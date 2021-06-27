Business owner Mack Parks has long enjoyed taking on challenges.
“Anytime somebody said, 'you can’t do it,' I was like, 'watch me,'” he said.
The Wichita Falls, Texas, native recalled seeing the air shows at nearby Sheppard Air Force Base. He said his father was an executive for U.S. Airways for many years.
Parks said he originally wanted to be a firefighter and earned an associate's degree in fire science from Vernon College.
However, coming from a military family, he felt a desire to join the Army, where he served as a motor vehicle operator and recruiter.
"It taught me a lot about leadership and integrity," he said. "I wanted to serve my country, but I knew there was some life lessons that could be learned by joining the military. I think that's what set me up for my independence and leadership skills."
After four years in the Army, he moved to Oklahoma seven years ago and to Muskogee four years ago.
Parks took on the risk of starting his company. He said he enjoys the independence of owning a business.
"I always have my phone on me. I am always able to do what I want to do," he said. "I have to be available, But nobody’s telling me I have to be at work at 9 a.m. or nobody’s telling me I can't go on a weekend trip."
He enjoys going on weekend trips with his wife and two children. He also enjoys taking his son on four-wheeler RZR trips.
Parks recently has taken on the risk of flying. He took lessons from Tim Allison. The two formed the Muskogee Airmen to help youth get involved in flying.
After Allison died in an April plane crash, the group named the Tim Allison Private Pilot Scholarship in his memory.
Building his
trucking business
Mack Parks recalls the challenges of starting a trucking business from the ground up.
He drove for a Tulsa company for two years, then drove for other companies before going into the oil field. He then became an owner-operator, hauling crude oil with his truck.
However, work sites as far away as Carlsbad, New Mexico, kept him away from his family.
"Six months out of my first year, I was away from everybody," he said.
He soon began adding other drivers and trucks.
"Oil went down in 2019, so we pulled our trucks out of the oil field and put them on the road, hauling general freight coast to coast," Parks said. "It helped me not to have all my eggs in one basket."
He said everything challenged him at first.
"Nothing seems to be in your favor," he said. "Everything is hard, but it was just more motivation for me to push forward."
For example, it was hard to get a truck without owning a business.
"It's hard to find work," he said. "Because you're so brand new, nobody wants to give you work. Trucks are expensive to maintain. We had to be frugal about everything we did until we got established, and once we got established, it just became much easier after that."
Taking to
the skies
Parks says he never thought he could fly.
"I always thought it was a dream out of reach," he said. "I always thought it was a rich person's thing."
In October, 2019, Parks decided to call the manager of Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, who referred him to Tim Allison.
"I really just came in here looking for an instructor," Parks said. "I never took a class, never took anything before that."
He said that one day later, "Tim was giving me lessons."
Parks recalled taking lessons in a Cessna 172. He said learning to fly is easy, but time-consuming.
"If you can learn to drive a car, you can learn to fly," he said. "The biggest thing is you have to be available for good weather. Your schedule has to be flexible enough that, if it's a day like today and the sky's just blue, you can go flying."
However, he recalled how nervous he felt the first time he took control of a plane.
"There's controls on both sides, so no matter what you do, the instructor's there to help you," Parks said. "But you just don't feel like you're ready to do it on your own. But once you get over the nervousness of it, it's just a fun time. Very peaceful."
He said flying gives him time to "think and reflect."
"My phone's not bothering me and my mind can just rest when I fly," he said.
Helping others
fulfill their dreams
Tim Allison wanted to help young people learn to fly, Parks said.
"There wasn't a real easy avenue for people to get into aviation," Parks said. "So, we decided to form the group, which offers affordable flying. It costs a lot of money for one guy to own an airplane, but for 20 people to own an airplane, it's very little."
Airplane rental fees could run $125 an hour, he said.
"When our members fly, it's $25 an hour," Parks said.
Parks said he and Allison set up Muskogee Airmen Flying Club in December 2019. They bought a plane and got members to buy shares in the plane, Parks said.
Parks said the club also wants to host fly-ins and dinners. The club also established a scholarship, now bearing Allison's name, to pay for flying lessons and licenses.
"The mission of the club is to promote general aviation at an affordable price," he said. "Our mission has always been to promote aviation to the youth, to young adults and high-schoolers to make sure they can do it affordably."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My dad is a veteran and he had pretty bad health. He had a heart attack in 2015. In Wichita Falls, to get care, they either had to go to Dallas or Oklahoma City, which is two hours each direction. So we looked for a town that had a VA hospital in it that was a reasonably priced place to live, so we bought land on the west side of Muskogee, 15 acres, and moved out here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's a small town that has everything you need in it. You can do all the shopping. We have Honor Heights. We have all the really good places that a small town should have, with all the accessibility of a bigger town. Tulsa's only 45 minutes away."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Maybe a little more kids' activities. My 4- and 7-year-olds are limited to the parks, really."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Kelly Payne. He's the pastor at Timothy Baptist. About a month after we moved to Muskogee, we reached out on Facebook for a church to go to. He sent my wife his phone number and we went there that Sunday. He's just a genuinely caring person and it seems like he's always putting people first and keep them on the right track for salvation."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Maybe starting the flying club, I enjoyed that."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Being a business owner, I don't have a ton of spare time. We have 16 employees, so they seem to take up a bunch of it. We have a RZR, so me and my boy like to go to Camp Gruber ORV or Lake Eufaula ORV and ride our RZRs."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a friendly community, reasonable living, supportive and caring."
MEET Mack Parks
AGE: 30.
HOMETOWN: Wichita Falls, Texas.
EDUCATION: Hirschi High School, Wichita Falls; Associate's degree in fire science, Vernon College, Wichita Falls.
MILITARY SERVICE: U.S. Army, four years. Discharged as an E-4 corporal.
PROFESSION: Owns trucking company.
FAMILY: Wife, Mara; son Deacon, 7; daughter, Iris, 4.
CHURCH: Timothy Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: "Biggest hobby is spending time with my family. We like spending time together. We like to do a lot of weekend trips as well. This is one of my hobbies as well, the flying club."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.