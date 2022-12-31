At age 20, Samuel Parish already has helped scores of people, plus a few dogs and cats.
He said he began volunteering in the sixth grade after his mother made him.
“I had just turned 12 and she said, 'We need to get you out of the house,'" he said. "And I got into it and after, that I didn't actually stop.”
Parish said he began volunteering in earnest in the eighth grade, when his grandmother died.
“It was just a safe space for me and a way to kind of express myself," he said. "Make others happy, and I'm happy.”
He got involved with Youth Volunteer Corps, a national program with a chapter at Muskogee Teen Center. He and other teens helped at swimming pools, summer programs, food pantries, churches and the Muskogee Animal Shelter.
Since January, Parish has worked at the center through AmeriCorps, a national service program. He now mentors some of the youth he worked with at YVC.
“It's been one of the biggest blessings to help me with my college," he said. "I was never the top A student in high school. I didn't really have anything other than volunteer hours. To have a job that is willing to help and work with me is a lot better."
Their most recent project involved waving from the Parks and Recreation train in the Muskogee Christmas parade.
Parish is working toward a psychology degree at Connors State College and beyond.
Even then, he plans to use that degree to help others. He said he wants to do homeland security, particularly helping people in natural disasters. Parish and his mother helped sort clothes for people who lost their homes in a July apartment fire.
"It's been one of my dreams since I was a kid to be a firefighter," he said. "Then I found out that there was a bigger scale, other types of services that are just as important as firefighters in crisis situations."
Volunteer work rewarding task
Samuel Parish logged more than 1,000 hours volunteering through junior high and high school.
He said his first project was at the River Country Water Park.
“We were helping with the volleyball court and they did not have any shovels, so we raked the sand,” he said. “Once the current director at the time found out about that, she had everyone come and help. They brought this giant bulldozer in and flattened all our hard work out.”
Another early job was at the Muskogee Animal Shelter.
“That was when I decided I wanted a dog," he said.
Parish spent several summers helping at Camp Bennett, Muskogee Public Schools' summer programs for children and adults with disabilities.
He recalled that, with the youngest campers, "I was the gentle giant, making sure no one got lost."
He said he worked helping middle-aged men at the adult camp.
"Most of the men I worked with had mobility issues, so I would help them walk along," he said.
Paying it forward
Parish said his whole world changed when he got his position with Muskogee Teen Center and YVC (Youth Volunteer Corps).
“It changed from being a kid in the program to an adult, being the mentor for some of these kids,” he said. “Some of my projects had to change because some of the other projects needed a good mentor. I hope to be that mentor in what I do.”
Last summer, Parish and his volunteers helped at Project Transformation, a program at St. Paul United Methodist Church geared to improving children's reading skills.
“Most of the time, my volunteers and I would help with the food service, breakfast and lunch, then help with reading with the kids.” I would have my volunteers mentor the kids, make sure they weren't misbehaving."
He recalled how proud he felt when Project Transformation youngsters would greet the volunteers.
"I didn't really care if they greeted me, it was more like this is their spotlight," he said. "And it was good to see that my volunteers were becoming good citizens, good people, and how many people come up and affirm they are good people."
Enjoying the rewards
Parish said he has come to know patients while helping his mother at Compassus Hospice.
"We either deliver supplies for patients, just little goodies, like a birthday cake or we'll take Halloween candy," he said. "Sometimes I have visited patients, usually veterans."
Many patients simply need a listening ear, Parish said.
"People are just lonely when they're at that stage in life," he said. "They just need someone to talk to. Most of the time, I'll come up to an old guy, be his friend. Sometimes that's all they need."
Parish said he also has learned a lot about death, "about how it's always going to be there."
"How it's nothing really to be afraid of in the sense of stressing about it all the time," he said. "I also have learned that, even at such a grim time, people can still be happy."
He recalled one man who had been captain of a submarine.
"He'd always joke around and always try to make people laugh," Parish said. "And I remember once asking him, 'What do you need,' and he said he needed a six-pack. One of the volunteers I worked with, an older gentleman, said to him 'I'll be right back, I'll get it out of my truck.' We all laughed."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and raised here. My mom taught me a lot about my values and about my city, basically. Then it kind of grew on me and blossomed. I started volunteering as a kid for the same place I work for. And it just kind of grew, this pride for my city, my people."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The sense of how everybody around, even if you don't know them, they're kind of like family."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"There are a lot of problems, and I'm just one person. If I could just pick one problem we should fix, it's probably the homelessness and poverty. Try to raise up our youth to be educated and independent individuals so they can have more successful lives."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"There's a very long list. Leslie Hamil, my boss and my mentor. She actually mentored me when I was in the program. My mother, Tracy Parish. My adopted father, Christopher Parish, was one of my biggest influences, kind of helped me with my morals, helped me be where I am today."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My father isn't my blood father. He adopted me when I was 16. This man had been raising me since I was 7. And for him to adopt me is just one of the most memorable things.
"And there was a program here, Camp Bennett, which is a special needs camp. It was one of my last times there and all of my campers came up to me and said goodbye. It was honestly very emotional."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Play video games. I love to draw nature scenes. I'm really into Bob Ross painting. I started to draw when I was in high school. I like to look at paintings. I like Van Gogh's work a lot."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Resilient. Rough. Loving. Peaceful."
MEET Samuel Parish
AGE: 20.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Tony Goetz Elementary; Alice Robertson Junior High; Muskogee High School, class of 2020; Attending Connors State College, seeking a degree in psychology.
PROFESSION: Works at Muskogee Teen Center.
FAMILY: Mother, Tracy Parish; Christopher Parish.
CHURCH: Nondenominational.
HOBBIES: Gaming, playing video games, drawing, cooking, working outside.
