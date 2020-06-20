INTRODUCTION
Rooshawn Pratt always sought to make a positive impact, even in high school.
"I wasn’t the class clown, but I liked to be the person who would uplift somebody’s day," he said. "I joked a lot, but never to the point to where I’d disrupt the class. Just put a smile on someone’s face, get them in a better mood."
Although his father was associate minister at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, ministry wasn't part of Pratt's plans growing up. He wanted to be a music producer instead.
Pratt said he felt a call into the ministry when he was 17. But even then, he questioned where his life was going.
"I had just finished a semester at college and I wasn’t sure I wanted to go back or not. I was at a crossroads," he said.
Pratt joined the U.S. Navy.
After basic training in Illinois, Pratt was stationed in Everett, Washington. He recalled how wet the Puget Sound weather was.
"I had always heard it rained a lot," he said. "It's not like Oklahoma rain, where there are storms. It's just an annoying drizzle through the year."
He served aboard a cruiser that helped nab drug runners around Central and South America.
"It was interesting to see the different ports," Pratt said. "Guatemala was a very poor country. You felt it when you pulled into port.
Pratt recalled learning that "everybody has a story."
"I met so many people form different backgrounds, understanding we came from different cultures," he said.
He left the Navy in 2012 to focus on the ministry. Before becoming Shiloh pastor in 2017, Pratt got on-the-job training by his predecessor, Pastor Vanzelen Brown.
"Things I was not able to learn in school, I learned watching him," Pratt said. "He'd show me what his process was, how he operated."
VIGNETTES
Growing up a
preacher's kid
Rooshawn Pratt recalls lessons he learned growing up at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church.
Pratt's father, Roosevelt Pratt, was an associate minister at the church. His mother sang in the choir.
"They always made sure I was here, even when I didn't feel like it," he said, adding that he lived up to the "preacher's kid" reputation to some extent.
"I wasn't the 'bad' preacher's kid, but I wasn't the model either," Pratt said. "Being in youth classes here, I was always the outspoken one. So if they ever needed any question answered, they expected me to know the answers. I was always looked to be the example out of here, but of course, I did make my share of mistakes."
He said people used to ask him questions about "things they were dealing with at the time."
"They didn't feel comfortable talking with their pastor about it, so they'd ask, 'what do you think,'" he said. "Sometimes I'd have the answers, but a lot of time I didn't. I was still struggling myself."
Pratt also recalled going with church youth to church conventions across the United States. One trip was the National Baptist Convention in Memphis.
"I just remember being in in love with Memphis for some reason," he said. "Being able to meet different kids was most memorable to me."
Baking on
a Navy ship
Nearly four years in the U.S. Navy gave Pratt the change of scenery he sought after graduating from high school.
"The thing that really sold me was the opportunity to go out to sea and see the world," he said.
He got that chance working as a night baker on a cruiser. The cruiser was deployed to help the U.S. Coast Guard catch drug runners along the Pacific Coast of South America.
"It was seven months of in and out, so every two to three weeks, we'd pull into port to replenish," Pratt said. "Panama was the main port we pulled into. We'd also pull into Manzanillo, Mexico; Guatemala and Costa Rica."
On the ship, Pratt worked from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., baking for 300 crew members.
"My job at night was to bake for the next day, baking bread, cakes, whatever," he said. "We had a small crew, so I was able to handle anything that needed to be done."
He recalled returning from one deployment to a terrible storm.
"Coming up along the Oregon coastline," he said. "When the water gets cold, it gets very choppy. I remember that feeling of 'I really can't wait to get home.' Next day, things were okay."
His message:
Focus on God
Living that lifelong dream of being a pastor has been challenging, Pratt said.
He said he works at the church for two hours after working at the VA. Much of the non-administrative work involves study, preparing for Bible study and preparing his sermon.
"Monday I know what scripture I want to come from" for the sermon, he said. "The rest of the week is filled with study and trying to meditate on it. Sometimes I write it out and try to memorize it. If I'm going to write anything, it's going to be on a Thursday."
Pratt said main challenges include balancing finances and making the right decision, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said his biggest reward is "being able to get up and share God's heart with his people."
The main message Pratt says he wants the congregation to hear is to "stay focused on God."
"There are so many things going on around us, from race relations to the pandemic," he said. "But if we get distracted by things that are around us, we'll go crazy. If we stay focused on God, He's the one who can keep us where we need to be."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My whole family is from Oklahoma. My mother and father are both from Muskogee. What keeps me here is pastoring. I moved to Dallas, but when the pastor here retired, he called me back to be the pastor here so there would be a smooth transition."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The smallness. I like the fact that it is family-oriented. Everybody knows everyone, so that makes it a good place to raise your children. You don't have to worry about the busy-ness of a big city."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More things for families to do together. More shopping opportunities without having to drive too far. Better education for our kids."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Probably my friend, Marlon Coleman. I've been able to watch what he's been able to do with his church, and how they've grown from what they were under Pastor Noble to where they are now. Not only increasing their worship space, but also membership."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Becoming pastor of Greater Shiloh. I was raised here. So I was able to see changing times. Being a pastor has always been a dream for me."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Every time I get a chance, I spend time with my kids, my wife. I do a lot of reading, because I like to stay informed. Not only about the Bible, but news and everything I can get my hand on to keep me informed."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Home. It's a place I will always call it home no matter where I go. It's a place that's near and dear to my heart. A place I'll never forget."
MEET Rooshawn Pratt
AGE: 34.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Whittier Elementary; Alice Robertson Middle School; Muskogee High School, class of 2004; Wayland Baptist University, Bachelor's degree in religion; doing post-graduate work in human service counseling at Liberty University.
MILITARY SERVICE: Culinary specialist third class, U.S. Navy.
PROFESSION: Pastor, Greater Shiloh Baptist Church; program support coordinator at Veterans Affairs.
FAMILY: Wife, Shaqueeta Pratt; two children, Saniya and Adonis.
CHURCH: Greater Shiloh Baptist.
HOBBIES: "When I do get free time, I spend it with my family or reading."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.