INTRODUCTION
Matt Abel loves making his home in Muskogee.
The Muskogee native recalls playing guitar, playing soccer and racing motorcycles growing up. He carried many of these interests into adulthood.
He started playing guitar at around 12 and now has a sizable collection.
"I’ve got a lot of them," he said. "Sarah (his wife) makes me keep most of them put up. She lets me keep some on the walls, only the pretty ones."
Soccer has been a big part of Abel’s life.
"My dad coached my first team,” he said. "I was 8 and he coached me all the way pretty much until high school."
He played high school soccer with a Tulsa team. He said he got his son into soccer, coaching his team from ages 6 to 15. He also coached middle school boys’ soccer at Muskogee Public Schools.
Abel did motocross motorcycle racing from ages 5 to 13.
"As you get older, the bikes get more expensive," he said. "The wear and tear on them every weekend."
He said he and his son ride at the Camp Gruber Off Road Vehicle site.
“I love spending time with my son. Watching him learn to ride is rewarding," he said. "Golf, too. He’s beating me all over the course."
Abel also has fond memories at Honor Heights Park. As president of Friends of Honor Heights Park, he seeks to make sure future generations can share such memories.
"I'm a big advocate of Honor Heights," he said. "I was in love with that park when I was a kid."
Abel now works as a ratings specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"It’s a rewarding job, rewarding people who definitely earned them (benefits),” he said. "I never served myself, but I come from a long line of servicemen who have had injuries."
Comfort found
at Honor Heights
Matt Abel remembers how Honor Heights used to be.
"I remember going swimming out there as a kid," he said. "I think I still have a scar on my back where I slid down that curly slide they used to have."
He said he feeds the ducks. He said he gets grain packets from the park's gift shop, because bread is not good for the ducks.
The park has changed in many ways and stayed the same in many ways, he said.
"I remember the Garden of Lights as a kid, and just seeing how much it's progressed over the years with technology," he said. "There are some of the original lights out there from when I was a kid, like the animated, like the kid going down there on a sled."
Abel uses the park often.
"For me, it's just a place to get away, a place where I can go and walk my dogs," he said. "I can just be out there and wander around and look at things. I find arrowheads sometimes. I find all kinds of stuff."
Grounding results
in love of guitar
Abel recalled how getting in trouble once as a pre-teen paid off for him.
"Dad grounded me when I was about 12 for a month for bad grades," Abel said. "He said all I can do is stay in my room and do my homework or study. I asked him for a guitar and he didn’t think I would ever pick it up, so he bought me a little 20-dollar pawn shop guitar."
He recalled falling in love with that guitar.
“Even when I was ungrounded, I hardly ever left my room for a couple of years," he said. "I sat there and played and played and played."
Abel said he mostly taught himself in the early years.
"They didn’t have YouTube back then," he said. "I would buy guitar books, listen to records over and over, see what they were doing, trial and error."
He learned music theory and how to read music in college.
"I took some music classes and figured out I didn’t know nearly as much as I thought I did," he said.
Abel said he practices about an hour each day. He also likes recording original compositions.
"I have a few friends who come over and we play sometimes," he said.
Working from
home has benefits
Abel began working from his home long before the COVID-19 pandemic sent many office workers home. He said he began his job at the VA in 2008 and worked in the office until 2013, when the VA offered tele-work.
"I tried it and really liked it," he said. "You get a lot more done whenever people aren't stopping by your desk every five minutes. You'd be surprised."
He said his work involves keeping track of medical records, which become part of the veterans' service treatment records.
"We review the records and apply any applicable laws to see if they are able to get benefits," he said.
Abel said he has a desk area in his bedroom. He said he appreciates not having to leave his dogs at home all day and likes to work while listening to music, "and kind of zone out."
"It's a better work environment here," he said. "Sometimes I'll come out here and work in the morning and drink some coffee."
He said he keeps a work routine, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"My work schedule is just the same as it would be anywhere else," he said. "If you have the discipline for it, it's a good deal."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Born here and it's definitely home. I love seeing the progress in Muskogee. I've watched it grow as I've gotten older, some good and some bad. I don't want to be one of those people who just leave and just talk crap about Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I love the people. I really think there are a lot of good people in Muskogee who try to do good things. Muskogee people are always really nice and usually willing to help out when they can. Sense of community is really strong here you don't find in other places."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Things that are already being done. Our downtown district is getting better all the time. Definitely better nightlife would be great for people. I think a lot of people just think there's not a lot of activity because they're not informed of them, not like they should be."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I'm really intrigued by our new mayor, Marlon. He seems to be a good guy with his head on straight. I like Jeff Hiller, what he's done with The Castle. Pretty impressive what he's done with those 65 acres. Jeff and Matt Hiller both. They're both good friends and admirable people. It's crazy the ideas they come up with."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I remember winning soccer championships back in the day whenever my dad used to coach. We were called the Stingers, and we really won a lot of championships. I really look back fondly on those times. And, of course, it always feels good to do something good for the community, when we get new projects going and see them through. Nice to see you're having an impact on something."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"During Covid, watch a lot of TV, play a lot of guitar, play a lot of golf. I try to play at least two or three times a week and try to play guitar for at least an hour or two a day. Occasional guilty pleasure of a video game with my son. Lots of yard work."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Wonderful community, family community, definitely on the way up."
MEET Matt Abel.
AGE: 37.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Creek Elementary. West Middle School. Muskogee High School, class of 2001. Bachelor's degree in paralegal studies, Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Ratings specialist, Department of Veterans Affairs.
FAMILY: Wife, Sarah; son Jonathan; Parents, Terry Abel and Linda Overbey; two dogs, Schatzi and Pancake.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Christian.
HOBBIES: Guitar playing, recording music, playing with dogs, playing golf, riding motorcycles with son, cooking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.