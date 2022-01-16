Intangible things make a difference when Ron Mayes works as a coach or Muskogee Police community resource officer.
“Taking time out to talk to a boy or girl having a bad day,” Mayes said. “It’s seeing a woman and saying ‘Ma’am, I notice your kid said they didn’t have anything to eat that day. Here’s a voucher for food. I realize you’re on the streets, no place to go, here is a hotel.”
He said he sees that as a purpose in life, one that his mother instilled into him and his twin brother, Don.
Ron Mayes said he had always resisted the thought of being a police officer, even though his mother had long encouraged it.
He recalled working as a Muskogee animal control supervisor when he heard the police department was hiring.
“I was hesitant, but I knew there was something greater for me once I got here,” he said. “I remember what my mom had always told me.”
So, Mayes applied and worked as a reserve officer for a while.
“I didn’t know how my community would take it,” he said. “Besides Chief Cotton, besides A.J. Rudd, besides Gerald Thompson, besides Sgt. Duncan — those were only African Americans I knew who were on the force. I knew of them but I didn’t not feel close to them.”
However, he felt there was a purpose.
“All I know is, I needed to be here because it was destined by God,” he said.
Mayes said he also sees a purpose in coaching. He is a lay basketball coach at Muskogee Public Schools’ 6th and 7th Grade Academy. A lay coach is not part of the district’s certified staff.
His coaching philosophy is like his life philosophy.
“If you come to practice and you give it your all, you’re going to give it your all through life,” he said. “You want to compete for a job, you want to compete for scholarships. We want to let them know about perseverance. If something is not going your way, you continue to fight until it goes your way.”
Seeing the good
from giving back
Ron Mayes says being a Muskogee Police community resource officer is a way to give back to the community.
“We’re out in the community every day, talking to citizens, talking to stakeholders, talking to the youth,” he said. “Trying to get the homeless population taken care of. We have some bags that were donated, with hats and gloves, blankets, toothbrushes.”
Mayes said he works from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. He said he’s based at Arrowhead Mall, but spends a lot of his time in the community. For example, he was disc jockey at a recent National Night Out event at a Muskogee park.
Mayes said he gets positive results from his work.
“I see myself every day going out and receiving messages from my community how I’m doing a good job,” he said. How they thank mew for taking time out just to hear their problems. Taking time out to help solve their problems taking time out that even though the problem wasn’t solved, but I gave them an answer.”
Program with
unlimited potential
Mayes joined his twin brother and a few others to start the No Speed Limit summer youth track program in 2015.
“We were really tired of our kids going to Tulsa and running in their track programs,” he said. “We thought we were just as good as the other places.”
Mayes said they originally wanted 25 when they started with a summer speed camp.
“We ended having over 80 kids,” he said. “We’ve got kids from Bristow. We’ve got kids from Gore, Warner, Whitefield.”
The older runners mentor the younger ones, he said.
The club goes to meets across the United States, he said.
“These are kids that never would have had this opportunity,” he said. “We get these kids who are not the best. Kids who just want to do something different.”
However, several runners have won national awards over the years, Mayes said. They included Ashton Bartholomew of Wagoner, who reached nationals.
Coaching on a
fundamental level
Mayes said a lay coach is no different than a certified staff coach.
“Outside of the title, nobody would know I was a lay coach,” he said. “Everything has to be done, all the regulations need to be done as If I were a real coach.”
Mayes said he seeks to treat each student individually.
“I don’t put all the kids in one basket,” he said. “I meet every kid on their level. Then I try to train those kids on all facets. Even if the kid has more skills, I try to train him fundamentals, as if he didn’t know. That way, it would boost the morale of the other kid who wasn’t so skilled.”
He said that when he sees everyone on the same level, he sees “everyone go up.”
“At the same time, everybody brings his all,” Mayes said. “But everybody’s coming up the same way.”
Mayes said he especially likes coaching students who are not polished or the most athletic – the underdogs.
“I love getting kids who, as the old cliche says, have two left feet,” he said. “Those kids are more meaningful than a kid that has all the athletic talents.”
He said he feels gratified when a player makes a basket.
“And he looks over, and his mom or grandmother is so elated that he has finally got out of the house and is doing something,” she said. “Now that kid is thriving. Now they go out there and buy him a basketball. He’s out there practicing. His grades have changed. His mannerisms have changed. His respect level has changed.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born and raised here.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“It’s a small town feeling, but with big city ambition. I love the fact that in Muskogee, you can dream and also make it come true at the same time. You can meet a person here in Muskogee and make something actually happen.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If we had an event center where kids can actually go to, where we have basketball courts. We have a location indoor for soccer, indoor for volleyball. Pitching mound, batting cages.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Reggie Grant. We made friends with him during a time when we were in limbo about going back to college. He was drafted by the 76ers back in 1975-76, but because of a bad decision he made in his life, he was not able to continue his NBA career. We befriended him at a basketball court at the armory and he helped us get back on track.”
WHAT’S THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“As young kids, racing with my mom. Me and my twin brother thought we were the fastest kids. For some reason we could never outrun our mom. So we would get out and practice and practice and practice. That one time we beat her, we were so excited, because no one could be more competitive. As we got older, I found out that she let us win. By letting us win, it compelled us to want to press on.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I coach. I have a youth track program I do in the summer time. A lot of times in my spare time, I try to think of new, innovative ways to coach.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is on the rise.”
Meet Ron Mayes
AGE: 25 and holding.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman, Tony Goetz and Cherokee elementary Schools; West Junior High; Muskogee High School. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M University, Bacone College.
PROFESSION: Community Resource Officer, Muskogee Police Department.
FAMILY: Wife, Shanta; three children.
CHURCH: Faith Deliverance Christian Center.
HOBBIES: “Talking to the youth. I play basketball, video games, PS 5; sit around and talk with friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.