Okie from Muskogee: Puerto Rico transplant calls Muskogee home

Maria Cruz finds herself in a flurry of activity, even after her workday ends at Irving Elementary School.
"Everything is going too fast with extracurricular activities with my kids and helping my husband at the restaurant, also working with Hispanic families so I don't have much time," she said.
Cruz has a daughter at Oklahoma State University and two children at Sadler Arts Academy.
She helps her husband, John Cruz, at Club Lunch International, a historic Muskogee restaurant he recently reopened. She also helps him work with Muskogee's diverse Hispanic and Latin communities.
Maria Cruz grew up in the small Puerto Rico community of Utuado. She said she always loved cooking and always wanted to teach.
"I was raised by my grandmother," she said. "I remember every time I'd say, 'I'm bored,' she'd say 'okay get the recipe book. Let's do something.' I remember cooking things from casseroles to sweets, cakes, pies, flan."
Cruz said she comes from a family of educators and teachers. She said a bilingual high school gave her a fundamental in English.
She began college as an elementary education major, then focused on speech pathology.
“I figured it was the right place to be," she said. "It felt I could do more with the students. It made me feel happy. It filled me with a positive energy."
She and her husband moved to Muskogee in 2015. She got a job at Irving Elementary as a speech/language pathology assistant in 2018.
Cruz said she not only helps Irving students, but also parents and teachers.
"I help translate for the parents," she said. "I help the parents communicate with the teachers. I help parents communicate with their doctors."
Helping students with speech issues
Maria Cruz said she works with one or two students at a time, from 3 to 11 years of age.
"We work on their specific needs," she said. "Articulation for example, they need to know how to pronounce the R, G-H and N sounds. I give them a little bit of oral motor exercise and work with the sounds, divisions of words until they can do it on their own."
She said she also helps with vocabulary and categorizing things into groups.
Cruz said she is aware of phonological differences between Spanish and English.
“The R's in Spanish are stronger than they are in English,” she said as an example.
She said her biggest reward is seeing her children's faces when they make progress.
"When I have nonverbal students, when I hear them saying one sound or any type of movement that makes them show communication even when its nonverbal, that is the most grateful part of my job," she said. "Even little by little they are showing that communication."
Restaurant to feature best of both worlds
Cruz turns to her family and cultural background while helping her husband at the restaurant.
The restaurant's roast pork is a family recipe, Cruz said.
“It's part of our culture in Puerto Rico,” she said. “We help season it the day before. We marinate it the day before, so it will have that flavor.”
The roast pork can be used for Cuban sandwiches, tacos, salads and other dishes.
Cruz cooks the pork three to four times a week. She also prepares turkey for a variety of dishes.
Club Lunch International reopened with a limited menu, she said.
"Our idea is to have the American traditional comfort food, but also introduce a taste of our natural flavors, so it will be a little bit different and unique for our community."
Such fare includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn.
"You're going to see the pork wrapped in bacon," she said. "You're going to see mac and cheese. Everything's going to be homemade."
The menu is expanding and diversifying, she said.
"We have heard a lot about the tuna casserole," she said, referring to a long-time favorite at the previous Club Lunch.
"That's something we're going to do in the next weeks," she said. "We have been trying different recipes before we present it to the public."
Hispanic residents very diverse group
Muskogee's Hispanic community is more diverse than people might assume, Cruz said.
“People just generalize, like we come from the same place," she said. "But we are so diverse, Even our Spanish is different, depending on where we come from."
She said people have come to Muskogee from Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, Honduras.
"We are a family-people," Cruz said. "We like to be with our families, big family reunions. We are proud of our food and our music. Even if each community has different food, different music, but we have a lot of things in common. Also, God is very essential in a lot of our communities."
The Hispanic communities need more resources, she said. "They need basic services and when they do not speak the language, it's very difficult."
Cruz said she helps translate for Hispanic people.
Cruz said COVID-19 pandemic kept her from doing much over the past year.
"In the past, we held Latin Fest," she said. "All the money we collected from that was to offer to our kids in the community backpacks and school materials. Things for them."
She said she hopes to plan another Latin Fest soon.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"In 2015, we came to Muskogee. My husband's family moved here around 20 years ago. We moved from Puerto Rico to Chicago. I had culture shock when I moved to Chicago. I came two weeks to visit here and I felt it was similar to the place that I was born. It was a small town life. It was a peace. Eventually, my husband said 'do you want to move to Muskogee,' and I said yes!
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The quality of the people — how they can get together and do so much when they do it."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Right now, Muskogee is in the right place to become whatever Muskogee wants to be. We have a lot of good people who are managing our city. We have a good school system where we can see progress. We are having better schools for our kids. We are going to have a better sports center at the high school, so our kids are going to have a better future."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My husband. He does not need to be part of any political side or any other groups. He likes to work a lot for our community and for the good for all. He works at Muskogee Civic Center, but he does a lot for the community. He sees Muskogee as a place for opportunity and that we can grow our family to be better here."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being part of Muskogee Public Schools is a blessing, not only because this is the place where I get to do what I love. It's the place where I can help the most, not only the Hispanic community. I'm very proud to be part of it."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I mostly am with my kids and with my family. It's what I enjoy doing most."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Small town with a lot of potential to keep growing and offer great opportunities to the rest of our small towns around us."
