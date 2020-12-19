Self-described “Okie from New York,” Carmine Capparello recalled joining the Navy in 1990 because he didn’t want to go to college.
“I was a fly-by-the-seat-of-my-pants kid,” Capparello said. “My mother said, ‘you’re getting ready to graduate, what are you going to do,’ and I said ‘uhhhh, that’s a good question.’”
He answered that question by committing his life to the service. After Navy boot camp in Florida and school in Mississippi, Capparello’s first duty was four years at the Pentagon.
After moving to Oklahoma in 1998, he attended Spartan College of Aeronautics. Capparello later rejoined the Navy and was deployed to Iraq in 1998.
Capparello now helps veterans as a rater with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and as Muskogee’s American Legion Post 15 commander.
As a member of the Navy Funeral Honors Team, he honors Navy veterans after their death. He said he’s worked 700 funerals since joining in 2012. Capparello said he’s been to funerals in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, including Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
“Before I started working at the VA, I was averaging 20 a month,” he said. “Now I do eight to 10, eight to 12 a month.”
He recalled working funerals of Pearl Harbor casualties whose remains had been found.
In his spare time, Capparello enjoys taking long trips on his motorcycle, often with his fiancee or with friends.
He said he also enjoys woodworking and recently finished a wood deck around his backyard pool. He also made Christmas trees out of old pallets.
“I got stuck at the house because of COVID, so we decided to get a pool, build a deck, fence, try to do some home improvement,” he said. “I think I’ve always bee intrigued by woodworking.”
Enjoying the
open road
Carmine Capparello loves hitting the open road on his motorcycle, often with his fiancee riding on back.
His current motorcycle is a 2020 Harley Davidson Ultra, which has heated seats and heated handlebar grips.
“It’s got a radio, GPS,” he said. “I can hook my phone to it or Bluetooth. It’s just comfortable.”
He also had logged thousands of miles on 2012 Harley Davidson Dyna.
Capparello said he and his cycling groups have gone as far away as Oregon. He and two others once rode from Amarillo, Texas, to San Diego in one day.
“We got up early and I think we got in around midnight,” he said. “There were definitely some boring spots.”
Riding with friends makes the distance worth it.
“There’s a lot of good people who ride motorcycles,” he said.
And, he said, “it’s nothing like a car.”
“There’s a lot more open road and the wind,” he said. “And a couple of challenges are the weather, obviously.”
He recalled getting caught in rainstorms to and from El Paso.
“We stopped for dinner on the way there and rented a hotel room on the way back so we could dry off,” he said.
Capparello and his fiancee recently biked through the Smoky Mountains.
“It’s one of the most dangerous motorcycle routes in the United States,” he said. “It’s 211 turns in 11 miles. But it was a blast.”
Honoring other
veterans incredible
Capparello said his biggest challenge on the Navy Funeral Honors Team is to maintain military dignity without getting emotional.
“You listen to the funeral and you get to know how awesome they were. You’ve met them when they’re gone, “ he said. “Sometimes, after it’s all over, you meet with grieving widows.”
Team members must follow exacting military etiquette while folding the flag, presenting the flag to the next of kin and playing “Taps.” He said he often had to address the next of kin while presenting the flag.
“I’ve given flags to parents. I’ve given flags to spouses, to brothers — those are the hard ones,” he said. “I’ve given flags to my best friend’s wife. I’ve done that three times.”
Capparello said that, although he has certain words to say, he still gets choked up.
“I’ve lost a couple good friends, one to cancer, one to heart problems last year,” he said. “I’ve given flags to their spouses, and I’m friends to their spouses, as well.”
He said the biggest reward has been “just the honor of being able to know the funeral was done properly, it was done correctly and the honor was there for the veteran.”
“The ability to honor a fallen veteran is incredible,” he said.
Motorcycle groups
provide camaraderie
Two veterans’ motorcycle groups enable Capparello to combine his love of cycling with his interest in veterans.
“There are a lot of good people who ride motorcycles,” he said. “The first one I got involved with was Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. That’s actually a worldwide motorcycle association.”
He also is part of the American Legion Riders.
“We do toy runs,” he said. “And a lot of people who are with American Legion Riders also are with the Combat Vets.”
Capparello has been part of the American Legion for a couple of years. He said he got involved with the legion through a friend who was a Navy commander.
“He trusted me to be his first vice commander,” he said. “He was part of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association, as well.”
Last March, Capparello became post commander after the previous commander died of a heart condition.
Since then, Capparello has handled a variety of duties. On Thursdays, he calls the letters and numbers at the post’s weekly bingo game.
He also worked with the City of Muskogee to arrange this year’s Veterans Day ceremony. This year’s ceremony honored representatives of each of the Armed Forces. He presented each honoree with a plaque and an appreciation bag.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I originally became an Okie from Tulsa. I moved to Tulsa in 1998. I’ve been a reservist since 2012. I came to Muskogee in 2016 to get closer to my job and I’ve been here since.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I like the small town feeling. It’s Tulsa, but not Tulsa. I can get to Tulsa and all the craziness and shops and stuff, but I’m not stuck in the craziness if I don’t want to be.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Fix the roads. Definitely the roads. There are a lot of beat up neighborhoods.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“The church. Cindy Matthews, she’s the youth director.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“I got engaged in Muskogee. Being commander of the American Legion is kind of bittersweet. I was the vice commander, and one of my friends was the commander, and he died. It was great to be entrusted in a building this size. I hosted a lot of fun things here, the 100th anniversary of our charter here. Been responsible for toy runs here. I got promoted to my current job while I was stationed here.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“We’re remodeling our house now. That’s taking up a lot of time. The kids have a lot of activities. They’re 14 and 11. Brenley, the 14-year-old, is into dance, and Haden plays guitar one night a week. He’s 11. We love game night.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Small town; big heart.”
MEET Carmine Capparello
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Gloversville, New York.
EDUCATION: Gloversville High School, class of 1990.
MILITARY SERVICE: From 1990 to present. Current rank, Chief Petty Officer.
PROFESSION: Rater with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
FAMILY: Fiancee, Cindy Buie; daughter; his fiancee has two children.
CHURCH: United Methodist.
HOBBIES: Bikes, woodworking, family.
