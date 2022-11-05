High school English teacher Lisa Peddy says she likes “helping other people shine.”
“I don’t need to shine,” Peddy said. “I like to give other people the spotlight and show them they can shine.”
Peddy spent almost 30 years helping students shine. She has taught at Checotah High School for the past 18 years and at Muskogee for 11 years before that. She credits her mother, Linda Peters, with instilling a love of teaching. Peters taught first grade at several Muskogee schools for many years.
“I did know I did not want to teach elementary school,” Peddy said. “I like older students, I like seeing them move on from high school to the next phase of their lives.”
Peddy said she hopes she instills her passion as well.
“As a teacher, I think that’s the most important thing,” she said. “They need to feel that we care about them.”
One teacher from Hilldale, Bruce Thompson, spurred another of Peddy’s interests, music. Peddy learned the French horn in fifth grade and played it through middle school and high school. She also became captain of the Hilldale color guard.
“It is definitely good life experience,” she said. “You learn to work as a team. You learn music. You feel it. It’s just something you have in your soul.”
She is passing that love to her 13-year-old daughter, who plays percussion and is learning clarinet. Peddy keeps busy as a band mom.
“You’re at a football game until 11 at night, then get up at 6 a.m. the next day to go to a band competition,” she said. “You don’t have much of a life from August to October.”
Inspired to
be a teacher
Lisa Peddy said several teachers spurred her decision to get into education.
The first was her mother.
“She started teaching before I was born, so I spent my entire life with her as a teacher,” Peddy said. “Being a first grade teacher, she always took me to her classroom.”
Peddy recalled helping her mother put up bulletin boards. She said she learned dedication, hard work and the love of teaching from her mother.
“It’s rewarding for me to see adults, some even older than I, see her out in public still, and hug her and tell her how much they appreciate her and love her,” she said. “They were 6 when they had her.”
She also had influential teachers at Hilldale.
“I still remember my presidents because of Dorothy Allen,” she said. “I remember her love of history, her passion for teaching, and her special way she instilled learning.”
Another teacher, Mrs. Watson in the 10th grade, was very hands-on, Peddy said.
“She taught me how to write research papers,” she said. “I think it was her who showed me how much I loved writing and reading.”
Trial by fire
in classroom
Peddy recalled hectic first months as a teacher.
“I didn’t start teaching until Oct. 10,” she said. “They had a teacher hired who didn’t pass her certification test. Then they had several substitutes. I was in a long-term sub position at Creek Elementary when they called and said they needed me.”
She spent a half day at Muskogee’s alternative program and half day at Muskogee High School.
“So it was a challenge right off the bat,” she said. “I had to travel. I didn’t have a classroom of my own. Every room I went in was another teacher’s room on their planning period.”
MHS had a strong set of English teachers at the time, she said, adding that she learned a lot from them.
Peddy said she had no background in alternative education. But the alternative principal, Pam Bradley, was very patient.
“She was also one of my seventh grade teachers at Hilldale, so she knew me,” she said. “She showed me about classroom management, how to work with students in an alternative setting. I also was in alternative placement after the alternative school. I was thrown in the fire pretty much, but it was a good learning experience.”
Helping students
find success
Peddy took over Checotah’s revamped alternative education last year.
“Sometimes students who don’t feel like they can function in a traditional setting need one-on-one attention in a classroom and need to work more independently,” she said. “Sometimes they need extra credit because they’ve gotten behind over the years. The alternative program is a good way for them to get what they need. Every student has their own individual program they follow.”
Alternative education teachers work with counselors and community members to help the students be successful, she said. Peddy said she helps make the class work by getting to know the students as individuals.
“Having a personal relationship with each of them,” she said. “Getting to know their strengths and their weaknesses, helping them see that they have a future outside classroom work.”
Peddy spends four hours a day with the students. They also have an arts teacher, physical education teacher and speech communication teacher. They also go on field trips.
“I get to see these students graduate. In any other circumstance they would not have that opportunity,” she said. “We had four seniors graduate last year, and we’re going to have four more this year who would not possibly graduate otherwise.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born in Muskogee. Other than college, I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s where all my family live. My mother and my brothers all live in Muskogee. We’ve always been very happy here.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“It’s large enough to where there’s always activities to do in town. Small enough for a lot of community opportunities. It’s not so big that you can’t get around and meet people. We’re very involved in the community. We like all the community activities, the arts district, the Depot District. We attend all those events.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“I think we’re losing so many restaurants. I think with the community events we have, restaurants should benefit and work with the community. But I think we’re losing so many restaurants, like El Chico. We’re losing a lot of local flavor. I wish we could bring that back.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My mother, Linda Peters. She’s a lifelong Muskogeean. She was a first grade teacher for 29 years. She inspired me to become a teacher.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Having my daughter in Muskogee and being able to raise her. She’s a fourth-generation Muskogeean.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“We like going go the movies, a lot of community events. Going to the Little Theatre. As a family we like to travel. We like taking day trips here and there. We’ve been on several band trips. We’ve been to maybe 10 or 12 states. My daughter loves to go exploring. Anything outdoors, she loves.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is an old community with a new town feel. We love the history of the town, touring the old buildings. There’s a lot of growth around the town. I think the future of Muskogee looks bright.”
MEET Lisa Peddy
AGE: 52.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale, kindergarten through graduation, 1988. Bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University, 1993.
PROFESSION: English and alternative education teacher, Checotah High School.
FAMILY: Husband, Jack; daughter, Payton, 13.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church of Warner.
HOBBIES: “We’re still really involved with Muskogee Little Theatre. My daughter still does the summer program every year. I’m a band mom. We are very involved with Checotah Band Boosters.
