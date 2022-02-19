Cheryl Nelson-Bowyer has been able to learn from and make memories from "the most simple things."
Those might include telling a story, playing a song, taking a picture.
She said she used to tell stories in grade school.
“When I was in high school, we had a little group of friends and we had a cast of characters and I would take the story home and write with it. It was just kind of a group thing."
She studied journalism at Muskogee Central High School and was editor of The Scout student newspaper. She said she almost took that interest to college after visiting the University of Oklahoma journalism department in high school. But she decided college would be too expensive.
"It really didn't matter anyway, because my dad had talked to a lady at Southwestern Bell and I heard him on the phone say 'I have a daughter who would love that job as a switchboard operator,'" she said. "It was me."
She recalled learning from that job.
"It taught me how to talk to people, how to listen to people — that's what's most important — find out what they needed and how I can help," she said. "That really has been the basis for my whole career, everywhere I've worked. That's what I am, a support person. I look at every situation and think 'how can I help this.'"
Nelson later worked with the City of Muskogee's urban renewal division when Arrowhead Mall was built. She has worked at Green Country Behavioral Health for 33 years and now is the GCBH compliance officer.
"I like being totally grounded here in Muskogee, but I also like to go out and see other places," she said. "In doing that I have shared those places with my children."
Using her writing
skills in her work
Cheryl Nelson-Bowyer has been able to put her journalism and storytelling skills to work.
"The grant writing I have been able to do here in this job has kind of met that need for me, a little bit," she said. "It's certainly not fiction, but it lets me express and describe and put things in my own words, and I like that."
She said she recalls how a story has a beginning, middle and end. She uses that format in seeking grants.
"It's very important to keep that line of description going, from what the plan was to what the work was, to what problems were encountered and overcome and what the end result was," she said. "I tend to write with a diagram in my mind. That helps me."
Nelson said she pulls information from Head Start managers while researching for grant applications.
"They speak about their different pieces, and I try to take all of it give it one voice," she said. "And make it something that explains without being boring, and shows the value of that particular program."
Music calms
some but not all
Nelson said she still feels that sense of peace playing the guitar.
"No matter what my day has been, my evening," she said. "It also just takes me back. A lot of memories come with that old guitar."
She recalled playing violin in junior high. Then, her parents bought her a guitar.
"And I just taught myself to play it," she said.
Nelson-Bowyer brought that sense of peace to her children.
"When my boys were little, I'd go into their bedroom as they were trying to fall asleep, because they were busy kids and it was hard for them to make that transition," she said. "I would just sit in their bedroom and I'd play really softly and they called it whisper singing. And they still talk about it."
Her grandchildren, however, have a different outlook.
"I was in the parlor and I was going to take them shopping, so I said I'm just going to play the guitar a little bit,'" she said. "I played little snippets of different songs. They sat there looking at me. I thought, 'I'll play another one.' And it kept going. Finally, I said we got to get shopping and I put my guitar up. The older one said to the younger one, 'I thought that song would never end.'"
Getting brave
with a camera
Nelson takes chances when photographing wildlife.
"I am pretty fierce with a camera in my hand, and only a camera in my hand," she said. "I'm not as scared as I need to be. I have followed a bear into the woods, which is kind of crazy, but I got a good picture."
She said shooting wildlife is exhilarating.
"And animals are so beautiful in their natural habitat."
She recalled going to a little Wyoming town near Yellowstone National Park, where she asked locals where they can shoot pictures. The townspeople recommended a place near Pine Hill. She said she and her husband went out before dusk and found a moose.
"This guy was standing there eating leaves off the aspen tree," she said. "He just kind of stood there and posed for me."
Moose can be scary animals, Nelson said.
"They kick straight out to the side, and you don't want to anger them, so I kept our car between us, " she said. "There was a time when I thought if I moved a little closer the light would shine better in his eyes. My husband in the car said, 'don't you think about it.'"
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born to a mom who really lived for her children. She spent all her time on me. She taught me how to walk early, how to talk early. This place to me is the memory of my mother. She passed away in 2011, but she loved it here. I was her daughter, so I love it, too."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Good small town feel to it. All my memories are here. The people who are no longer in my life are still here when I go to certain intersections. It was a great place for me to grow in the 1950s and 60s, and I still feel it is a great place for my grandchildren to grow up. I love to take them to the parks."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If we took care of what we have a little better, like our old buildings."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"(Sister) Debbie Peak, who lost her vision 15 years ago. Now she only has a little bit of peripheral vision. It made her have to give up her job. It made her have to give up driving. But it didn't make her give up her will to just keep on going and do something good with her life."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Some of my friends, we went to a conference in Oklahoma City where we listened to an author and publisher talk about a new book he was putting together. It was short stories. We came home, wrote our stories, did a round table and worked on them. We sent them in. I was at City Hall getting ready to go to a board meeting and the phone rang. It was that editor. He said 'Cheryl, I like your story and I want to buy it. It was published in 'Shadows 10,' and when I got home my husband had champagne."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Spend time with husband, sisters, grandchildren."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Great place for families, pretty accepting place. It's where all my memories are kept."
MEET: Cheryl Nelson-Bowyer.
AGE: 70.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Houston Elementary; Alice Robertson and West junior high schools, Muskogee Central High School, 1969.
PROFESSION: Compliance officer, Green Country Behavioral Health.
FAMILY: Husband, Butch Bowyer; two sons, eight grandchildren, including two sets of identical twins.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Christian.
HOBBIES: Writing poetry, playing guitar, wildlife photography, travel.
