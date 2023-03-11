Within the past three months, Joshua Shanks has gone fly fishing at Beavers Bend, drummed at Muskogee Brewing Co., and toured the eastern Mediterranean.
Then he rehearsed for his stage debut in Muskogee Little Theatre's "Tombstone" in early February. He was cast in the play before going overseas.
Shanks makes time to do a lot of things when he's not working as a maintenance journeyman at Owens-Illinois glass plant.
What some might call an irritating habit got Shanks involved into drumming.
"I used to tap on things a lot growing up and infuriate people around me," he said. "I tried playing electric guitar first, didn't like it, so I bought a drum set. I just kind of sat on it, played on it, watched videos listened to music, trying to emulate the sort of music I liked."
Shanks grew up near Lake Eufaula, and developing a love of fishing came easily and early. His father made custom rods and ran a tackle shop near Texanna Road.
“So fishing was definitely part of my life growing up,” he said. “We've crappie fished a lot. My dad is a huge crappie fisherman. He still makes custom rods. I used to build them, too; during summer I would work with my dad and build rods."
He recently got hooked on fly fishing, which is considered more challenging than regular fishing.
Sparks and his wife also have traveled around the world. He said he got his love of travel from his wife, Jamie.
“She studied abroad in college for a semester," he said. "She got to travel a lot of Europe at that time. It was a very big motivation for us to see the world when we can."
Shortly before Christmas, they went on an eastern Mediterranean tour, visiting Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Rhodes, Turkey and Greece.
"We're talking about going to Costa Rica in May," he said. "We have a trip scheduled for Dominican Republic in July. We're really trying to pack it in when we can."
Eye-opening trips
in Mediterranean
Joshua Shanks found several surprises visiting eastern Mediterranean countries last December.
Greece also was the easiest country for travel, he said.
"If you want to be immersed in another culture, Greece is a great starting point," he said. "Pretty much the majority of the population is fluent English. So, for a beginner, that's an amazing start."
Then there's the history.
"Literally anywhere you go, you'll find something historical," Shanks said. "In Athens, if they dig down, they're going to find ancient ruins. They try not to dig. They really try to maintain their structures, things they have so they don't have to build a new one."
Egypt was the most different, he said.
"We went to the pyramids and obviously, one of the most incredible historical landmarks in the world, but it's kind of juxtaposed against this huge metropolis," he said.
Turkey was super friendly and full of amazing salespeople, he said.
"If you go into a market, you're going to buy something, they're that good," he said. "You tell yourself you're not going to buy something there, but they're just incredible salesmen."
Drums a good
stress reliever
Shanks said drumming offers a "very primal feeling."
"When you play a really drum beat or groove, it's really satisfying," he said. "It's very stress relieving."
He said he often drums after a busy day at work. He has a small drum set he usually puts up in the living room to drum.
"There's a friend of mine who plays guitar who gigs, I bought a small drum set to use in smaller venues," he said. "I've done some recording, too. I have microphones and mixers and digital, audio work stations. I have a bigger drum set that I record with."
He keeps the larger set in a back room.
"You have your snares, you have your bass, you have your toms, you have your cymbals," he said.
Shanks said he has put videos of his drumming on YouTube.
"The recording is also for fun," he said. "And a lot of time, that's just backing tracks with people who have uploaded guitar, bass guitar, vocals. You can download that and play along to it."
He played his first public gig in January at Muskogee Brewing Co.
"It was a lot of fun, we had a lot of friends there to support us," he said.
Finding a new
hobby to love
Shanks discovered fly fishing last fall at Beavers Bend State Park.
Fly fishing involves casting light bait on top of the water to lure the fish up.
"Every time they do a casting motion, they let out a little more slack each time, get their bait presented in the right area of the stream for trout to see it, because trout are very skittish," he said.
He said he's no expert.
"There's definitely a learning curve to fly fishing," Shanks said. "A lot of it is understanding the equipment, and then knowing what fly to use, depending on what trout are biting. As far as that area of Beaver's Bend State Park, it's knowing where to go, where the hot spots are."
Shanks found one hot spot back in November. He reeled in 19 fish within three or four hours. He kept three and released the remaining.
"I don't think I can ever top that," he said.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"It was my job. I got hired on in 2010 at the glass plant and got tired of driving and decided to rent a place, then I bought a house, lived there for five or six years. Bought this house and I've been here ever since."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I've made a lot of really good friends in Muskogee. There is a really good social community here. Through various groups I've been involved in and rubbed elbows with in Muskogee, I've made really good friends. There is a lot to do in Muskogee. I think a lot of people kind of sell Muskogee short."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Community involvement. More people getting involved with the different groups and organizations. If more people got involved with the events, whether it's at Hatbox or the Little Theatre, Music Hall of Fame. It's variety I wish people would take advantage of."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My wife. We've been together since high school. She's really kind of nudged me along through life, like to try different things, to explore, to travel."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Last year at Owens-Illinois, we had a contract, our bargaining agreement was expiring and we were in negotiations. We had a demonstration in front of the plant, we had channel 8 come out and, there were a few coworkers and myself talk to the news. That got a lot of attention from the national union and the company. I think it showed our solidarity as a union to bargain and fight for our contract. I was very proud of that, proud of my coworkers."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Travel. We try to go out and go to events, whether in Muskogee or Tulsa, rub elbows with friends. I like to drum a lot."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee has a lot of grit. It has really interesting and wonderful people."
MEET Joshua Shanks
AGE: 35.
HOMETOWN: Eufaula.
EDUCATION: Eufaula High School, 2006; Attended University of Oklahoma.
PROFESSION: Maintenance Journeyman, Owens-Illinois.
FAMILY: Wife, Jamie; three dogs, Bud, Sadie and Pumpkin; one cat, Zip.
HOBBIES: Drumming, traveling, fishing, woodworking. Electronics, Muskogee Little Theatre.
