Karen Smith says she would rather be out meeting people at First Baptist Church's Christian Life Center than be secluded in her office.
Smith, the center's director since 2013, thrives on relationships.
"Building relationships that will last a lifetime and being part of someone's life that has depth," she said. "You can get to know them well enough the meet needs in their life."
The Oklahoma City native spent some growing up years in Enid before moving to Muskogee, for the first time, in 1979. She moved away in 1989.
Smith recalled having a job to do when she came back to Muskogee around 2001. She said her mother, who was Christian Life Center director at the time, "hog tied me into doing day camp."
"I did not have a clue what I was doing, but boy I jumped in all four feet," Smith said. "Very first day of day camp had a gym full of 102 campers and I was a deer in the headlights."
She said she was fortunate to work with church people who knew what they were doing and made her feel safe. She worked several years as secretary to the First Baptist minister of education.
A knowledge of sign language has led to relationships with people who are deaf.
Smith said she used to help an aunt and uncle who owned a dry cleaning business, and a couple of employees were deaf. Her father learned sign language.
"Dad would teach us signs, especially in church when we had the wiggles,” she said. “He would do anything to keep us entertained, learning the alphabet. That kind of sparked an interest in me. A lifelong interest in sign language.”
She worked with a church deaf ministry for several years, then spent several years interpreting for a Hilldale student who was deaf. Smith said she worked with the student through his junior year. She also taught in a special needs classroom.
Variety piques
Smith's interest
Karen Smith said people make every day different at the Christian Center.
"I love working down here in the control room," she said. "I don't like working upstairs in my office, secluded."
The "control room" is surrounded by windows that look onto a game room and basketball court. It has a greeting area, concession stand, ball storage and rows of roller skates.
"You can greet everyone who comes in the door and ask how they're doing, and if they need anything how can we serve them," she said.
Smith said the Christian Life Center offers a place where people can "bring their friends, their acquaintances and come inside our building."
"They might not feel comfortable coming to church yet, but they might feel comfortable enough to come shoot some baskets," Smith said. "They might feel comfortable enough to play some pickle ball. They might feel comfortable coming to walk the walking track as they have conversations and build relationships."
Late September was kind of a lull in activities before such projects as the church's fall festival and the Upward basketball program.
"Everything about this job is unique and different and challenging, she said. "There's never two Upward seasons that are the same. There's nothing about Fall Fest that's ever the same."
Learning about deaf
people's similarities
Smith also has been active in helping deaf people at the church and at schools.
She said she worked on starting church deaf ministry in the early 2000s.
"I wasn't there to help," she said. "I was there to be a part of something I felt was very important. I wanted to be supportive."
Smith recalled interpreting the worship service.
"And I was not that good at it," she recalled. "They loved me enough to put up with me."
Spoken words and their signed interpretations are two different languages, she said.
"You have to speak in concepts of what you're talking about and how is that concept conveyed in sign language."
She said she learned a lot from the deaf people at church.
"The most important thing I learned from being a part of deaf church is that we are all the same," she said. "We all seek the Lord and seek his will in our lives. Just because someone conveys their thoughts and feelings with sign language doesn't mean they're any different."
A knack for
scrapbooking
Smith recalled driving with her daughter from Little Rock to Muskogee just to meet with scrapbookers at First Baptist.
"We would set up in fellowship hall and just scrap all day," she said. "It wasn't all about scrapbooking, it was all about the giggling and laughter."
They shared memories.
"When you're looking through your old pictures, or even current pictures, you pull those pictures out and the memories come flooding in and you want to tell the story," she said. "We'd tell the story of what were scrapbooking on."
She also likes telling photo stories in digital scrapbooks.
"I spent more time scanning old pictures, pictures we don't have duplicates of, old negatives," she said. "And we have tons of slides.
Smith said she has the photos sorted in all sorts of boxes. She said she does not get artistic with her books.
"The more time you spend decorating a page the fewer pictures you get scrapped," she said. "Do you want to decorate a page or do you want pictures that tell a story?"
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Mom and dad moved here in 1979. My dad took a job here at a bank. I followed them here and started going to college at NSU. That was the beginning of piecing together my education."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The friendliness of the people. You can't go anywhere without seeing somebody you know. You get to have conversations and catch up with people. We think that makes Muskogee really unique to us."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"It's pretty good already. How do you improve on something so good? We have had and still have mayors that are forward thinking and looking for ways to make improvements. Having them in place has pushed us forward in many ways."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"If I had to look outside my family, I would put down Katie and Caleb Harlin. They're just a phenomenal young couple. They foster children. They've adopted children. They weather the storms of life very well. What stands out most is their unwavering faith and always depending on the Lord for their strength and guidance."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My daughter, Katie, was born here in 1984, and she was born with spina bifida hydrocephalus and an neurogenic bladder. We did not have to Lifeflight her. We had Dr. Fullenwider, Chuck Fullenwider, as a neurosurgeon. He was well equipped and well qualified to take care of Katie."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"In a non-COVID year, my time would be spent getting out and doing things with my mom and my daughter, traveling and seeing other family members. We miss it, seeing family in Missouri and Texas."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is home. It's the place where my roots are planted, where my church family is."
MEET Karen Smith
AGE: 67.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Enid High School, 1972; Studied interpreting at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, degree in 1997.
PROFESSION: Christian Life Center director, First Baptist Church.
FAMILY: Mother, Polly Smith; two daughters, Katie VanCleave and Elizabeth Harris; two grandsons.
CHURCH: First Baptist.
HOBBIES: Scrapbooking, genealogy.
