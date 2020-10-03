Okie from Muskogee: Living an instructive life

For nearly 60 years Daisy Lipe taught her students on the dance floor and the high dive, in the classroom and the swimming pool.
She even spent some time teaching on TV.
And she's loved it all.
"I love teaching," she said. "I like helping people."
She helped people across the Hatbox dance floor for 47 years, teaching swing dancing, line dancing and waltzes. She retired Aug. 25.
"My mother did not like music, so while I was growing up at home they never had music," she said. "It was only after I started school — I was in the choir, and I liked music."
Daisy Lipe discovered dancing shortly after she got married in 1952.
"I went to a line dance class at Hatbox, somebody else was teaching, and I liked it," she said.
By the early 1970s, Lipe found herself teaching the classes.
She also began teaching school about that time. She earned education degrees at Northeastern State University and worked on a doctorate at the University of Tulsa.
Lipe began her career in education teaching fourth- and fifth-graders at Gore. She spent two years teaching first grade in Porter, then a year teaching junior-high and high-school level history classes at Porter. She spent 21 years teaching at Houston and Harris-Jobe Elementary Schools.
She didn't just teach on land: In the early 1950s she taught swimming, water ballet and high diving at Muskogee's old YMCA. One summer she taught exercise classes on television.
Even with teaching behind her Lipe seeks to keep going.
She still goes to Hatbox dance classes. She said she exercises for an hour each morning and walks each afternoon. She stretches and performs balancing exercises each morning, deep breathing each night.
"I may be 85," she said. "But I just don’t want to act that way."
A swimmingly good time
Daisy Lipe learned to swim at Muskogee's old YMCA, a multi-story building on Court Street. The building later housed the Royal Casket Co.
"They had a big swimming pool," she said. It also had a high dive.
Lipe eventually began teaching swim classes, high diving and water ballet, which she described as swimming to music.
"It's good if there are four or more people, and they do the same movements at the same time," she said. "It reminds me a little bit of line dancing, except we do it in water.
"We go under and do flips in the water, we lay out on the water with our feet stretched out," Lipe said. "You do it in slow motion so you can see all the beautiful movements."
Water ballet also includes somersaults.
"And always we moved our arms, very musically, rhythmically," she said. "It's dancing in the water."
In 1957 Lipe taught a televised exercise class at the Y. The program was broadcast by KTUL Channel 8 for about a year. She recalled occasionally seeing herself on the monitor while taping the class.
"We did 30 minutes of strenuous exercise," she said. "I touched my toes, then we did jumping jacks, arm movements and our waist-trimming movements. We touched our hands behind our backs."
Teaching brings new beginnings
In Muskogee, Lipe taught at the same school she attended: Houston Elementary.
"I taught mornings at Houston, so I changed sides of the desk," she said. "I thought that was interesting."
She remembered Houston as being an old building.
"They finally tore it down because the floors went up and down," Lipe said. "It was a small school — it had six rooms and an office and a cafeteria, which was also the gym."
She had another fond memory of an event that occurred several years later while teaching at Harris-Jobe Elementary.
"I had parents come to me and say they had come into the vicinity so their kids could come to Harris-Jobe, because she liked the teachers and the school," Lipe said. "I thought that was a terrific compliment."
Harris-Jobe also had only six rooms when she began teaching there, she said.
"They added on and made it much bigger," she said.
Interacting with the children was Lipe's favorite part of teaching.
"I could help them with all their subjects," she said " They had so much to learn, and I felt like school was the best place for them to learn it and learn it fast, and the parents were real good about helping."
Instruction extends beyond classrooms
Lipe recalled meeting a lot of nice people while teaching dance classes.
She began teaching during the early 1970s, after the couple who taught the class quit.
"I taught swing dancing, waltzing, line dancing and jazz, two-stepping," she said.
Lipe said she learned many of the more recent dances from the internet. She came up with many of the dances herself, matching them with country songs. They include a Boot Scootin' Boogie, Stroll Along Cha-Cha and Charleston Cowboy. She said her favorite dances are the waltzes.
She said her favorite dance is "most any waltz."
"I like the movements," she said. "I think of women in long flowing skirts and men dressed in suits and waltzing around on the floor. It's beautiful — a waltz is beautiful.
Most of her dance students tended to wear jeans, she said.
Lipe said all the dances are easy to learn. She created one, "Daisy's Waltz," to be easy.
The song "I Love How You Love Me," is harder to dance to, she said.
"It has a lot of different movements to it," she said. "But it's a fun dance, a very fun dance, and the music is very pretty."
The fellowship has been the funnest part, however.
"I like how everyone gets together, they're all smiling," she said. "They tell funny jokes. They say nice things to each other. When they dance, they concentrate on the music and the dance steps. They do a good job."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born at 914 Summit St. at my parents' house. I was born at home.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It has everything that I need. It has friendly people, and it's easy to get around to wherever I want to. It doesn't take long, like in Tulsa."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Jobs that pay better, and more of them, to keep our children in Muskogee.
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My son, Tim Lipe. He is special. He treats everybody good, never says a bad word about anybody. He has health issues, and he gets them taken care of and he moves forward."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Two things: Marrying my husband, Floyd Lipe, and having my son, Tim. Floyd and I dated for a year. He had been married before and had two daughters. He was older than I, like seven years. I was just a child. I was 17, and he helped me grow up."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Play solitaire, put jigsaw puzzles together, watch TV, talk to friends on the phone. Then every evening, I go back there on the porch, my lanai and put carrots by the trees. I sit on the lanai and watch the rabbits come out and eat the carrots, and watch the birds fly around the back yard. It's really nice sitting out there."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is a good city for raising children. It's easy to get around in, and everybody's so friendly."
