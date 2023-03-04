Retired nurse Mary Vann Franklin has shown her caring nature with a variety of people and creatures.
"Life is precious, no matter who you are or whatever creature you are," she said. "That’s a gift, life itself."
A descendant of Native settlers from Georgia, Franklin recalled speaking mainly Cherokee as a child in rural Muskogee County. She recalled being able to speak several other languages including Muscogee (Creek) and Apache. She attended St. Mary's School in Boston.
"First thing they did was cut my hair off and tell me, 'You'll never speak your Native language again," she said.
Franklin later came back to Oklahoma and attended Sequoyah School.
"I went on to college to make my dad proud,” she said. “I wanted to help the people."
Franklin was a traveling nurse and worked at what was then Muskogee Regional Medical Center and Solara Hospital. She later moved to doing hospice or end-of-life care.
"I loved hospice the most, giving comfort to the patient and the family, helping them make that transition knowing that their loved one is not going to be there long," she said.
Franklin said she also does animal rescue and is involved with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Her interests now include paranormal investigation. This, too, is something she approaches with compassion and caring.
"The biggest thing I would go in to do is not to terrify that family,” she said. “It’s to give them comfort and tell them 'you are in control at all times. You have the right to tell them to stop and tell them to go away.'”
She said she has been investigated hauntings where she has felt gratitude.
"You respect that entity," she said. "When you go in, even though it’s unseen forces, you treat that entity like you treat your grandmother."
Venturing into
the paranormal
Mary Franklin recalled how a visit to Konawa rewrote her life. She said a friend who was a paranormal investigator had asked her to check a headstone.
“He said, 'Do you want to debunk this,'” she said. "I went down to find the headstone for this lady."
The headstone for Katherine Cross said “Murdered by human wolves," Franklin said.
“It’s 30 minutes before dark in this big cemetery, and I thought let me run for a little data," she said. "I have a camera setting where I have 360 (degrees) all around me and there is nothing there other than me. I asked Katherine Cross, the girl in the grave, “were you murdered by a man.” I waited a minute and I said, “Were you murdered by an animal.' I did this for about 20 minutes, I shut the recorder off, loaded everything up in the car for the drive home."
Franklin said she decided to listen to what she recorded.
"A soft female voice, not mine, said, ‘A man, Doc Yates,'” Franklin said. "Six months into the investigation we found she was murdered by Doc Yates."
Relying on
her equipment
Franklin said she and her team do several walking tours before deciding where to set up their equipment. They check for hot spots.
She uses a variety of cameras, meters, cell sensors, digital recorders and other devices to search for paranormal activity. They also measure temperature.
An Ir (infrared) extender helps the camera get night shots. Green laser lights, which look like pens, help stabilize the camera.
"You mount it and you get a dot on the wall," Franklin said, demonstrating the laser light. "Some of the best photographs I've taken were with these. When I set the camera up on the tripod, it stabilizes it."
She said she puts a recorder underneath each camera, "if anything is going on around that area."
Franklin also uses several different brands of detectors to scan the electrostatic field "that isn't usually audible to the human."
She said the detectors range from a 110-volt to a 440-volt high line.
"To a recorder, the electrostatic of the recording unit is able to pick up this field," she said. "If there is a haunting, the electromagnetic fields will fluctuate and rise."
Phenomena give
answers, clues
Franklin describes herself as scientific.
"I believe hauntings can be explained rationally, she said. "You look for the rational before you look for the irrational."
Some places, such as Murder Suicide House, are too terrible to explain. She wrote about her experience in a recent book.
Franklin recalled taking 1,200 photographs. She said one photo featured the image of a little boy and another photo showed her walking through a door "with flames all around me."
"What I didn't know was that the dates that I had set led up to the day of the murder suicides," she said. "The first EVP I had gotten, and I said tell me your name. I said, 'My name is Mary Franklin, please tell me your voice loud and clear. If there is something I can do let me know.' We hear a male voice that said 'I am Legion.' Very demonic."
She recalled hearing a metal zinging, and a metal cog flew from a back bedroom "and barely missed my head."
"It spun around and missed my feet, and I stuck my head in the door and said, 'You missed,'" she said. "I had to stand firm in my faith in God and not give into it."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
" I love Oklahoma, my hometown. I love that the people here are wonderful and friendly. My great-grandfather, Jim Bullet, and his wife came from New Echota."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The history. There's a lot of history here — Muskogee Hotel, the fire, the moving of all the graves to Greenhill Cemetery. We have some famous people from here. It is a nice little town. I love the people, and they're helpful."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If we would look at a lot of homeless people. I was sitting at the VA, my husband was in the ER, and it was snowing out and this homeless vet was there with his cart and everything he had. Just sitting there. Security came up and told him he had to leave, nowhere to go. The Barracks, why are we not using that? We need to take care of our homeless, our elderly. Our schools, I think are really good."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Kay King, my best friend in the world. She is a retired nurse, also retired from the military. She was an Army nurse. She got into paranormal with me. She is just a trouper. She's a very smart, very loving person. We stay very close. We're going to be doing an investigation in March near Broken Bow. She's always been there. She's more like my sister to me."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Falling in love with my husband. It was a snowy night. We had known each other in the past and just always been friends. There was something that night, it was New Year's Eve. Eventually, we got married."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Clean house and cook, take care of my family. I go to church."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"The greatest little town that has ever existed. The most charming people. Even our sheriff's department is wonderful."
MEET Mary Vann Franklin
AGE: 70.
HOMETOWN: Summit.
EDUCATION: St. Mary's Boarding School; Sequoyah High School; Muskogee High School, 1969; Physics degree from University of California, Berkeley.
PROFESSION: Retired travel nurse.
FAMILY: Husband, Kenneth; adopted son; three stepsons; two granddaughters.
CHURCH/RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: First Baptist Church of Summit; traditional Native American.
HOBBIES: Paranormal research; animal rescue.
