1,000 pair of boots she couldn't wear and the friend wanted Jobe to make a purse out of them.
"I had a guy in Arkansas, his son had a boot shop. But his son wasn't running it and quit, so this man had all these boots in an old shed," she said. "We got in there and dug the boots out of that old shed and that gave me a start over everyone else."
The boots were hard to cut, but she found a way.
She said she'd remove the bottoms, sew sides together, put a bottom back on, then adorn them with leather straps and metal ornaments.
Wreaths also have been popular, but even those trends change. She began with straw wreaths.
"The grapevine wreaths were all that we had for a long time, then they came up with this mesh," she said adding that she makes the billowy wreaths out of mesh and a wire frame.
"It's turning to something else now because mesh is hard to find," she said.
But, no, she did not sell Christmas wreaths at the late September festival.
"Mostly fall wreaths," she said. "People are not thinking about Christmas yet. I do a lot of Halloween."
Baking her family favorites
Jobe said she bakes something just about every day.
"Cakes, cookies, pies. I love to do pies," she said. "I have a really good pie crust I made after many, many trials."
She said she would try one recipe after another and adapt what she liked until she found the perfect pie crust.
Her secret? Vinegar.
"I think vinegar makes it crispy," she said. "Vinegar makes it flaky. That's what you want is flaky pie crust."
The vinegary taste evaporates out of the crust, she said.
She said she puts her pie crust in the refrigerator, where it can keep a couple of days until she's ready to use it.
Jobe said pecan pie is her favorite of her baked goods.
"That's kind of my trademark, pecan pie," she said. "I pick up pecans every year there are pecans. I love to do that outside. I don't have trees here, I have friends who lets me pick up pecans, those big paper shell pecans."
She said she usually bakes pecan pies and coconut custard pies for church functions.
"Chocolate, that's my husband's favorite," she said, adding she makes the chocolate pie from scratch, "no pudding."
Learning to quilt from others
Jobe said she's learned a lot in the year she's been quilting.
She said a friend invited her to a quilting group that meets at Muskogee Senior Center.
"There are about six or eight people each Wednesday," she said. "They work me through any problems I might have."
She said quilting is like a puzzle.
"Trying to get those pieces to fit together to where it looks right," she said. "And you can get them upside-down. You have to know how to cut it on the grain just right. There's a lot to it, like a puzzle, getting that first square together. That's a major accomplishment."
She said it took a couple of hours to work on that first square.
The best advice she said she received was that nobody's perfect and mistakes are OK.
Jobe said she also meets the first Thursday of every night with a Gore quilters' group.
"They all bring in their quilts for show and tell, and I see such beautiful patterns and learn things by watching," she said. "They have a demonstration and they teach you to do different methods and combine different colors. I've learned a lot."
She said she loves the bright colors she finds in quilts.
"The fabric that you can buy nowadays is so much prettier than in years ago," she said.
Every new pattern is a new challenge, she said. "Some are hard with little tiny pieces and others are easier."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I married Gary, here in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and I've been here ever since, 50 years. Through the church I met a lot of people, made a lot of friends. It's been a good life here in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"We like to eat out at the restaurants. And the people, our church. That's number one. Everybody is friendly, caring people. We care about each other."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"It's a pretty good place right now. I guess less crime. The graffiti over town really upsets me."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My church family. Prayer, if you have a need sometime, they'll pray for you. We've got a good preacher that cares about winning souls. Teaches your children how to be good Christians."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The tornados that come through. This house is like a fort, you can't even feel them outside. When it rains and storms, it's real solid. It's 18 inches of solid rock all around us. It's safe. We used to have an underground cellar."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to bake and quilt."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a great place to raise a family. We've got the theater and restaurants and good entertainment. It's a good hometown with kind people. It's the people that make it."
MEET Jan Jobe
AGE: 69.
HOMETOWN: Ashland, Ohio.
EDUCATION: High school at Jeromesville, Ohio. Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Missouri.
PROFESSION: Was co-owner of Action Imprints for 28 years.
FAMILY: Husband, Gary; two daughters, Kristie and Lisa; son, David; five grandchildren; two cats, Ellie and Cheeto.
CHURCH: Ash Street Baptist.
HOBBIES: Crafting, baking, sewing, gardening, quilting.
