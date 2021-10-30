“OU never lost a game in my grandmother’s backyard,” sportscaster Bill Huddleston recalls.
“My cousin and I, we would listen to OU football on the radio,” he said. “And we would go outside and replay the game, and we would do our own version of play-by-play.”
Huddleston’s broadcasting experience has gone far from that backyard. He has been the voice of Muskogee High School football and other sports since 1985.
Every week, Huddleston can be heard doing MHS Rougher football on Friday and Northeastern State University Riverhawk football on Saturdays.
“And I rest and recover on Sundays,” he said.
The Purcell native recalled getting his first broadcasting job not too long after those backyard play-by-plays. He was on a high school team, but a broken leg kept him from playing. So, his coach sent him to help a local broadcaster do a high school basketball tournament.
He went on to work for KTEN, an FM radio station in Ada, covering high school sports and college sports. He later moved across town to the competition, KADA.
Huddleston moved to Muskogee in 1984 as a radio station sales manager.
“When I came to Muskogee I only knew one person, Nick Hampton,” Huddleston said. “I knew him in high school. He actually gave me my initial experience in broadcasting.”
Huddleston said he covered Hilldale in 1984 while Hampton covered MHS. Huddleston switched to MHS in 1985.
“I’ve been involved with Muskogee athletics ever since,” he said. “When you listen to our broadcast, there’s no doubt about who I’m for. Some people might call me a ‘homer.’”
But that tag doesn’t faze Huddleston one bit.
He said he seeks positive in even the worst plays and always ends his MHS casts with “It’s always a great day to be a Rougher.”
Getting to know players
Bill Huddleston keeps a “cheat sheet” to keep up with his play by plays.
“I’ve got all the players’ names and numbers, their height-weight class, all their stats,” he said. “I try to know as much as I could about every kid on the team – not just Muskogee or NSU but the other team, too, and have that information at my fingertips.”
He said he spends about a week preparing his charts.
“I will color code them. Put their name in one color and their stats in different colors,” he said. “So if I’m looking for something to say, like a rebound average or a scoring average in basketball, I glance at that sheet of paper at the purple color and that tells me the 3-point shooting average.”
Huddleston said he also seeks to know interesting things about the players as well — “not just their height, weight and class.”
For example, he said one player from Muskogee has a cousin who plays in the NFL, Huddleston said.
“Inside the story, I guess you’d say,” he said. “Understand what the coach is thinking, understand what the player is seeing, then find an everyday way of describing something. I want you to be able to listen to me and feel like you’re there.”
A memorable game ending
Muskogee High School’s 1985 and ‘86 State Championship games were among Huddleston’s most memorable games.
“In 1985, we were playing Midwest City,” he said. “Muskogee had its all-time greatest running back, Glen Bell. Midwest City had their all time greatest quarterback, a man named Mike Gundy. And it was a back-and-forth game.”
Huddleston said that if Muskogee had 30 more seconds, “we would have won that 1985 game.”
He said the Roughers returned to Oklahoma State University for the 1986 State Championship.
“We went back, had a cold and wet night and played Booker T. Washington, and won that game,” he said. “We did all the right things we had to do. The weather had an impact on the game, but the kids didn’t let the game get away from them because of the weather conditions, and it was pouring down rain.”
Huddleston recalled another MHS game against Washington.
“It had been forever since they (Washington) had lost at home,” he said. “At halftime, we were down 20 to 6, and we were playing our best. The announcer gets on the PA system and says ‘there will be a Booker T. Washington victory dance in the field house following the game, and we want to invite all the Muskogee players to come and share the celebration.’”
MHS coaches heard that in the locker room, Huddleston said.
“Booker T didn’t score in the second half,” he said. “Muskogee came back and won the game.”
Baseball poses a challenge
Huddleston said baseball is the hardest play-by-play to call.
“You have so much time between a pitch or between a play,” he said. “When you’re on radio, you don’t want to have what they call dead air.”
Live stream, at least, provides a picture for the viewers, he said.
“You don’t have to be as descriptive,” Huddleston said. “But because we have to simulcast our broadcast, I still have to paint the same picture.”
How does Huddleston paint the picture when his team is losing or not playing well?”
“Howard Cosell had a line, ‘telling it like it is,’” Huddleston said. “You can’t sugar coat it when your team is getting steamrolled. But you could always find something positive. You don’t have to find something negative. Find your opportunity to make it good. You can find something positive that they did.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was working for a radio station in Ada, then started to think about moving to Ardmore. I then got a call from a gentleman here who was starting up the FM station here in 1984. I moved my wife and two boys here.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“There are so many things I like about Muskogee. But what I think about is the spirit of Muskogee. I just think it has a lot of opportunities, if you are willing to take advantage of those opportunities and make something of it. We have a great school system that kids can do what they want to do.
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If everybody get involved and do something to make it better. Take it from good to great. Find what you can do and use your talents to make tomorrow a better day.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“George Ladd — he’s just been a mentor to me, a friend and a life coach.”
“Nick Hampton — Nick is like a brother to me. We can share our concerns with each other. He’s a guy who stands by you and helps you.”
“My Wife — She’s my rock. She sacrifices for all of us to be able to do what we want to do.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“The 1986 state championship and the Rougher Shuffle, which is kind of a musical deal the kids put together. Also, the 2003 National Championship for men’s basketball at NSU.
“Memorable would obviously be seeing both of my boys graduate from high school and college, get their degrees and have my three grandchildren.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Not a lot. My wife and I go to professional bull riding.”
HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“A community with a great tradition and a community with a great future still ahead.”
