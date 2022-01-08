Muskogee Fire Department Capt. Fred Kiser II finds time for all sorts of jobs and interests when he’s not on his shift.
He spends a lot of time hunting, an interest he developed as a child.
“My dad was a quail hunter,” he said. “When I was around the age of 4, he let me tag along with him and the dogs while he hunted. “Every year, they’d get me a new orange hat so they could see me walking through the bushes.
He said he began duck and deer hunting in high school, and “it’s just kind of grown from there.”
Kiser also raises Black Angus cattle on a 160-acre property near Council Hill.
“I was raised here in town, so I’ve dreamed about it for years,” he said. “We have cows, a couple of bulls and three mules.”
Another firefighter got Kiser involved in the concrete business.
“He owned a concrete business and I started working for him,” he said. “I worked for him for four years, he decided he wanted to do something else, so I just kind of took off from there.”
Running a business while maintaining a full fire department schedule can be easy, as well as a challenge.
“You have two days off, so most firemen have other jobs,” he said. “But that day you are at work makes it hard when you can’t make it to a job site.”
Another plus is his firefighter’s reputation.
“A lot of people, when they know that I’m a fireman, they have me do work because they know I will do a good job,” he said.
Kiser also sings at church services, weddings and funerals.
However, he said his job with the fire department “is the best thing that ever happened.”
“To me it’s the greatest job you can have,” he said. “There are a lot of good things that come with it.”
Dedicated to the fire department
Fred Kiser II keeps busy during his fire department shifts.
“If we’re not on a call, we have some down time and sometimes you can try to get a little bit of sleep in, if you have time to do that,” Kiser said.
The down time also involves maintenance.
“We take care of the stations, make sure they’re kept clean, make sure the firetrucks are in operating order and all the tools on there are operational. We go out and we learn streets, we drive streets and train so we can get to places as fast as possible if an alarm goes off.”
One especially memorable shift was when a building at the Georgia-Pacific paper plant caught fire in May 2019.
“We were the first truck there,” Kiser said. “It was the biggest fire I had ever been to.”
He said he was at the scene for 24 hours.
“It was the only time since I had been there — I think it’s happened only once or twice ever — that we had every guy there that’s in the department,” Kiser said. “Usually, if we have a big fire, the shift that’s on duty goes. And the shift that’s just off, they call them in. That way, if the shift that’s coming on the next day is rested. But that was such a big fire, they called every single person in to go to that one. It’s called a general alarm.”
Hunting more than just deer
Kiser has a story for each animal he hunted.
He recalls where he was for each deer mounted in his family room. Several were shot in western Oklahoma.
“They have bigger deer out there,” Kiser said. “I don’t know if it’s better, but you have a chance of seeing some really big deer out there.”
He shot a canvasback duck on a pond east of Muskogee.
Kiser shot two black bears while hunting in Canada last September. He said he found a hunting guide in Keg River, Alberta.
“A couple of bears we got within 15 feet of, which is pretty close” he said. “They stand up on their back legs. They don’t see real good, but they can smell real good. So they stand up so they can smell, and whenever they smell you, they’ll lock onto you, figure out what you are. Then they’ll leave.”
The bears are getting mounted by a taxidermist.
“One of them will be like a rug and the other will be a full mount,” he said. “It will be the full bear, legs, arms and everything. We’re hoping within the next few years of building a house. Until then, I have a friend with a large house, where I’ll keep the full mount.”
Caring for cattle a challenging job
Kiser and his family go to their ranch property every day when he’s not on shift.
“It might be an hour. It might be 10 hours, depending on what needs to be done,” he said.
A 10-hour day would involve building a new fence, working the cattle, giving cattle their yearly shots.
“If we’re moving hay, usually that’s a couple of days worth of work,” he said.
The biggest challenge is keeping the cattle alive and healthy.
“Most of our babies are born from mid-December to mid-February,” he said. “Last year was super, super cold and they get pneumonia real easily. Last year, we had a couple that their ears got frostbite and froze. When they come out of their mama, when they hit the ground, they’ll freeze to the ground. That’s the challenging stuff.”
Kiser said he built a windbreak to help keep the cows and their calves safe.
“We have a big patch of trees, and we put a bunch of hay on the south side on the ground,” he said. “They can get in the hay and they can lay down and stay warm.”
He said the biggest reward of having the farm is watching his children learning responsibility.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born here, at Muskogee Regional Hospital, March 27, 1977. All my family is here. I work here as a fireman. I’ve never lived anywhere but here.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“It’s a decent sized town, but it still has a small town kind of vibe to it. So many people know each other here. That’s one thing I really like about it.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“The city can maybe do more to help people in the community with different things, as far as food pantries. I know we have some of that here, but if the city got more involved, that would make living for a lot of people a lot easier. In turn, that would make a better city.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My parents, Fred and Linda Kiser. They have lived here most of their lives. They have been married for over 50 years. To me, that’s something that doesn’t happen a whole lot anymore. Their love for each other — they just try to be good people in general. They try to be good Christians and live their life that way. That’s one thing I admire about them, how they are to other people.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“My dad was a big softball player. I grew up at these softball fields here as a little kid. Got some great memories. It’s been a great honor working at the fire department. Getting to play sports here in front of people that you know.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Whenever it’s hunting season, I hunt quite a bit. I own a concrete business. That takes up quite a bit of time. Summertime, I like to golf.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“It’s a great town with a really good history, starting from statehood. It’s just a great city to live in.”
MEET Fred Kiser II
AGE: 44.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale, from pre-kindergarten through graduation in 1996; Indian Capital Technology Center welding degree.
PROFESSION: Firefighter, owner of Kiser Concrete.
FAMILY: Wife, Jennifer; four sons, one daughter.
CHURCH: The Bridge Church.
HOBBIES: Hunting, golfing, raising cattle, singing.
