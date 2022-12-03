Assistant District Attorney Parker Wilkerson recalls the ties he made with family and friends while growing up in Muskogee.
He recalls weekends floating and camping on Barren Fork Creek — unless there was an Oklahoma State University home game. He said he helped his family find good tailgating spots when he attended OSU.
After graduating from OSU, he came back to Muskogee for a year and a half to decide what he wanted to do. Wilkerson worked at a pest control company and helped his father manage pecan groves.
“After that, I determined that blue collar life is not for me,” he said.
He attended University of Tulsa law school from 2018 to 2021 and worked in Tulsa before returning to Muskogee earlier this year.
He worked with attorney Ben Hilfiger before he joined the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office in November. He said he handles misdemeanors, traffic violations and "pretty much anything I can cut my teeth on."
It's a good, fit, he said.
"Given the way I feel about Muskogee and the community, I decided this was a lot better fit for how I wanted to help the community and how I wanted to be remembered and have an impact," he said. "Muskogee has some problems, but I think there is a great opportunity for a really strong future. I’m passionate about the town and being raised here, I was involved through my father in just about every event, and Muskogee has such a strong place in my heart, I thought my attention and resources were better fitted for the district attorney's office."
Wilkerson has a new way to build and strengthen friendships — hunting.
He said he had never hunted growing up, but a family friend got him interested. Wilkerson has gone deer hunting, but a bigger passion is duck hunting.
Cowboy pride a way of life
Parker Wilkerson's devotion to the Oklahoma State University Cowboys goes beyond mere "pistols firing" fandom.
"We've had season tickets for football and basketball since I was a few weeks old," he said. "We had the basketball tickets until about five years ago. We still have the football tickets. We're at every single home game. We travel to bowl games. My father went there. I went there. We bleed orange and black."
He said he and his family tailgated with other local Cowboy fans for several years. Some years, an area band would perform for the group.
"It's just a huge Muskogee family that's passionate about Oklahoma State," he said.
Wilkerson has an autographed jersey from 1988 Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders in his office. He said one of his prized possessions is a mini-basketball personally autographed by basketball coach Eddie Sutton.
"OSU fans are passionate people. They know how to get through the tough times," he said, adding that being an OSU fan is a life lesson.
"No matter how good an outcome might look like it's going to be, there could always be a wrench thrown in. Also, you should never count out the underdog."
Passion for time on water
Wilkerson recalled building family ties and friendships camping and floating along the Barren Fork Creek near the Illinois River.
My father's friends had cabins at Wauhilau Outing Club, where I've been grateful and lucky enough to spend my childhood with Preston Jones and the Bradley family," he said. "We'd go out for the weekends, go out to their cabins and float down the river in kayaks or canoes."
He said he prefers the peacefulness of the Barren Fork.
"It's just very clean, pristine," he said. "We'll float three to six miles, sometimes 12 miles, take camping gear, spend the night on the river," Wilkerson said. "We don't do the Illinois River. It's too crowded. There's too many crazy people. It's fun to do a few times a year."
He also prefers canoeing to kayaking because "you get to ride along with someone and you get more space for your cooler, your lunch."
Wilkerson said he hopes to bring his family to Wauhilau and make memories.
Braving cold to duck hunt
Wilkerson devotes cold weather months to duck hunting.
"That's typically how I spend November through February," he said. "Every chance I get, I'm out in the marsh or on the river or on the lake, trying to chase ducks. Whatever ducks I can find. I am not picky by any means. They all taste the same to me."
He said he mainly hunts on public land in Muskogee County, as well as private land along Fort Gibson bottoms. Scouting a place beforehand is integral in hunting, he said.
"You have to find those ducks first," he said, adding that he often spends a day or so scouting before he hunts.
Wilkerson said he must get to his hunting spot at least an hour before sunrise.
"We typically leave the house at 4 in the morning, make my way to wherever I have to go," he said.
Wilkerson said he sometimes has to kayak or hike to the spot, get his decoys set up and decide where he's going to hide. He prepares his 12-gauge shotgun.
"Then you get to start actively hunting and calling them about 30 minutes before actual sunrise," he said. "It's a lot of early mornings, a lot of cold mornings, wet mornings. Usually, the worst weather is linked to the best hunting."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My father moved here when he was in elementary school. He actually grew up and lived across the street from my childhood home that my parents lived in since I was born. I was born and raised here. Muskogee just has a special place in my heart. There is a community involvement that's present."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Amount of organizations we have here that care so deeply about the community. The Exchange Club, WISH Foundation, MCCOYS, Green Country Behavioral Health, a mixture of private and nonprofit and club organizations that I just don't see in other communities."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More citizen involvement. It's a constant thing you hear every single day that, in my age of people, that Muskogee doesn't have things to do. It doesn't have fun events and it doesn't have restaurants. That simply isn't true. You have to be the change you want to see."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My father, Mark Wilkerson, director of parks and recreation. He was not born here. He was raised here. He came back and immediately tried to make Muskogee a better place. He works tirelessly nights and weekends, a lot of times without praise. He has worked for city since 1992, started our Garden of Lights, instrumental in Jeep Jam, instrumental in G-Fest."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Bringing my son into the world at Saint Francis Muskogee, same hospital I was delivered in, same hospital my sister was delivered in."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to spend it with family and friends. I like to waterfowl hunt, float the Illinois River. Oklahoma State football and basketball."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A community driven by passionate, hardworking citizens with a historical past and a bright future."
MEET Parker Wilkerson
AGE: 28.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Tony Goetz Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High School class of 2012; Oklahoma State University, 2016.
PROFESSION: Assistant district attorney for Muskogee County.
FAMILY: Wife. Sierra; son, Lincoln James, 2 months.
CHURCH: St. Paul United Methodist Church.
HOBBIES: "Anything Oklahoma State. I love to hunt, fish. Love to camp, anything outside. Spending time floating the river. All the community events."
