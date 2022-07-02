Trecol Myers seeks to take what he's learned from his mentors and pass it on to today's young people.
The Muskogee native recalled playing Little League football as a youngster, then as a Muskogee High School Rougher.
Myers attended Antioch Baptist Church growing up and was baptized by the Rev. Ben Noble. Myers said he and his wife were the last couple to be married by Noble.
“It was a blessed union,” Myers said. “Having a patriarch like that do my wedding was priceless.”
After high school, he attended Langston University, Connors State College and OSU Institute of Technology. He has had his lawn business for about 15 years.
He said he finds time to help young men.
"What I usually try to do is give back to the kids, try to teach the young gentlemen they are better than they really tell themselves," Myers said. “These kids play with their thumbs a lot, play with their phones. Half of them don't know what a screwdriver is, or wrench. And when I say screwdriver, I don't mean any screwdriver, they need to know what a Phillips screwdriver is, what a flathead screwdriver is. I want to take these guys and give them knowledge to maintain in today's world."
Myers said he calls his mentoring "fishers of men."
He also helps with community events geared to helping youth. He recently cooked hot dogs and hamburgers at a Rotary Park Juneteenth celebration sponsored by his younger brother, Triirmain Bates. He said he 's helped at the celebration for the past couple of years.
“Just want to help him and let him move around and do what he needs to do,” Myers said.
Myers has a new job working maintenance with the Muskogee Housing Authority. But he continues to do his lawn work on the side. He also enjoys fishing during his free time.
Mentors impact through football
Trecol Myers recalled several mentors growing up.
He listed Stanley Perkins, James Rudolph Cotten, Nathan Perry, various Little League football coaches.
“They left a big impact on my life, just growing up playing for the almighty Dolphins,” he said. "Stanley would pick us up on that truck and we'd have about 10-15 kids in the back there. We'd all go to football practice. He'd give us knowledge."
Myers said he got interested in football as a first-grader and learned a lot from his mentors.
"They instilled hard work; go out there and do it, don't be scared to challenge yourself. Build up yourself. You can go out there and do anything if you put your mind to it."
In high school, Myers was a three-year letterman playing offensive guard and defensive tackle for the Roughers.
He recalled going to the state semi-finals after a 10-3 season.
Myers said camaraderie made the Roughers a good team that year.
“We all kind of had the same goal in mind,” Myers said. And most of us had been playing since Little League."
An understanding of how things work
Myers also recalled being job coach at Golden Rule.
"They were trying to help their students get a leg up and learn daily life activities," he said. “I used to teach the developmentally disabled how to work their equipment. That part right there was part of my drive in really showing these kids how to get out and maintain in today's environment."
He said hard work and dedication were the main things he wanted to instill in his students.
“Just show up,” he said. “If you show up every day, you'll learn something. Don't sell yourself short. Have your own dreams; don't follow anyone else's.”
He also mentors young people at church and community events, such as Juneteenth.
“Sometimes we take the kids and get them out there on a Saturday, teach them what different tools are, how to work a lawnmower, how to work a Weed Eater, how to string it up.”
Knowing such basic knowledge is important, he said.
"When you grow up you have to know how to maintain things,” he said. "You have to know how to work a tool, not be a tool. Ladies like men who know how to work with their hands."
Daughters who played basketball
Myers also passed winning attitudes on to his daughters, Taylor and Tea'.
“They had been playing basketball since they were in the third grade,” he said. “I remember when they had games at the armory, and they'd have games from 8 in the morning to 9 that night."
He recalled coaching a basketball team.
His daughters played basketball with the Amateur Athletic Union up to the seventh and eighth grades. He recalled coaching a team.
“They'd travel with the AAU, and their parents would go with them,” he said. “Me and my wife participated in it funding-wise."
Myers said they traveled to Tulsa every day for practice.
"On weekends, we were in Kansas City, we were in Dallas, we were in Houston, they were in Indianapolis. We even went to Atlanta,” he said. "We went all over."
Both daughters played Roughers basketball in high school. Taylor played point guard, was 2019 basketball homecoming queen and is earning a chemistry degree at Langston. Tea' played basketball, was 2021 spring homecoming queen and is studying physical therapy at Langston.
“I tried to instill in them to be themselves,” Myers said. “More or less love God and be yourself. Hard work, confidence. You can do anything under Christ that's in them."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and bred and I bleed green. Muskogee is one of the best places you ever want to be."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The peace and tranquility around here. You have access to so many lakes and ponds, so many things to do outdoors. Kids now get stuck on computers. When we were kids, we were out until the street lights came on... We had to find stuff to do, make up games. This is the best place to be growing up. When you have your family here and your kids grow up here, it's a better foundation for them. "
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Right now, it seems like more of a retirement town. We need more things for the people who are 35 to 55. We really have no night life. I would like to spearhead a nightlife around here that would reflect how it was when I was growing up."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"One I admire most is Debra Davis HorseChief. She was one my most influential teachers growing up. She spearheaded the growth in me when I was a kid. She is what she says she is and lives for what she says she does. She taught us stuff we still use to this day."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Going to the state semi-finals in 1995 in football."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Fish and travel. We like to go around to different places, like different lakes or different parks. We take off on a Sunday now, drive three or four hours, go to Keystone Lake. Go fishing."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Great place. No better place to raise a kid. Big city flair, small city charm. If you want to retire in a nice environment or a nice location where you have access to plenty of relaxing activities, this is the place for that."
MEET Trecol Myers
AGE: 45.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Wheatley Head Start, Franklin Elementary, West Junior High, Muskogee High School class of 1995; attended Langston University, Connors State College, OSU Institute of Technology.
PROFESSION: Maintenance worker at Muskogee Housing Authority.
FAMILY: Wife, Priscilla; two daughters, Taylor and Tea'.
CHURCH: Antioch Temple of Hope.
HOBBIES: Fishing, being outdoors, going to the lake and beach, traveling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.