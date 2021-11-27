Children’s minister Paul Cross has funny ways to get his point across — whether through puppets, Easter candy drops or wacky Christmas decorations.
“I like to bring laughter, he said. “We have enough serious stuff in the world today. Laughter calms me. Even in bad situations, it would calm my nerves.”
Cross’s desire to share his joy came early. He said he grew up in a Christian home in northeast Texas.
“I came to the lord at 5 and committed my life at 7,” he said. “I was always the helper. No matter what it was, I got the itch to help.”
He recalled traveling with his father who sang with the gospel quartet, Four Square City.
“We traveled, and I got to rub elbows with some of the big time gospel groups, such as the Isaacs, Gold City, the Cathedral Quartet, Phil Cross and Poet Voices, Greater Vision,” Paul Cross said. “These are some of the ones they got to open for. So, to me, I thought that was it – my dad singing in a gospel quartet.”
He said his best memory from those travels was “just seeing my dad sing.”
“He sang tenor,” Cross said. “He’d always sing real high.”
Cross said many of the churches where his father sang had puppets, and he got interested in working with them.
As an adult, Cross felt called to be a children’s minister — in Muskogee.
“An evangelist was traveling through northeast Texas, and his son actually had a church in Muskogee called Grace Ministries,” he recalled. “We prayed about it and several months later we called him back.”
Cross came to Christian Chapel as children’s minister several years ago.
Using puppets
to share message
Paul Cross found a way to minister to children when his father’s gospel group visited churches.
“There were puppets everywhere, and I thought what a waste,” he said. “I’m really good at voices, so I would ask, ‘do you have a puppeteer this morning?’”
Cross recalled incorporating the church puppets into the worship service.
“I’d meet with the pastors and I’d go in and you’d lead out the thing, and I would interact,” he said “Every church I went, I would be the puppeteer, and my parents would get mad because they’d want me to be in the service. I was in the service. I was just in the children’s ministry.”
Sometimes, the puppets were not in the best shape and some missed eyes, he recalled.
“Grandmother would repair the puppet,” he said.
Once, his grandmother got a puppet, took it apart and made a pattern from the puppet.
“She took the pattern and made me 50 puppets,” he said.
The puppetry continued after Cross got married.
“When I married Nancy, I made her laugh,” he said. “We did children’s’ crusades. She’d be behind the stage with my two older kids.”
Building children’s
ministry from ground up
When Cross started at Christian Chapel, his younger son and another youngster were the only children there.
“It was a church of older couples,” he said. “They really felt they needed a children’s pastor to bring new life into the church.”
He said the main challenge of starting a children’s ministry has been “getting something exciting for the kids.”
“We live in a graphics world where they are entertained constantly,” Cross said. “I had to be able to get in there and be like them. Act as silly as I could be, and as expressive. You don’t just tell a story just by monotone. You’ve got to use facial expression.”
Cross said the church drew the children in a nontraditional way.
“When I was a kid, parents took their children to church,” he said. “Todays kids — they bring their parents to church. And we have to have to have something special for their child to be in.”
He said the church “really has to push hard to have their child to attend.”
“It has to be really big and bold and something to make their kids really excited,” he said.
The church offers children arts and crafts, plus a Wow Wednesday time of praise and worship.
Bringing joy
for the holidays
Despair over the lingering COVID-19 pandemic prompted Cross to decorate his home big time for Christmas in 2020.
“I felt we needed some hope and some happiness,” he said. “So in August, I just started cutting and building and painting, cutting, building and painting.”
He recalled picking up a few ideas online.
The 2020 result included handcrafted wood Nativity scene and a Polar Express train. He also hid five wooden Grinch heads throughout the display and challenged visitors to find them. The display has a transmitter that enables passers-by to listen to FM 88.3 and see the display synchronize to the car radio.
“When I got off work, I’d make sure I’d have my church work and children’s ministry done, and the graphics I would need for the Wednesday night,” he said. And I would work two hours a night, and my wife would always say ‘oh, no. The garage is full again.’”
Cross said he began setting up this year’s display the weekend before Thanksgiving. He added four new displays, including Rudolph’s red-nosed family, to last year’s favorites.
He also has encouraged his Grandview Heights neighbors to decorate their homes for the holiday.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born in Irving, Texas, raised in Commerce, Texas. Moved to Muskogee in 2007 to take a position as children’s pastor at Grace Ministries on Peak Boulevard. (It’s called Oasis Community Church now), served for seven years. Been here ever since. I go back for Thanksgiving to visit mom and dad, but love it here in Muskogee.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“Everything I need is within a 10-15 minute drive, including groceries, shopping, movie theater and doctors.
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Being a children’s pastor, I always hear the kids say, we wish we had more family-friendly things to do.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“I would have to say my Pastor Cecil Guthrie at Christian Chapel Assembly of God. He has a heart for kids and always pushes to let them shine at our church. I love his beliefs and commitment. So I admire him and look up to him.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“I did a Helicopter Candy Drop for all the kids in Muskogee. We pre-put candy all over the 10 acre property all the way up to the caution tape. The helicopter came and dumped two loads into the pasture, mainly for just show, because we already had it all over. We had the youngest mayor in the world at that time, John Tyler Hammons. He counted down from 10 on a mic and then all the swarm of kids picked up candy. Later, countless parents came to me and said thank you so much, no kids were hurt because you peppered the whole property with candy so kids didn’t run over kids, and EVERY kid got tons of candy… So memorable.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Spoil the grandkids; is there anything else any better?”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is a great place to live if you want to live in a smaller town. Everyone is friendly, yet a few are rowdy!”
MEET Paul Cross
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Wolfe City High School in 1985.
PROFESSION: Work at Five Star Office Supply, and a Children’s Pastor at Christian Chapel Assembly.
FAMILY: Wife, Nancy; three children, Josh, Sarah, Isaac.
CHURCH: Christian Chapel Assembly of God, Muskogee.
HOBBIES: Don’t have too much time after family, work and children’s ministry, but I would have to say: Building Christmas yard art. I like tinkering with graphics and designing flyers and event graphics for our church; oh, and spoiling the grandkids.
