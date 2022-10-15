Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.