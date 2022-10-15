For 87 years, Dr. George Ladd has seized opportunities to learn something new.
"I loved school, loved learning," he said.
He recalled his father asking him, “What do you want to do more than anything."
“I said I‘ve always wanted to be a doctor,” Ladd said. “And I’ll never forget him to say, ‘Then that’s what you’ll do."
His father was Chester "Chet" Ladd.
“You ever go to Chet’s? That was my father. He established it in 1948," Ladd said, recalling the first Chet's Dairy Freeze on West Okmulgee Avenue.
"It was pretty much at the end of town," he said.
Ladd recalled working at Chet's when he wasn't playing sports at Central High School.
He was quarterback for the Roughers and recalls when Indian Bowl was "a lot dirtier than it is now."
“We didn’t have artificial turf, and the grass got pretty worn by the end of the season," he said. "Great crowds, both sides would be pretty well filled at every game. We had questionably the best football coach in Oklahoma, Paul Young."
Ladd also played basketball even though he was a tad short. He recalled going up against a Bartlesville player named Dallas Dobbs, who went on to play college and professional ball.
"I fouled out before halftime, and Dobbs had 23 points at that point," Ladd said. "Your losses always make you or break you. It’s not how you act, it's how you react. That’s life."
He also saw many advancements in radiology through his years in medicine. He recalled starting the practice at a time when x-rays were developed in a dark room.
"That’s where the saying came from of 'the doctor will have a report tomorrow,'" he said. "Now, reports are instantaneous."
Since retiring in 1997, Ladd has spent his time golfing and studying the Bible.
Building a hot dog business
George Ladd recalled helping build the first Chet's Dairy Freeze and getting it going in those early years.
"I remember that my brother and I and my dad did most of the work of building the first building," Ladd said. "The thing that stands out for me more than anything was that he borrowed money to open it. And when he opened it, he didn’t have enough money to make change, so he borrowed from his friends to make change from the change drawer."
He said he worked at the hot dog stand mostly on weekends because he played sports in high school.
“When I went to college at Northeastern, I came home and worked on the weekend,” he said. “I made a few hot dogs.”
Ladd recalls meeting all sorts of customers. He said such work “teaches you a lot about people."
“I’ve always felt like it wouldn’t hurt everybody to work in the food business at some point in their life,” he said. “When people come in to eat, they want to eat NOW. They don’t want to wait. They want what they want and they want it now.”
There now is a Chet's on York Street, as well as the original. A Chet's opened in Bixby in 2020.
Ladd said he still goes for a hot dog at times.
“I still like it," he said. "Here it is, 74 years later and it still exists."
Developing love for game of golf
Ladd wasn't always so fond of golf.
"My brother who was a state tennis champion also played golf, and I thought that was the most senseless game there was until I was 22 years old," Ladd said. "He gave me an old OU set of clubs he had. Lo and behold I started playing and I became enamored of the game and loved it ever since."
He said he likes the challenge of getting better.
"You play golf against yourself, against the golf course," he said. "You happen to be playing with other people, but you're actually playing against the course. You're trying to beat the course, of course the course always wins. You never succeed totally."
Beating the course means beating the par, the number of strokes needed to complete a round. Ladd said it gets harder as he gets older.
"It gets easier to shoot my age," he said with a chuckle. "I've got a friend that says 'that's nothing, I can shoot your age and he's 50 years younger than I am."
Still, Ladd has made seven holes in one over the years.
He said his favorite course is Teeth of the Dog in the Dominican Republic.
"It's got I don't know how many holes you actually play over the ocean," he said. "The degree of difficulty is high."
Sharing love for the Bible
When he's not on the course, Ladd is in his office, studying the Bible. He has different Bible translations arranged within reach on his desk.
"I started with the black one, it's a King James, the next one is New King James, American Standard, New Living translation, Amplified Bible and a chronological Bible," he said.
Ladd said he studies and learns "who God is."
"The two verses I use every morning are 'This is the day that you have made, may I rejoice and be glad in it,' and 'Let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight, my Lord and my redeemer," he said, adding that the verses mean that "God is in control and I want to please him."
He has led a Sunday school class since 1968.
"It's the highlight of my week, and it always has been," he said. "As much as I love the practice of medicine, I love leading the Sunday School class in learning even more."
Ladd prefers not to use the word teach.
"The Bible is a revelation of God," he said. "If that's true, then in all of scripture, in every story and in every event, the first thing we need to do is find God. The next most important thing is to find ourselves in relation to that."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents moved here when I was 5 years old from Little Rock, Arkansas."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's home. I grew up here, made a lot of friends here, had a good education here. The town has always been good to me, from the time I was growing up to my profession here."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More appreciation of education and progress. I don't feel the community has embraced education, therefore technology takes a back seat in Muskogee, and we live in a technological age."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I have many friends and many people I respect, but the person that has had the biggest impact on my life was former Pastor Bob Woods, probably the best read individual I have ever known. Not only was he a great spiritual leader, he was very learned and wise. He was here for 23 years and started in about 1970."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Most memorable thing was obviously my family. My first wife, my second wife, my children."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Obviously play golf. I love to keep my yard. I like to study, basically scripture and the Bible."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"All my life I've heard about the potential of Muskogee, and in my experience, it's never lived up to its potential. It's full of good people. It's a comfortable place to live, but it seems to be being passed by most other cities in Oklahoma."
MEET Dr. George Ladd
AGE: 87.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Irving Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee Central High School class of 1953; Northeastern State University, University of Oklahoma medical school.
MILITARY SERVICE: U.S. Air Force, 1961-1963. Captain.
PROFESSION: Retired radiologist.
FAMILY: Married to Norma Ladd for 60 year before her death. Wife of five years, Betty; Daughter, Lynn; Son, Michael; Stepson, Brad Smythe; three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; Dog, Bailey, a cross between Bernese mountain dog and poodle.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Golf.
