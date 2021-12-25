LaKira King seeks to encourage others through her music.
It didn't always sound so encouraging, however.
"I used to have a squeaky voice," King said. "My parents would say, 'pick up the mic.' They would tell me, 'you can do it.' Especially my father. He said, 'give it your all.'"
Then came that one day when she was 11.
"I was on the mic singing, and something came out that I had never heard, and everyone got quiet," she said.
She has been encouraging people through song ever since. She became a youth choir director, then an adult choir director at her church, Greater Canaan Baptist Church. She sang in the Muskogee High School's honor choir. She recently performed at the Live 2Love Gospel Festival at Muskogee Civic Center.
King has other ways to encourage people. She operates her hair salon in a house her parents converted.
She said she started doing hair at the age of 15. She said her mother went to beauty college “and passed it on to us.”
“Me and my sister were known for doing hair for the prom, make up,” she said. “That's how we got started, in my parents kitchen.”
King studied cosmetology at Indian Capital Technology Center. She wants to eventually become a traveling stylist, build clients and to travel to different cities.
"I love to make someone feel good about themselves," she said. "They look in the mirror and feel better about themselves when they get up from the chair."
Her main job is working in home health care.
"I just enjoy helping people," she said. "We help people with their daily lives, when it comes to getting to their doctor's appointment."
King now seeks to pass her encouragement to her children.
"My kids are watching me," she said. "I want to instill in them not to give up."
Not work if it's fun
Hair styling is an art for LaKira King.
"You really have to have that knowledge and creativity," she said. "When you see a hair cut, you see that designs. You have to have that dedication. You have to learn that craft."
Much of King's craft involves braiding extensions into the hair and creating patterns on the scalp. Some are as elaborate as braided names.
"You have to part it a certain way, and you have to envision it," she said. "If it's an 'S', you have to part it and attach it to another braid, so it's kind of connecting the braids together."
There are many different types of braids, including box braids, knotless braids and cornrows. Little girls enjoy braids with beads at the end, she said.
Some styles take two and a half to three hours to do.
"You can be what you want to be, add colors to it; you can wear long, short, wavy, curly," she said. "Sew-in extensions are very popular, especially this time of year. They want that long hair for the cold."
King said customers usually give her an image of what they want.
"I would dream about it and think, 'I could take this braid over here,'" she said. "I love those clients who say 'just freestyle it, do what you want to do. That's what makes it fun."
Motivated by help
music provides
King said she's felt the healing power of singing.
"Especially when it comes to encouraging people through song," she said. "I have different ones who reach out to me and say, 'you have really helped me and what I've gone through. It's something about the words you sing."
Singing brings comfort, she said.
"I'm all about gospel, and I believe in singing for the one who blessed me with the voice."
She said her parents encouraged her to use her singing to encourage others.
"People don't realize how music can help a person," King said. "It could be the words that you're singing. It could be a person depressed mentally and they can say, 'I heard you sing and you helped me.' That's what does it for me."
King said she loves singing "life" songs.
"It could be someone going through a situation in their life. It could be someone going through depression, going through divorce," she said. "Music can actually help them wake up to 'wow, I really need to change my life.'"
She said people have told her the songs have motivated them to keep going.
Christmas brings
family traditions
King finds special meaning and memories surrounding Christmas.
She recalled seeing many presents growing up.
"The whole room would be filled, clothes on the couch," she said. "There was one Christmas, I can't remember the age, my dad had bought us two go-carts sitting outside. He bought my brother a new car."
She also recalled the toy train her father would set up.
"You can't touch it, you just had to watch it," she said. "He would be like a little kid. He would get on the floor with his grandkids. He was so excited about his train."
King seeks to continue that big Christmas tradition.
"We're always at our mom's every year," she said. "We eat and open up gifts. We have turkey, chicken and dressing, ham, greens, corn on the cob, green beans, sweet potatoes, banana pudding, cherry cheese pie. We have cakes. And I just look forward to the next day even more."
However, she said she tells her children Christmas is not just about the gifts.
"My main focus is Jesus," she said. "I let them know we do presents of love."
King also savors how Christmas brings the family together.
"You have to cherish family," she said. "And when my family gets together we have a good time."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents were born and raised here. This is where we decided to reside pretty much all our lives, me and my siblings."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like that they're pretty laid back. Everyone's pretty friendly, kind of like family. Everybody knows everybody. I feel the community can come together. I would love to see more coming together."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"They can bring more family entertainment. They have Incredible Pizza and stuff like that in Tulsa. We always have to drive to Tulsa. It would be great to bring more family event centers."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My father, Ishmael King. He really loved Muskogee. He built a lot of churches here. He was a carpenter. He used to be known for the Christmas lights. It used to be like Honor Heights, coming down this street. He just loved bringing people together. That instilled in me how I want to be."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My daughter got (shocked) outside my parents home, 10 years ago. Memorial Day. She was sitting on a chair and she grabbed hold of the chair and the light fixture fell on the chair. But I'm thankful to God that she's here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Work out. Kind of have, like any other woman, me time. When you're a stylist, you're also an artist. When it comes to different arts and crafts, I enjoy doing things, and even researching."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's great for families. You don't have to worry too much about your children."
MEET LaKira King.
AGE: 36.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Ben Franklin Science Academy, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High School, 2003. Cosmetology at Indian Capital Technology Center.
PROFESSION: Home health for people with disabilities. Hair stylist.
FAMILY: Three children.
CHURCH: Greater Canaan Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Singing, doing hair, working out at Champion Fitness.
