Musician Maddie K. Parks told of feeling bittersweet about returning to the Roxy Theater for a recent singer/songwriter showcase.
"Remember being in this dressing room when I was 15-16 years old and thinking it was so cool," she said, recalling her teen years as part of the Rising Stars program.
Performing fulfills a lifelong dream for Parks, who began singing as a child in church plays and other venues. She plays many of her own songs, which she said are inspired partly by dreams and emotions.
Music is not her only passion, however.
"When I was growing up, I always wanted to be a singer or a nurse," she said. "Luckily, I am fortunate enough to do both."
She began attending Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"I never got set back, but COVID was a huge disadvantage to a lot of us that were in school at that time," she said. "We chose our profession because we love it. To not only be experiencing a global pandemic, but to be going through nursing school to know I would be at the front lines at the end of all of it was scary."
She recalled doing her clinical work from January 2020 to January 2021.
"It was scary, but it was fortunate, because I did get to see that it was real," she said. "That it's something we should be praying for each other with."
Parks now is a Registered Nurse at Saint Francis Hospital, Muskogee. She said she's always loved to help people.
"I really think it’s the fact that I know their worst day is my work day, so I really have to make sure that I know I may be the only smiling face they see, or the only positive thing," she said. "It’s hard to see people so sick, but so rewarding when you see them get better, and to know you had a part in that is really important."
Using Roxy as stepping stone
Maddie Parks said she first played at the Roxy Theater when she was 13 or 14.
"It was part of the Rising Stars program," she said. "There were lots of other kids involved, and we'd show up and do what we love."
Rising Stars was a youth talent showcase that drew talent from the Muskogee area. Parks said she had heard about the program from a friend. She said she felt a little nervous at first.
"You could play or you could sing karaoke," she said. "That was actually before I learned to play the guitar. A lot of times I would actually sing just a few songs."
Parks said the program enabled her to feel safe "doing what we really love to do at a young age."
The young musicians performed often at the Roxy. They also performed at venues across Oklahoma, as well as in Nashville and Memphis.
"I really loved the atmosphere, and I really just kept up with it for about three or four years after that," she said. "When they kind of stopped having the shows as often, I kind of branched off. I had learned more songs on guitar and started booking my own gigs."
Satisfying career in music world
When her school schedule and nursing schedule allowed, Parks has played at many other venues on her own.
"It was little things like playing at Marinas, but they’d have me out every Friday and Saturday I’d get to come," she said.
She also played at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, fulfilling a dream she had since she was a girl.
"I went to see the Swon Brothers there. They signed my T-shirt. They were so nice. I thought that would be so cool to get to play here some day," she said. "I played at a showcase and our old friends Harley Hamm and Jim Paul Blair were there."
Park recalled attending the big Medicine Stone music festival at Tahlequah for about seven years. She appeared at Tahlequah's Diamond Stone festival in September.
"It feels really really awesome, that I’m doing what I love and it’s paying off," she said. "I’m not saying I’m a big shot, but it brings me so much joy to check those little bucket list things off."
Using dreams to create songs
Parks has pulled from unique resources over nine years of songwriting.
"I have a lot of musicians I look up to. I like their style of songwriting, like Jamie Lynn Wilson and Kaitlin Butts," she said. "I love old country, like LeAnn Rimes, and I love Dolly Parton and I love Loretta Lynn. There are so many I look up to that I truly value the way they tell stories with their songs."
She also has drawn from her dreams.
"Any time I had a vivid dream, I would just tell the story," she said. "During the song, I would tell the story of the dream. Sometimes your dreams get to feeling really real, and sometimes they're scary. I've had some vivid dreams, and I'd wake up in the middle of the night and say, 'I've got to write a song about that.'"
One such song was "Washed Away," she said.
"It's a darker song, but I had a dream that this girl had caught her boyfriend cheating," she said. "They went to the river and they die together. I don't know where that dream came from, but I wrote it at about four in the morning."
She said her songwriting has gotten better.
"I feel people can relate more because it's about more than dreams, it's about emotions," she said. "I try to write with emotion."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Actually I was born in Tahlequah, but I was raised up, from the time I was a little baby, here. The community is like none other. It's hard to leave a place where you feel welcome. My family's here. All my friends are here. That's just the way I've always known."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I love Muskogee because that's where my family is located. I can drive 15 minutes to any part of town and I'm going to find a loved one there. It's where I grew up, where I had my first job, where I had my first gig. It's special to me."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"It's hard to pick out things that you feel like your town can improve on when you love it. I don't know if I have anything."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"A lot of them are more my age, but multiple musicians that I look up to. They're so musically inclined and talented that it's hard not to want to follow in their footsteps. There's a lot of musicians around here that are awesome, and really, those are from surrounding areas. Mikayla Kilgore, Ahna Jennings, Blaine Bailey. It's good to have friends that you can not only count them as friends, but also look up to them."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Really getting my music started up, because I went from thinking 'man I'd really love to play those places someday' as a little girl — places like the Roxy and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, and adding to the list as I go. And I have played those places, multiple times.... It's nice to be able to drive around in my hometown and see places I've played."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I love to read. I like to hang out with my friends. I like to volunteer. I like to donate things to Salvation Army. I like to feel like I'm contributing, even if it's small. Taking my dog on walks."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A community and a safe place."
MEET Maddie K. Parks.
AGE: 23; turns 24 on Monday.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman Elementary; Hilldale Middle School and High School, class of 2017. Connors State College. Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology.
PROFESSION: Registered Nurse at Saint Francis Hospital, Muskogee.
FAMILY: Engaged to Seth Garland; Dog, Virgie, Australian shepherd.
CHURCH: Life.Church, Broken Arrow.
HOBBIES: Playing music, writing music, reading.
