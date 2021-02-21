Kay Huffer seems to find herself at the right places at the right time.
Of course, she knew how to be prepared.
The Enid native recalls how her family got through World War II.
"I can remember having to use ration stamps to get things," she said. "We did not have a car, but we couldn't get gas anyway. My grandparents lived on a farm and could get gas for their truck because they were essential. They raised wheat."
She recalled learning how to sing and play the piano while growing up in a musical family. She said her mother played the organ. Her father sang.
"In Enid, he sang regularly with a barbershop chorus," she said. "At Christmas time, we'd sing carols and then we'd sing barbershop stuff, my family and I. We'd sing 'Coney Island Baby.'"
A neighbor inspired what Huffer chose to do with her life.
"When I was in high school, the man in charge of the local speech and hearing clinic moved two doors down," she said. "I would talk to him, and I decided, 'This is what I want to do.'"
She earned degrees in speech pathology at Enid's Phillips University. There she met Jerry Huffer, who would eventually become her husband.
"He was a music student. I worked at the music store," she said.
After graduating from Phillips, Kay Huffer worked in Clinton before following her husband to Muskogee.
"I never interviewed for a job," she said. "They just came because the school systems needed a band director, and they got me alongside."
She was a speech pathologist with Muskogee schools for 22 years. These days, she volunteers one day a week to do speech pathology at Boulevard Christian School. She said she works with 10 children.
Life filled
with music
Kay Huffer recalls being involved in church music every place she's lived.
Her involvement blossomed when she came to Muskogee.
For example, she quickly learned to play the organ after Boulevard lost its organist. Muscle memory from years of piano playing helped.
"One Sunday, the preacher and Jerry came to me and said, 'You're going to have to play the organ,'" Huffer said. "I called my mom and said, 'What do I do with the settings on the organ, and what do I do with my feet?' I practiced and practiced, and that's how I got the job, because I was available and my hands knew how to play the piano."
She said the main difference between piano and organ are the various settings on the organ.
Huffer said she's always loved to sing.
"It just makes me feel good," she said. "It makes me feel happy. I think it makes me stay young. It makes my mind work because I have to memorize things."
She has sung in the church's musical and theatrical productions at Christmas and Easter.
"We got into, years ago, with cantatas, then we got into doing dramas," Huffer said. "The big one that we've done is 'It's a Wonderful Life.'"
Huffer also has sung with the annual community "Messiah" for about 15 years.
"It is a beautiful piece of work," she said. "Ineta (Bebb) does a fabulous job directing it."
Helping others
speak clearly
Huffer turned her fascination with speech pathology into a calling.
"Some children cannot seem to make sounds that you and I would find easy to make" she said. "S and Z and R are probably the most common articulation errors. But there are others, like people with strokes would have aphasia (when nerve pathways are damaged), or we'd learn about disorders brain trauma would cause."
She said she chose to do speech pathology in public schools so her schedule would match her husband's. The schedule gave her more time to be with her children.
Huffer said she'd help students learn to listen for the sounds and where to place their tongues or lips while making certain sounds.
"I taught them how to continue to monitor themselves to use that sound regularly," she said. "You got to use it over and over and you've got to do it right."
R seemed to be the hardest sound to make, she said.
"It requires the most tedious position of the tongue," she said. "It is stretched clear across your teeth, then it curls back on your throat."
Pairing travel
with history
Huffer loves traveling with a sense of history.
She said her family has gone to presidential sites in Texas and Kansas. They have visited Washington, D.C, and several sites from the Revolutionary War and Civil War.
“We went to Boston, that’s a history lesson up there. Nantucket, Plymouth,” she said.
A couple of years ago, she and her daughter ventured into Oklahoma history by following the Chisholm Trail through Oklahoma.
"We started down by Ardmore, Kerry and I, and went up highway 81," she said, recalling that they'd stop "any place there was a marker."
She recalled touring Fort Reno in El Reno.
"We stopped at Kingfisher," she said. "It has a good Chisholm Trail museum. And Enid has a good museum."
They did not follow the trail all the way into Kansas, though.
"We did Wichita and Caldwell other times," she said.
Huffer said she was most impressed by "the effort that it took those men to move all those cattle up the trail."
"It wasn't an easy trail," she said, adding that drivers "had to find food for them, find water for them. Try to keep them from running amok. It was a major ordeal.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE? "Jerry was called to be the band director here in Muskogee in 1968, and I just tagged along with him. I was not interviewed. I was just told to walk across the street and tell Mr. Reck that I was his new speech pathologist. He was in charge of special education at the time."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I love the people of Muskogee. They're absolutely wonderful. I taught with some of the best people in the whole world. I taught some of the best children in the whole world."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If we could all be united as citizens of the United States of America. I love our country. It's beautiful."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I would have to say my family — Jerry, Kerry and Jay, and his wife, Lisa. They are my go-to people when I have a problem. When I'm just feeling good and want some good company."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I have played for a number of funerals. We had a family of five killed in a car wreck one time. That was a heart-breaking, yet a healing time because their families were so dependent upon the church's help – the grandparents – and that was a time when the church all pulled together to help this family repair itself."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to do music. I have done music at the church, I have played the piano and organ there for services, funerals and weddings. I also like to sing. I help Kerry and Penny (McGill) with musicals. When it's costume time I help make costumes or find costumes."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It is a great place to live. It is easy to shop here. You can get around easily. I love the churches."
MEET Kay Huffer
AGE: 82.
HOMETOWN: Enid.
EDUCATION: Enid High School, 1956; Phillips University bachelor's degree in special education, speech pathology and master's degree in speech pathology.
PROFESSION: Retired speech pathologist for public schools.
FAMILY: Husband, Jerry; daughter, Kerry; son, Jay; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
CHURCH: Boulevard Christian.
HOBBIES: "Music and reading. I like gardening flowers in summer. I love traveling to historical places."
