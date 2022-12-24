Longtime school band director Bruce Thompson says leading music can be frustrating at times, but he still loves it.
"It stirs me," he said.
Thompson recalls how music first stirred him when he was starting band in Muskogee Schools.
"My first band director, Jack Romine, was kind of a charismatic guy," he recalled. "My first day of band, I said in my head, I want to be like him."
He recalled other music educators at Muskogee including Jim McPherson, Wayne Coon and Jerry Huffer.
"I never quit working with Jerry Huffer, it doesn’t seem like," Thompson said. "I’ve been playing gigs with him and for him for years."
Thompson went on to Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He said longtime SWOSU Band Director Terry Segress was the main reason he went.
At that time, several people from Muskogee went to Southwestern," Thompson said. "The music department was really good in the middle to late 1970s, up there with OU and OSU. When you went there you knew you'd get a good education for teaching."
After graduating from Southwestern in 1979, Thompson was band director at Hilldale Schools. He went on to lead high school bands at Broken Arrow, Sand Springs and Bartlesville before coming to Muskogee High School. He was assistant for two years then head MHS band director for nine years.
He now is band director at Keys Schools in Cherokee County.
Thompson has played French horn and low brass for the Signature Symphony and Starlight band in Tulsa. He is active at First Baptist Church of Tulsa's music program, as well as the Oklahoma Baptist Symphony.
And he still works with Huffer with the Muskogee Community Band. He said Huffer does all the legwork.
"When you get ready to bring people in, all you have to do is text him and they're ready to go," Thompson said.
Sharing song around state
Playing with Oklahoma Baptist Symphony has taken Bruce Thompson across Oklahoma over the past 10 to 12 years.
"Anywhere from Durant to Woodward," he said.
The symphony has performed at several Oklahoma City churches, as well as First Baptist of Durant and at Haskell. Their latest concert was at Altus.
"We played at the high school auditorium because their church wasn't big enough," he said. "There's about 65 members of that group."
Thompson said group members usually are invited by members to join. Others audition. Symphony members come from across the state and gather each August for a six-hour rehearsal, he said.
"Once a month we meet at a church somewhere and we practice for two hours, then we play there for a concert," he said, adding that members make their own trips to the concert.
"You get to see different churches, and they always feed you at the end of the concert," he said. "You kind of get a taste of the local people and their culture. Some people will go all out and have everything homemade. There's other churches that just put together sandwiches. Sometimes we travel long ways, so it's OK if you just get a sandwich. You can just grab it and go."
Teaching young musicians the ropes
Thompson finds rewards and challenges directing at Keys. He said it has been a long time since he's taught at a small school in class 2A.
"I've been mostly at 6A schools," he said. "The high school band has 10, but I have 50 fifth grade beginners, and about 25 sixth grade beginners and my seventh and eighth grade band has only about nine."
Having 10 members makes it hard to include all the instruments.
"I don't have a euphonium player, and I don't have a tuba player or French horn player," he said.
He brought some Muskogee musicians to help at Keys' recent concert.
"I even had some of my sixth-grade percussion help with the percussion," he said.
Thompson said he and his wife, a paraprofessional at Keys, drive there every day.
Keys school officials have been supportive, he said.
"They've done everything I've asked them to do as far as funding," he said.
Gathering for love of music
Thompson loves getting the Muskogee Community Band together for yearly events, such as summer's Symphony in the Park.
He said he usually spends a month listening to music and coming up with a theme for the outdoor concert. He said he works with Joel Everett, the parks and recreation events coordinator, who gets people to paint banners. Thompson said he loves getting out there each year.
"Seeing all those people is pretty amazing," he said. "Them wanting to hear band music. You see band concerts at schools, but community bands, there's quite a few of them around."
Getting the band together has gotten easier over the past few years, he said.
"Most of the people who come to play are from Jerry's generation and my generation," he said, referring to Jerry Huffer. "Jerry was their director or I was their director. There's a few thrown in, like Martin Bebb, who weren't, but he's a great player who comes to play with us."
Band members have a good time together.
"We make some good music," he said. "They enjoy playing their horns. I enjoy teaching some of it."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"We moved from Okmulgee here, where my dad worked in a flower shop at 12th and West Okmulgee. We lived upstairs, actually for a while. Then, he bought Lakeland Florist and he opened it for 25 years. He kind of wanted me to take over, but I didn't want to."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's my hometown. I've got a lot of friends here from high school, a lot of friends I've developed from teaching here. It's not so big it's busy with traffic. But there is enough here that you have a community theater, some restaurants."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Things that make Muskogee better would be more industry coming in and more jobs that pay better. The average income of the city rise a little. Restaurants are good for entertainment value, but the main thing that needs to happen is more and better jobs."
"My two high school band directors, Jim McPherson and Jerry Huffer. Jerry is a great organizer and he can organize really well. Jim was a good musician and talked a lot about being a good musician and things like that. Both of them, taking their strengths, has helped me do well. I'm probably still not as organized as Jerry Huffer and not as good a musician as Jim McPherson was. They both taught me a lot about the music business."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"One of the things I enjoy seeing is former students coming back and playing in the community band. To me it's more important to play your instrument than going to college and majoring in music. Not everyone is going to do that. Not everyone is going to be a professional musician."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"During summer, I spend a lot of time working in the yard. Taking care of the pool. Gardening out back, working on the lawn."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A pretty diverse place. Improvements need to be made in several areas."
MEET Bruce Thompson
AGE: 67.
HOMETOWN: Okmulgee.
EDUCATION: Whittier Elementary; Alice Robertson Junior High; Muskogee High School, class of 1974; Bachelor's in music education, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 1978; Master's degree in education, SWOSU, 1979.
PROFESSION: Band director, Keys Schools.
FAMILY: Wife, Cherry; three children, Emily, Jessica Jake; two stepdaughters; eight step-grandchildren.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church Tulsa.
HOBBIES: Playing French horn. "I kind of like to play golf and fish, but I haven't done that in 15 years, maybe 20."
