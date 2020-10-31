INTRODUCTION
Business owner Duan Morris finds different ways to reach young people.
He has done it through dance classes and has worked with basketball programs.
He now seeks to reach youth through his social media podcast Duan and Only, which has a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DuanAndOnlyPodcast and is available on YouTube.
"I try to be as much involved with the youth as possible," he said. "The year before last, they had a camp at the Martin Luther King Center and I taught a free exercise dance class."
Morris started taking dance classes as a second-grader. The family moved to Lawton for a couple of years. When they returned to Muskogee, Morris took up dancing again and kept it up through his senior year at Muskogee High School.
He said he learned tap, clogging, jazz and hip hop.
"Ballet, I'm not too good at," he said.
Morris began teaching dance at Tahlequah Academy of Performing Arts in 2012 after one of his former dance partners saw him. He taught there until 2018, when family and business duties took up more of his time.
He opened a moving business in 2015.
“I had two helpers. I had my best friend and my brother," Morris said. "We have grown the company and how have 20-25 employees, two full time, others are part time."
Morris and his wife, Lillian, have a 4-year-old son, Nehemiah.
The Duan and Only podcast began as an idea in 2019, Morris said.
"I was speaking with a group of young kids, who did not have the opportunity, or were not put in front of successful people in Muskogee," Morris said. "I tried to come up with a way to come up with a way for that audience to be successful."
He said he doesn't make money off the podcast,
"I want to be able to reach out to other people," he said. "It's really paying back to the people of Muskogee, knowing we have positive Influences here.
Youth learn to express
selves through dance
Through six years of teaching, Duan Morris helped hundreds of youngsters tell their story through dance.
“I actually love teaching more than I love performing,” Morris said. “Every one of my students has a story, and they express it when they dance.”
Dance gave many of his young students an outlet.
"When you don't have an outlet, it's hard to figure out what you truly love to do," he said. "The story I find out is that these kids really want to be noticed, to know they belong on earth."
Morris offered discipline and structure with his lessons.
"It gives them a sense of what's really going on," he said. "When you mess up, you're going to pay the consequences one way or the other, and when they figure that out, it's usually a good sign."
Morris said he had shy students and outgoing students each year.
“Sometimes the shy students really ended opening up, and they were really a great dancer,” Morris said, “They had just been so repressed and not knowing how to express themselves.”
He said he loved watching parents smile when they saw their children "perform a dance that took months to learn."
Owning business
proves challenging
Moving furniture for a living poses plenty of challenges, Morris said.
He said gun safes are the hardest and heaviest things he moves.
"Those safes get up to 600, 700, 800 pounds," he said. "We have to get a safe dolly, lift gates to put those on there."
Morris said the only pieces of furniture the company does not move are grand pianos.
"It's just too much time, and if those things break, it costs more than the whole move itself," he said.
Third-floor apartments also pose challenges, he said.
"That drains us the most, psychologically just trying to hurry up and get it done," Morris said. "We'd rather take things downstairs than take things up."
Morris said he seeks to make his business a "happy environment."
"One of the biggest stressors besides money and food is moving," he said. "Moving can be stressful, especially on deadline."
Morris said he has moved people as far away as Idaho. The move took three days.
"That was a challenge on my health," he said. "Going through those mountains, I ended up getting sick."
He said he is on pace to do more than 300 moves this year, and plans to double that number next year.
Podcast aimed
at building bridges
Morris said he wants his podcast to bridge generations.
"I feel there is a gap here in Muskogee between what the youth want and what the older generation is expecting from us," he said. "Instead of complaining about it, or move away, I decided to get this podcast together to bridge those gaps together. I want their story to be heard in a positive format."
He said he puts the podcast on Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and other outlets.
Podcasts have included interviews with barber Jermaine Bates, who also has an online barbecue business. On another, funeral director Keith Biglow discussed putting funeral plans together. Morris also has interviewed Mayor Marlon Coleman, Muskogee High School graduate and historian Schuyler Carter and real estate agent Holly Rosser Miller.
"We try to get it out within a week, two weeks tops," he said. "We're just try to press positivity. We know Muskogee is changing. Muskogee is getting so vamped up right now."
Morris said he's received 150 responses on his podcasts.
"I'm really trying to get a hold of these young adults," he said. "Let's build Muskogee together."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My mom moved here from Kiefer in 1990 and met my father. Ever since then, we've just been here. I've had opportunities to move away, but it never settled right with me."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's very family oriented. Everybody knows everybody. Even though we're a small city. If you see somebody you grew up with or you went to school with, you're going to see them some time this week in Muskogee.
"Affordable housing."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Not a lot of things for young people to do now, but it's changing. We need a community center where people can play basketball, volleyball, indoor track facility. A place where young adults and kids can socialize, get things done, put them in a program. And, just some more lounges where people can go, as far as nightlife."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My mother. She is the blueprint of me being successful. She has helped me to know that investing in your kids is the best way to go. She definitely helps me. I used to take dance lessons, drum lessons, anything. She kept me busy. That helped me and shaped me to become a better person."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My son being born. It was a very special time. That and being married. I got married in 2016."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"When I'm not working, I'm trying to catch up on phone calls, editing the podcast, spending time with my son, going on date nights with my wife. I try to use my time wisely."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee has all the potential. We just have to build it up into what we know it can be and start believing that Muskogee is a great place."
MEET Duan Morris
AGE: 27.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Sadler Arts Academy, Lawton Christian School, Crosby Park Elementary, Ben Franklin Science Academy, Muskogee High School, class of 2011; Community Care College, 2011; Connors State College, earned Associate of Science degree, 2016.
PROFESSION: Owns a moving company; part-time disc jockey.
FAMILY: Wife, Lillian Morris; son, Nehemiah, 4.
CHURCH: Harvest Ministries.
HOBBIES: "Hanging out with my family. I love where we can just go out to the park or go to the zoo. Love to play basketball when I can. Love playing games. I'm a gamer."
