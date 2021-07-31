Muskogee native Leslie Leeds takes on life with a sense of adventure.
She said she grew up in nature.
“I was always outside, always wanted to be outside,” she said. I was always picking up games with people."
She said her father and grandmother taught her how to fish. Her dad also taught her how to water ski.
At 21, she accompanied her sister and a friend of her sister's on what began as a three-month backpacking tour of Europe. Leeds stretched those three months into a year.
"Then I decided it was time to come back, mainly because my airline ticket had a year on it," she recalled. "When I came back, I was trying to find a job, which was hard with a biology degree."
After a time waiting tables, Leeds got a job as a technician with the Oklahoma Fisheries Research Lab.
"It was a great job, you got to be outside in boats and work with fish," she said. "They had some great studies I got to work on."
After earning a master's degree in environmental science at the University of Oklahoma, Leeds worked with an environmental consulting firm in Nashville. That led to a job with the State of Tennessee Solid and Hazardous Waste Department, she said.
She took time off to raise two children and eventually returned to Muskogee.
Around 2004, Leeds decided to venture into real estate. She eventually opened her own business.
Leeds has retained that desire for outdoor adventures. She and friends enjoy riding all-terrain vehicles and going on camping trips. She also goes kayaking on the Illinois River.
She recently got on the board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
"I made friends with some of the board members," she said. "We just go to some of these festivals together."
Trip turns into adventure
Leslie Leeds recalled turning a three-month European trip into a yearlong adventure. She was 21 at the time.
She said her sister and a roommate had planned the three-month trip.
"I said, 'hey, I don’t have a job. Let me come with you,'" Leeds said. "I knew I had saved up some money and decided 'if I don't go now, I'll get into a job."
The three went across the continent, from Italy to the Netherlands, she recalled.
"They all had an itinerary that got thrown out the window," she said. "If we found somewhere we liked, we stayed there longer. After three months, they went home and I decided to stay for up to a year."
She said she stayed because she was having fun "and I had an opportunity to do that."
Part of her "alone time" was spent riding barges from the Netherlands to southern France.
"At that point, people were remodeling these barges and making them river cruisers,” Leeds said. “It was a working boat. We’d go to the Netherlands and get our loads. We were transporting them down rivers that had a lock every kilometer and they had the houses where the women were lock keepers. And they’d sell us chicken eggs."
A highlight was being able to "see the back country and all these smaller cities.
Leeds finds new career
Returning to Muskogee meant a new career for Leeds.
"I knew I wanted to do some investing and start investing in real estate," she said. "I remember my friend saying 'you ought to get into real estate.'"
Leeds said she went into the business thinking it would be easy.
"I just thought I'd never get the thick skin of a salesperson," she said. "I'm an outgoing person, but sometimes it's hard for me to do some things."
That first year was mostly "trying to learn the business lingo."
She recalled seeking help from her brother, who had been in sales "forever."
"He goes, 'if you think you can't make it through the first year, don't quit. Then you think you're not going to make it through the second year, don't quit," she said.
Leeds said she began with the Fuller Agency, but had a goal of having her own company. She has had her company for eight years.
She said her biggest challenge now is "just juggling everything."
"I'm moving into hiring people who can take some of that off of me," she said. "Nothing just ends at the sale. You want to leave with a good impression."
Spending her time outdoors
Leeds heads outdoors in a variety of ways.
She goes on ATV trips three or four times each spring and fall. It's not always easy getting all the ATV friends together, she said.
Leeds has been to Disney and the Ouchita Mountains.
"We typically hit all kinds of terrain," she said. "It's the funnest when you go to a place that actually has several different types of terrain and it's kind of like a golden spot because you get a chance to do everything. You get a chance to climb up some really rocky hills and go real slow and maneuver a lot. Then you have some straightaways when you can just hammer it and go really fast, because these things are really powerful. You can get into places where you're crossing creeks and rivers."
Leeds also enjoys kayaking along the Illinois River. She said kayaking is much more comfortable than canoeing.
"You can do a single or a double and everyone can just be on their own," she said. "With kayaks you can have a little bit of reclining and you're not just sitting straight up. You can get your legs straight out so you can get a tan."
She takes a leisurely pace.
"We can make a six-hour float trip into an all-day affair if we want to," she said.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born here. My mother was originally from Des Moines, my dad was from the Fort Gibson bottoms, and he was an attorney and my mom was Dr. Georgia Leeds, who taught at Connors and Tahlequah. They've always been in the community. I loved growing up here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The people. There are so many great people here, and there are so many nice shops, things to do. It's perfectly located for outdoors. You can be at any lake or river in such a short period of time."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I think we're on the move to do that. We're starting to improve our infrastructure. I notice they're putting new waterlines in, getting the streets lined out. I'm thrilled with the school system and all the new schools we're getting. That also helps bring people to Muskogee."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?"I think I'd go back to my friends. I think my friends have had the biggest impact on me because of how strong they are, and how lucky I am to be around such strong women. They are independent and there for you. I got in with a great group. They're my mentors."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Watching my kids graduate from high school. And starting my own business."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to hang out with my friends and we play cards or board games, go down to the river and go kayaking. If the weather's good outside, I'm going to be out there on the river or bicycling."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Beautiful place to live. The people in Muskogee make the place."
