Chicago native Craig Radick has packed in a lot of activity since moving to Muskogee.
Radick said his mother's death prompted the move because he couldn't bear to live near her old house anymore. He worked as an IT for the Tri-State Tollway and found he could move to other places with turnpikes: Orlando or Muskogee.
“I went to Orlando and Interviewed," he said. "We were out there in January, grilling outside and the bugs came out. I said, 'What's up with the bugs' and he said, 'This ain't nothing, you should see it in June.' I said, 'You could keep Florida.' We chose Muskogee, Oklahoma."
Radick first stayed in an RV park on U.S. 69, just south of the Muskogee Turnpike and across from the Peach Barn. He later bought the RV park, owning and managing it for 18 years.
Eventually, Radick found an old house to flip in his spare time. It was located along Boston Street in a historic neighborhood.
"It began as a flip, but when I came in here, I just fell in love with the place, with the bones of this house and the neighborhood here. I have great neighbors," he said.
They moved into the Boston Street house about two years ago.
"It worked out good. A guy came and bought the RV park from me. I didn't think I was going to be selling it. We had a doublewide we lived in at the RV park," he said.
Radick is working on a new potential source of income: Microgreens, which are seedlings of vegetables and herbs. He grows them in his basement and sells them at Muskogee Farmers Market as well as online.
When he's not growing healthy microgreens, Radick keeps fit with daily workouts at Champion Fitness.
Operating RV park fulfilling
Craig Radick recalled challenges and rewards of owning an RV park.
"Coming from Chicago, I knew absolutely nothing about propane, and I knew absolutely nothing about septic systems," he said. "I had to educate myself on septic systems and lateral fields."
Another challenge was trying to please people, he said.
"You bend over backward for people, and they take advantage of that," he said. "I thought I was having a heart attack, and he said 'no, it's stress.'"
That challenge proved rewarding when he made the residents happy, he said.
"They felt safe there," he said. "I set it up with cameras, and I set it up for Wi-Fi. A lot of RV parks say they have Wi-Fi, but it's just off the router in the office. I put repeaters throughout the whole park. I ran cable TV through there."
Radick said he loved the independence the position offered.
"I didn't contract out anything. I did all the mowing, keeping the place presentable, good curb appeal, keeping it clean," he said, recalling that the best part was "just being there and able to oversee the investment, and take care of it on a 24/7 basis."
Renovating home to make it his own
Radick redid his house from below the ground up. He said it was in pretty rough shape when he bought it. The backyard was completely overgrown.
"I gutted it down to the bare bones, redid everything in it, heating, electric, plumbing," he said. "First, I had to dig out the whole foundation and put drain tile in around the outside of the house. The whole house has been spray foamed."
The basement was simply a concrete shell with a toilet, washer and dryer, he said. He installed a sump pump to keep the basement from overflowing.
He moved the washer and dryer to the second floor and built a wet bar in their former space. He padded the walls in his theater room to reduce the echo. He installed a 105-inch theater screen on one wall and a projector into the ceiling.
"This was a four-bedroom originally, and it had two bathrooms upstairs and a powder room downstairs," he said. "I took one bedroom out — they were just small bedrooms — and made the other an en suite."
Radick installed a sound system throughout the house and screened in a porch.
"It's a nice little area to come and hang out," he said.
Microgreens make for healthy indoor garden
Radick's latest venture grew out of a desire for healthier eating.
"I ran across the microgreens and found they have 40 percent more nutrients than vegetables," he said. "Plus, the stuff you get out of the grocery store — there's pesticides and whatever else to keep them green longer."
He began growing in mid-September.
"This is something I can do indoors. I don't have to do this outdoors," he said. "This is all self-contained within the house. I can control the environment, so that way, I can get a better product. I have an edge over Mother Nature."
Radick grows his greens in stacks of bins. He has bins for wheatgrass, sunflower, peas, radishes. The microgreen seeds are planted in the soil and watered through a rainwater collection system, he said.
He said he harvests the greens fresh for customers each day. They are best served when added toward the end of cooking, so they don't lose nutrients, he said.
"I love the peas," he said. "The sunflower is really good. I'm not good on the spicier stuff."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was originally working as an IT guy on the turnpikes, and I transferred from the south Tri-State Tollway in Chicago to the Muskogee Turnpike and the sister turnpike was the Indian Nations. When I came out here to stay close to the turnpike, my wife was still back in Chicago. She ended up selling the house and bringing the kids here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the people. I like the environment. I liked the fact you had basically everything you needed until they shut the mall down. The mall was nice. Also, my grandson is legally blind. There is only one blind school in Oklahoma, so by us being here, it is super convenient for that. He can come home every night and be with us."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Get more business in here. Seems like downtown's kind of crumbling. They did all this downtown improvement and I don't see new business coming in. More job opportunities."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My neighbors right here. Dan Hattaway right next door. He was a teacher at Muskogee High. Just a great family man, great grandfather. Now he works at the prison system. Sean across the street. He works over at the Five Civilized Tribes Museum. Clint Thomas, he was everything to me, great father; he did a lot with the youth as far as coaching."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE
"Probably the RV park. The RV park was a great accomplishment, to be able to turn that thing into what it is."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Right now, it's the microgreens. I'm trying to get a customer base going because most people do not know what microgreens are. I'm still going to the gym every day. That's my insurance policy."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Good place to raise a family. It doesn't seem like the crime rate is high. A lack of job opportunities is the only downfall."
MEET Craig Radick
AGE: 61.
HOMETOWN: Chicago.
EDUCATION: Bremen High School; ITT, electronics vocational tech school.
PROFESSION: Former IT worker and RV park owner. Grows and sells microgreens.
FAMILY: Wife, Shirley; grandson Treysen.
CHURCH: "Right now, we're kind of church surfing. We were at First Baptist until COVID came."
HOBBIES: Rehabilitating houses, had an automotive detail shop. Working out at Champion Fitness.
