Jack Hannah's life has been filled with change — though his music remained constant.
Hannah recalled banging on drums at age 2 and playing piano up to the sixth grade.
"When I got to the sixth grade, I said, 'can I switch to trumpet,'" Hannah said.
He recalled using his musical skills during a "civil rights" demonstration at Muskogee Central High School.
After high school, Hannah switched to bass after going to the Rubiot Jazz Club in Tulsa and being inspired by the bass player. He jammed with Muskogee native Chick Rains, who went on to write songs for Reba McEntire and Michael Martin Murphy.
Hannah developed his craft at the University of North Texas and tried out for the Navy School of Music.
"I had to go to bootcamp," he said. "I was peeling potatoes when it came over the intercom that the president had been shot in a parade in Dallas."
From 1973-76 Hannah toured with jazz pianist and vocalist Mose Allison.
Over the years, Hannah's music took him to New York City, Chicago and Kansas City. He lived in Los Angeles several times off and on and recalled playing in the late 1960s at the Ambassador Hotel, where Sen. Robert Kennedy was assassinated.
He recalled playing "with some really incredible Dixieland players in Milwaukee."
"I got where I made peace with Dixieland, though it was not intellectual," he said. "Jazz reached a peak to where everything happened in the '60s. You had Jimi Hendrix and rockers. You had jazz people — all different kinds of jazz people. You had civil rights which blended with jazz."
Early days of
music in Muskogee
Jack Hannah's first gigs were with his father's Dixieland band.
"He had a Shrine Dixieland band. We would play at the Shrine Auditorium," Hannah said. "I was in the fifth grade. Everyone else was like Charlie Parker, who ran the theaters, Jack White, who sold insurance."
He said other musicians played more modern music than his father did.
"But my dad was the one who kept it together," he said. "We never got paid, so I didn’t become a professional until the ninth grade."
Hannah said his first paying gig came when he was in the ninth grade, playing at Meadowbrook Country Club. He said he was in junior high school, preparing to go to Muskogee Central High.
"Boy, did I think I was in heaven, because that was the first time I was getting paid for playing music," he recalled. " And I said, 'this is what I want to be.'"
He recalled playing music with Leonard Howard, who owned a camera shop.
"I switched from trumpet to bass after high school, and that’s when I met Chick Rains," Hannah said. "Somehow he knew that I had switched to bass and he wanted me to play a gig at Spaulding Park with him. We did. It went really well, and so we went to Tulsa. This was right at the end of high school. After that, I never saw Chick again."
Meeting the man
whose song he sang
Hannah recall the first song he ever sung. Years later, he met the man who wrote it.
The song, "Cement Mixer," was written by jazz singer Bulee "Slim" Gaillard, who was known for his comic vocalese.
He said he started singing it when he was 2 years old, "beating on a drum my grandparents bought me."
"I started beating this drum and walking around the house singing “Cement Mixer! Put-ti, Put-ti! Cement Mixer! Put-ti, Put-ti," Hannah said.
Years later, Hannah experienced what he called "a bit of deja vu" when he lived and performed in Los Angeles.
"Slim Gaillard calls me up and asks if I wanted to do a gig at a men’s club," Hannah said. "I saw him sitting at a piano, and he starts playing."
"The people there were quite wealthy because it was Bel Air right next to Beverly Hills, and they would request 'Shadow of your Smile,'" Hannah said. "He’d start playing the blues. And he wasn’t the piano player."
However, Hannah said he never got around to telling Gaillard about singing "Cement Mixer" at age 2.
"I thought that’s pretty significant," Hannah said. "First song I ever sang was his."
A career in the
world of jazz
Over the years, Hannah's music took him all over the United States. Well, except for Hawaii, Alaska, North Dakota, Maine and South Carolina, he said.
After high school, Hannah went to University of North Texas, long seen as a leader in jazz education. He made the prestigious One O'Clock Lab Band.
"The second year, everything was going to rock," he said. "They wanted me to play electric bass and upright bass. I couldn’t play electric. I tried, but I couldn’t do it. I liked upright, and that was my instrument."
After UNT and time in the Navy, Hannah moved to Los Angeles.
“That was the beginning of the big time," he said. "I lived out there four years. LA is kind of the universe. When I got to LA, they liked my playing, they liked my personality. I found a home."
Hannah recalled spending three years performing with jazz pianist Mose Allison after meeting him in Kansas City, Missouri. Hannah played on Allison's 1976 "Your Mind is on Vacation."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My mom brought me here in the hospital. That was in 1944. Grade school started in 1950. Grade school lasted six years."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I've had three different couples, when I've had breakfast, the first time was Harmony House. Then, same thing happened with a different couple of ladies at Harmony House, the waitress said Jack they bought your lunch. Today, a man bought my breakfast at IHOP. ...
"That's a pretty generous attitude that demonstrates that some people in this town are really nice people."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"They keep barking up the wrong tree when they keep talking about we've got to make Muskogee more trendy. They tried to be trendy. I think the emphasis should be getting out of here, which I did, and now I'm back, and I'm far better as a musician because I went to North Texas State."
"To make Muskogee better, like Taoism, don't try so hard, just be, in the moment. How do you tell someone to do that? They have to find their own way to be in the moment."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"John Rigney, a bass player in Tulsa, I'd go over to his house and take bass lessons and all these interesting people would come by. I just got turned on to the whole scene of jazz and everything around jazz."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I went over to Manual Training, brought four brothers to Central High School. We set up without permission from anyone. We set up in front of the stage before a play and we were playing Miles Davis. I was a junior, I had one year left in high school."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I don't look at time as being spare. Like hobbies — "oh, I'm going to go do my hobbies."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"I don't think I can do that. It's not that simple. I don't know if I can describe it, but I will say I like it now."
MEET Jack Hannah.
AGE: 77.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Longfellow Elementary; West Junior High; Muskogee Central High School, 1962; University of North Texas, 1967-69.
PROFESSION: Musician. Bass player.
FAMILY: One son.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: "Eastern. Buddhism has gotten me into Taoism."
HOBBIES: "I don't have time for hobbies. I never think along those lines. I read."
