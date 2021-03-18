A few days ago, Gil Keener, poked an 8-track into his stereo and listened to music.
Yes, he still has an 8-track player that works. He also has a 1970 GTO he likes to drive on road trips. It's the same car he's had since he was 16.
"I'm just one of those people that saves things," Keener said.
Keener is well-known for saving hurt animals in the wild.
"It started with a possum I found in a road," he said. "When I picked her up out of the road, there was some squealing and babies on it. It really touched me. I took her to a rehabber. We talked about why there was such a need for transportation. Rehabbers don't have time to rescue, so they really need someone to get them."
He said he receives calls from game wardens and the public. He does not keep any animals at his home.
"I might keep them for a day or two if I go get a hawk or an owl that I can't take right then," he said. "I'm more into rescue."
When he's not catching wildlife, Keener finds other ways to help animals.
Keener said his two pets, Prissy the cat and Girl-Girl the Yorkie, also are rescues.
He also has a pet-sitting service. He said the biggest challenge is "being available at all times."
"Willing to spend the night with pets at a moment's notice," he said. "I'm away from home a lot."
Pet sitting also has its up sides.
"I get so many animals to play with," Keener said. "I just love dogs and cats."
He also has cared for donkeys, horses, rabbits, even pigs.
"If they need feeding, I take care of them," he said. "A lot of people want you to spend the night with their animals. They want you to sleep with their animals."
When he's not rescuing wild animals or tending domesticated ones, Keener enjoys fishing.
He fished semi-professionally for 20 years, but now prefers dropping a line at Greenleaf Lake.
Love for his
muscle car
Gil Keener recalled when he first set his eyes on his not-so-little GTO at age 16.
"It's got the biggest motor Pontiac ever made," he said. "I just wanted a muscle car with a four-speed. So I went looking and found this one in Tulsa."
It didn't take long for him to realize it was "the one."
"I just drove it around the block real quick and told him I wanted it," Keener said.
He has kept that 1970 GTO ever since. Now, however, it's kept in the garage and protected by a tarp. He wipes the dust off with a brush.
"I've had a full restoration on it. It's had a frame-off restoration," he said. "They take the body off the frame and start from scratch. Replace every nut and bolt. Rebuild the motor. Redo the interior, new paint job, new front end, new shocks new everything."
All the drive train is original, he said.
Keener said he's put lots of money into his car, but it's worth it.
"That car, every year goes up in value instead of down," he said, adding that the sentimental value is priceless.
Keener has entered it in Cruis'n Angels car shows, and Bedouin Shrine car shows. He earned a trophy for best interior at a 2014 Shrine show.
"We take it to Eureka Springs a couple of times every year," he said. "We like to cruise Route 66."
A soft spot
for animals
Keener has helped rescue countless animals since seeing that mama possum on the road.
He said one of his most memorable calls involved a Chouteau rancher and a mama coyote.
"He's a cattle rancher. He traps coyotes to dispose of them," Keener recalled. "He trapped a female coyote in a leg trap and she had a litter of four pups while she was caught in the trap. It really touched him.... I got them, took them to Wild Heart Ranch near Claremore."
The rancher had the coyote family in a large live trap, he said.
"I had to crawl in the trap with the coyotes," he said. "I led her right into the crate and I handed each one of the pups to her without even a snarl or a bite or anything."
He recalled another coyote they "kind of rescued."
A couple of boys had taken the coyote from her den before her eyes were open, then took her home. He said it is illegal to keep any wildlife other than certain birds.
"When her eyes were open, all she knew was the home," Keener said. "She liked people so much, she could never be released."
Keener said animals sometimes sense that he won't hurt them.
"Most of the time, their instinct is to fight or flight and they don't really understand what I'm trying to do," he said. "I had to swim after an eagle that had been shot twice on Fort Gibson Lake. He just didn't want me to catch him."
Time on the
lakes fishing
Keener began fishing semi-professionally around 1990. Over the next 20 years, he fished with the Bass Anglers Sportsmen's Society and the Forest L. Wood Tournament Trails.
"I think my total with B.A.S.S. was about $30,000," he said, recalling that he won $2,500 after placing fifth at one B.A.S.S. tournament.
He won a Ranger boat at a Lucky 13 tournament on Fort Gibson Lake.
"My big thing was pitchin' and flippin'," he said. "It's a close proximity fishing — power fishing, heavy line, big jig, big fish."
He said he used a Bulldog jig.
"They were my sponsor for years," he said. "They gave me enough to last forever."
Keener said his biggest catch ever was a 9-pounder in Lake Eufaula. The biggest one he ever weighed in at a tournament was 6 pounds 11 ounces.
He said he'd fish on weekends, and during the week a couple of times each month.
He said he always wanted to go professional, "but never could take the plunge."
"I never thought it was something I could make a living at," he said. "But I sure wanted to."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Born in Muskogee. Parents still live here. I have a sister who still lives here. It's my hometown, just where I wanted to stay."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Small-town atmosphere. Very friendly people, helpful people. Very responsible pet owners, we have a lot here."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Spay and neuter laws that our animal control officers could enforce. Their hands are tied so much, they can't really do anything. I also would like to see a 'no chain' law in Muskogee. A lot of towns do it."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My son, Craig. He was killed in 2009 in a motorcycle accident. Got his degree at Northeastern, even got his master's in computer science... He was so happy, smiling all the time, never met a stranger, liked everyone. Family was high on his list."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being able to work here in my hometown and retire here. Both my parents are still alive, just being with them and my sister here, and all my high school friends."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"All my spare time is pleasure fishing. I don't tournament fish anymore. I just enjoy the outdoors and the calmness that it brings."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Great small-town atmosphere with most of the things a big city has. Friendly people."
MEET Gil Keener
AGE: 65.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Tony Goetz Elementary; Alice Robertson Junior High; Muskogee High School, class of 1974; Connors State College.
PROFESSION: Owner of Peace of Mind Pet Sitting.
FAMILY: Wife, Brenda; deceased son, Craig Keener; stepdaughter, Trisha; one granddaughter, Olivia.
CHURCH: Trinity United Methodist Church.
HOBBIES: "Fishing; always rescuing and transportation of animals."
