Louie Cruz has learned things the hard way, and he says he's a better person because of it.
He recalled how he and two of his brothers learned the discipline of tae kwon do, partly to deal with bullies in his neighborhoods.
The early training was tough, but valuable, he said. “What you put in was what you got out of it.”
"I dabbled in Judo, karate, aikido, a little bit of wrestling," he said. "I really didn't find my niche."
However, Cruz said he was attracted to the combat aspect of tae kwon do.
"It was almost how it was a puzzle pieced together, how I could get myself out of a situation," he said.
Cruz served as a Muskogee Police reserve officer around 1996. He said he taught martial arts under then-Major Wadie Morton. Cruz went on to open Dragonfly Dojo.
His martial arts expertise led him to roles in independent movies. He said his fiancee was rehearsing a line for movie fight scene.
"I didn't feel comfortable with a move they had her doing," he said. "When she went for her screen test, they really liked what they saw and wanted me to choreograph the scene for the movie."
A rough childhood also led Cruz to a heating and air conditioning career.
"When you grow up as a kid and they turn your electricity off and your phone off because you can't pay the utilities,” he said.
However, he said he learned how to turn the utilities back on anyway.
"I had a knack for that,” he said. "Once I got into that, I wanted to learn more how things worked and operated."
Cruz now works as a heating and air counter associate and tech for Johnstone Supply. He also operates Cruz Mechanical, his own heating and air business on the side when he gets off from the other jobs.
“I never get to go home,” he said, laughing.
Finding ammunition
against bullies
Louie Cruz recalls how martial arts changed his life as a child growing up in a rough setting.
Cruz grew up in Hollywood, Florida, which he said was “one traffic light” from Miami. He said his single mother tried to raise four sons.
“We're all out doing our own things trying to survive,” he said, recalling that his neighborhood had "cliques of bullies."
He said he and two brothers were smaller than everybody else.
"We had long hair, we were three good-looking boys," he said.
Cruz said he first entered a dojo, a place where martial arts is practiced, at age 9 when a friend took him.
"Since then I've been hooked," he said. "Two brothers also got into it. It was the way it made me feel, accepted, treated like a family. I learned how to channel my anger."
In so doing, Cruz said he learned how to stand up to neighborhood bullies.
"I was taught that when you know martial arts, and there's a bully, you know certain moves, you are a man of a thousand moves," he said. "Instead of a bully getting into my face and telling me he's going to beat the hell out of me, instead of me being scared, I can look at him like 'whatever, man, let's go.' That sends another message to him. It allowed me to think that taking a beating from a bully is not the end of the world. I just have to try harder.”
Martial arts leads
to benevolence
Cruz now calls martial arts his lifestyle.
"I live martial arts. I know techniques, moves, drills," he said. "You don't just leave the dojo and go home. If I get into a confrontation somewhere, I'm not going to freeze up. I'm going to react from what I've been taught. Not everyone can do that."
He said learning from a good coach does not necessarily mean one is a good player.
"It depends on how you receive it and how it works for you," he said. "You either take martial arts or you're a practitioner. It becomes part of you."
This lifestyle involves staying "benevolent" and calm, Cruz said.
"I don't let things get me angry or upset, and when I do, I put myself in a place where I just think 'think of the kids that you teach and how you want them to react in a situation,'" he said.
One key is to have a "mind like water."
"If you cast a pebble across a pond, notice the ripples that it makes," he said. "But after the ripples, it goes back to a calm. That's a mind like water."
Cruz said the "benevolent" part means "you're giving what you have inside you and passing it on to somebody."
"Benevolence is more like a term of act of kindness," he said. "Your humility comes into play."
He experienced
making movies
Cruz recalled working several hours for his brief first movie role, "Dark Nite."
A scene was shot at his house in Muskogee.
"It was a vampire movie," he said. "I answer the front door, and the vampire slit my throat."
The scene included Cruz with a lover, and the vampire was looking for her.
"It was kind of overwhelming a little bit because you've got neighbors and she's got to scream in it," he said. "Every time somebody hears a scream, especially in Midland Valley, they're going to call the police. When she had to scream, she had to keep it down."
He said there was more to filming a scene than he expected.
"You really have to get into character," he said. "When I answer the door, I was like 'may I help you,' and he mentions her name and he just slashes my throat with his nails because he's a vampire. It was just that quick. There was blood all over."
It took two and a half to three hours to shoot those two minutes of film, he said.
Cruz said his biggest reward has been the friends he has made.
"In martial arts, you have a connection with your students," he said. "But in acting, the friends that you make, everybody depends on everybody."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My mom, one of her friends from New York ended up moving here with their family and we just followed them."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the closeness of the people when they are getting along. I like the close-knit businesses that stick together. It's got potential."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"A lot more people getting along. I still believe in 'Love thy neighbor.' People don't even know their neighbors they lived by for five or six years. It wasn't like that where I grew up. That's where we can stand to be better, coming together."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My brothers, Mike and Charlie. We're all in martial arts and we all stick together."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When Kathy Long came to Muskogee. She's a professional woman kickboxer, and she was in tons of movies in the 1980s. They put my dojo students on exhibition for her when she was here seven years ago. There was a big kickboxing show. They brought her in from California. She's done movies with Chuck Norris."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Martial arts and working on my lines for movies. I'm always evolving. I'm at my dojo working on my weapons. Being 56, things don't heal as quick. I try to stay active in martial arts. I can't expect my students to do things if I can't perform the things for them."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A very well-growing town. They're starting to catch up."
MEET Louie Cruz
AGE: 56.
HOMETOWN: Hollywood, Florida.
EDUCATION: Muskogee High School, class of 1984; studied heating and air conditioning at Indian Capital Technology Center, 1982-83.
PROFESSION: Heating and air counter associate and tech for Johnstone Supply. Operator, Dragonfly Dojo and Cruz Mechanical.
FAMILY: Fiancee, Temre Morgan; two sons, Ryan and Brandon; three grandchildren.
HOBBIES: Martial arts, acting, fight choreography.
